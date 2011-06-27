  1. Home
Used 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Econoline Wagon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,140
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,140
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,140
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)455/630 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,140
Torque244 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower191 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle46.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,140
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,140
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,140
Air conditioningyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,140
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,140
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,140
Front head room42.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68.4 in.
Front leg room40 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,140
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room70.5 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,140
Length211.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6600 lbs.
Curb weight5101 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Height80.9 in.
Wheel base138 in.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,140
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dp Emerald Green CC Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,140
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,140
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,140
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
