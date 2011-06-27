Used 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL Features & Specs
|Overview
See Econoline Wagon Inventory
Starting MSRP
$23,140
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|8
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,140
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,140
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|455/630 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|35 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,140
|Torque
|244 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.2 l
|Horsepower
|191 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|46.7 ft.
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,140
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,140
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,140
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,140
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,140
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,140
|Front head room
|42.5 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|68.4 in.
|Front leg room
|40 in.
|Front hip room
|65.6 in.
|vinyl
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,140
|Rear head room
|40.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|66.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|70.5 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,140
|Length
|211.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6600 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5101 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7000 lbs.
|Height
|80.9 in.
|Wheel base
|138 in.
|Width
|79.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,140
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,140
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|P235/75R15 tires
|yes
|15 in. wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Econoline Wagon
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,140
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,140
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic