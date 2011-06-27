  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Econoline Wagon
  4. Used 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Econoline Wagon
5(33%)4(56%)3(0%)2(11%)1(0%)
4.1
9 reviews
Write a review
See all Econoline Wagons for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,299 - $3,770
Used Econoline Wagon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Big Red

Ford_Guy1996, 06/11/2010
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

My van is a very good van and especially good because of its size (which in fact, was the overall reason we were looking for a van) It's fuel economy, well, we weren't expecting a prius, so it could have been worse. The exterior is very acceptable for a 01 and the interior is very well thought out, with lots of cup holders and other thoughtful touches, although perhaps too well thought out; I find gum and candy wrappers all over the place from our kids. I commute many miles daily to chi, so I am looking for a new car but Big Red has served me very well. Although I have had only one problem with the engine sometimes it does not operate when its hot, but Keep making econolines, Ford! Thank you

Report Abuse

Ford Club Wagon

G. N., 11/20/2007
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Excellent all around vehicle. Very capable for trailering a 3500 boat & trailer. Flexible interior with removable rear bench seat for cargo hauling.

Report Abuse

Best Car Ever!!

qaguy1982, 05/26/2011
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I purchased the 2001 Econoline with the Traveler package and the 5.4L engine when I was a Boy Scout leader with two kids in college. I had blown the shocks on my previous minivan 3 times hauling boys and heavy scout gear. We wanted something equipped similar to a mini van but not a full conversion van. Found the van on a lot with the Traveler package. As others have mentioned it was much cheaper than the larger SUVs and holds more cargo. Nothing but brake pads and tires to replace for the first 10 years. Mileage could be better but try and move the same amount of gear and people with sedans and you will buy a lot more gas since you will need more cars.

Report Abuse

Best one yet.

Dennis Carter, 06/25/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have owned 4 club wagons since 1978. My 2001 E150 Traveler is the best one yet. I feel the $ value of the E150 Traveler is fantastic. I don't know why Ford doesn't promote this product more.

Report Abuse

Ford E150

arc2642angel, 12/23/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is the first full size van we have owned. After 3 mini-vans, it has been a wonderful experience owning something that is so large and comfortable to drive. We have driven from NC to Texas twice and have made several shorter state-to-state trips. With front and rear air, airplane lighting, and bucket seats all around, the travel is comfortable for all.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Econoline Wagons for sale

Related Used 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles