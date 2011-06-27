Used 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon Consumer Reviews
Big Red
My van is a very good van and especially good because of its size (which in fact, was the overall reason we were looking for a van) It's fuel economy, well, we weren't expecting a prius, so it could have been worse. The exterior is very acceptable for a 01 and the interior is very well thought out, with lots of cup holders and other thoughtful touches, although perhaps too well thought out; I find gum and candy wrappers all over the place from our kids. I commute many miles daily to chi, so I am looking for a new car but Big Red has served me very well. Although I have had only one problem with the engine sometimes it does not operate when its hot, but Keep making econolines, Ford! Thank you
Ford Club Wagon
Excellent all around vehicle. Very capable for trailering a 3500 boat & trailer. Flexible interior with removable rear bench seat for cargo hauling.
Best Car Ever!!
I purchased the 2001 Econoline with the Traveler package and the 5.4L engine when I was a Boy Scout leader with two kids in college. I had blown the shocks on my previous minivan 3 times hauling boys and heavy scout gear. We wanted something equipped similar to a mini van but not a full conversion van. Found the van on a lot with the Traveler package. As others have mentioned it was much cheaper than the larger SUVs and holds more cargo. Nothing but brake pads and tires to replace for the first 10 years. Mileage could be better but try and move the same amount of gear and people with sedans and you will buy a lot more gas since you will need more cars.
Best one yet.
I have owned 4 club wagons since 1978. My 2001 E150 Traveler is the best one yet. I feel the $ value of the E150 Traveler is fantastic. I don't know why Ford doesn't promote this product more.
Ford E150
This is the first full size van we have owned. After 3 mini-vans, it has been a wonderful experience owning something that is so large and comfortable to drive. We have driven from NC to Texas twice and have made several shorter state-to-state trips. With front and rear air, airplane lighting, and bucket seats all around, the travel is comfortable for all.
Sponsored cars related to the Econoline Wagon
Related Used 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge