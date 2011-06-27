If you're looking for a workhorse you cant go wrong buying a used E 250. I'm not sure how many miles I have on it because the odometer broke at around 200,000 miles, that was three years ago. She always starts, the ac is still cold, the heat is hot. I've driven it coast to coast and top to bottom and she just keeps running. The lower quarter panels are starting to rust, but I'd be surprised if I dont get another 100,000 miles out of it and even now I'd not have a second thought about driving it from NY to LA. I also own a Chevy Express and the ford is more reliable and feels more solid. The chevy blew its transmission at around 160000, the ford is still going strong. I change my oil once a year whether it needs it or not, change brake pads when they start to howl, change tires when they go bald, but that's about it. I'm just sad they quit making them :(

