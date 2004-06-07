  1. Home
Used 1998 Ford E-250

1998 Ford E-150 2 Dr STD Econoline
(3)

Used 1998 Ford E-250

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Ford E-250.

Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 3 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Ford Trucks are #1
juiceman,

I have been driving Ford Trucks for many years after being forced to drive chevy's for most of my life, and without question, Ford Trucks are unmatched in quality and durabilility. When you drive one you can feel how strong it really is. I have had to replace my brakes once in 100,000 miles at 70,000 miles along with the original tires. My maintenance has been Oil Changes and a tune up at 60,000. I have spent less than $1000 in 6 years. How many Dodge or Chevy owners can say that!

4.875 out of 5 stars, FORD VAN
SCOOK,

All my driving is in town which is much harder on vehicle than highway. I have had only one problem in 8 years, a sensor failed under warranty. The electric mirrors are flimsy and could use improvement. The rear suspension (8600 lb.) is a little overrated as the springs have been flattened since I first loaded it up with all my tools. The paint on the bumpers is very poor quality. Since I have no repair costs except for one brake pad replacement on the front, and the routine fluid and filter changes I would say it is very dependable. I have never had it tuned up yet. It handles very well at highway speeds is very quiet. I have always been GM fan but I am impressed with this van.

3.125 out of 5 stars, FORD VAN
DKILTON,

THE VAN HAS BEEN OK,BUT I HAVE HAD TWO NEW ENGINES FROM ROWE.NONE THAT WERE INSTALLED CORRECT.I AM STILL GETTING A NOISE ON START UP.BAD FRONT END NO ONE CAN FIX THIS,SHAKES AT 60 MPH.HAS NEW REAR END.THE DEALER DID TAKE CARE OF MOST OF THE BILL,FORD WOULD NOT DO A THING.

Features & Specs

Econoline 3dr Ext Van features & specs
Econoline 3dr Ext Van
N/A
MPG 13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4250 rpm
Econoline 3dr Van features & specs
Econoline 3dr Van
N/A
MPG 13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4250 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Is the Ford E-250 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1998 E-250 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ford E-250 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the E-250 gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford E-250.

Is the Ford E-250 reliable?

To determine whether the Ford E-250 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the E-250. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the E-250's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles.

Is the 1998 Ford E-250 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1998 Ford E-250 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1998 E-250 is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 1998 Ford E-250?

The least-expensive 1998 Ford E-250 is the 1998 Ford E-250 Econoline 3dr Van. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

    What are the different models of Ford E-250?

    If you're interested in the Ford E-250, the next question is, which E-250 model is right for you? E-250 variants include Econoline 3dr Ext Van, and Econoline 3dr Van.

    Used 1998 Ford E-250 Overview

    The Used 1998 Ford E-250 is offered in the following submodels: E-250 Van. Available styles include Econoline 3dr Ext Van, and Econoline 3dr Van.

    What do people think of the 1998 Ford E-250?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1998 Ford E-250 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1998 E-250 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1998 E-250.

    What's a good price for a New 1998 Ford E-250?

    Which 1998 Ford E-250s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Ford E-250 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1998 Ford E-250.

    Can't find a new 1998 Ford E-250s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Ford E-250 for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,746.

    Find a new Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,302.

    Should I lease or buy a 1998 Ford E-250?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

