I have been driving Ford Trucks for many years after being forced to drive chevy's for most of my life, and without question, Ford Trucks are unmatched in quality and durabilility. When you drive one you can feel how strong it really is. I have had to replace my brakes once in 100,000 miles at 70,000 miles along with the original tires. My maintenance has been Oil Changes and a tune up at 60,000. I have spent less than $1000 in 6 years. How many Dodge or Chevy owners can say that!
All my driving is in town which is much harder on vehicle than highway. I have had only one problem in 8 years, a sensor failed under warranty. The electric mirrors are flimsy and could use improvement. The rear suspension (8600 lb.) is a little overrated as the springs have been flattened since I first loaded it up with all my tools. The paint on the bumpers is very poor quality. Since I have no repair costs except for one brake pad replacement on the front, and the routine fluid and filter changes I would say it is very dependable. I have never had it tuned up yet. It handles very well at highway speeds is very quiet. I have always been GM fan but I am impressed with this van.
THE VAN HAS BEEN OK,BUT I HAVE HAD TWO NEW ENGINES FROM ROWE.NONE THAT WERE INSTALLED CORRECT.I AM STILL GETTING A NOISE ON START UP.BAD FRONT END NO ONE CAN FIX THIS,SHAKES AT 60 MPH.HAS NEW REAR END.THE DEALER DID TAKE CARE OF MOST OF THE BILL,FORD WOULD NOT DO A THING.
Features & Specs
|Econoline 3dr Ext Van
N/A
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|235 hp @ 4250 rpm
|Econoline 3dr Van
N/A
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|235 hp @ 4250 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Ford E-250 a good car?
Is the Ford E-250 reliable?
Is the 1998 Ford E-250 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1998 Ford E-250?
The least-expensive 1998 Ford E-250 is the 1998 Ford E-250 Econoline 3dr Van. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Ford E-250?
More about the 1998 Ford E-250
Used 1998 Ford E-250 Overview
The Used 1998 Ford E-250 is offered in the following submodels: E-250 Van. Available styles include Econoline 3dr Ext Van, and Econoline 3dr Van.
What do people think of the 1998 Ford E-250?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1998 Ford E-250 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1998 E-250 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1998 E-250.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1998 Ford E-250 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1998 E-250 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1998 Ford E-250?
Which 1998 Ford E-250s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Ford E-250 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1998 Ford E-250.
Can't find a new 1998 Ford E-250s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford E-250 for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,746.
Find a new Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,302.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1998 Ford E-250?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
