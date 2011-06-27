  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)
1994 Ford E-250 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Among the minor changes, nomenclature for Custom styles is replaced with XL for all base models. All Club Wagons and RV series receive four-wheel ABS, and a brake/shift interlock system and side door beams are standard. A CFC-free air conditioning is offered to all models and an electronic four-speed wide-ratio tranmission with overdrive is standard with the 5.0L engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Ford E-250.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ford conversion van
pwistmo,04/22/2003
This vehicle is comfortable to drive. That's about it. It has had multiple transmission problems as well as some engine problems. As you might expect, it has a lot of sway when turning.
STANS HOME REPAIR
S. Painter,07/07/2002
THE BIGGEST COMPLAINT I HAVE IS THE HEATEING AND AIR CONDITING IS NOT GOOD AT ALL ALSO THE SIX CYLENDER ENGINE IS SERIOUSLY UNDER POWERED THIS VAN GOES NO WHARE IN A HURRY THE STEARING AND HANDELING IS GOOD IF THIS VEHICHEL HAD A GOOD HEATER AND AIR AND A GOOD V8 IWOULD RATE IT AT AN EIGHT OVER ALL I GIVE IT ABOUT A FOUR AS IS .
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Ford E-250 Overview

The Used 1994 Ford E-250 is offered in the following submodels: E-250 Van. Available styles include XL Econoline 3dr Van, Econoline 3dr Van, and Econoline 3dr Ext Van.

