Estimated values
1997 Ford E-250 HD Econoline 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$887
|$1,359
|$1,589
|Clean
|$811
|$1,242
|$1,459
|Average
|$659
|$1,009
|$1,199
|Rough
|$506
|$776
|$939
Estimated values
1997 Ford E-250 Econoline 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,040
|$2,052
|$2,558
|Clean
|$950
|$1,877
|$2,349
|Average
|$772
|$1,525
|$1,930
|Rough
|$594
|$1,173
|$1,512
Estimated values
1997 Ford E-250 HD Econoline 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$849
|$1,307
|$1,531
|Clean
|$776
|$1,195
|$1,406
|Average
|$631
|$971
|$1,155
|Rough
|$485
|$747
|$905
Estimated values
1997 Ford E-250 Econoline 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$966
|$1,858
|$2,303
|Clean
|$883
|$1,699
|$2,115
|Average
|$717
|$1,380
|$1,738
|Rough
|$552
|$1,062
|$1,361