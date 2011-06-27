Used 1997 Ford E-250 Consumer Reviews
I LOVE MY FORD VAN!!!
American cars are no good? thats what the media tells us. I love this van. I moved into a apartment and needed storage for my tools and bicycles. so i decided to buy a cargo van. this thing is 250 extended and has soooo much room in it. i bought it for $1000 put in a new batt and new tires and its good to go. i put some milage on it and it runs great! even after sitting for 2 weeks this winter in our 0 deg weather in michigan, it started up. i get 18-19 mpg on the eway (65mph). i can not say how much i love it. i had hondas and older bmws in the past. while good cars i will from now on keep my dollars on my american cars! ford rocks!
super work horse
I have owned and driven many vans, but the Ford Econolines are my favorite, tough one word tough.
Running strong even after 20 years
If you're looking for a workhorse you cant go wrong buying a used E 250. I'm not sure how many miles I have on it because the odometer broke at around 200,000 miles, that was three years ago. She always starts, the ac is still cold, the heat is hot. I've driven it coast to coast and top to bottom and she just keeps running. The lower quarter panels are starting to rust, but I'd be surprised if I dont get another 100,000 miles out of it and even now I'd not have a second thought about driving it from NY to LA. I also own a Chevy Express and the ford is more reliable and feels more solid. The chevy blew its transmission at around 160000, the ford is still going strong. I change my oil once a year whether it needs it or not, change brake pads when they start to howl, change tires when they go bald, but that's about it. I'm just sad they quit making them :(
