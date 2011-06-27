1992 Ford E-250 Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1992 Ford E-250. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$870 - $1,473
Used E-250 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 1992 Ford E-250.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Ford E-250 features & specs
MPG
12 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the E-250
Related Used 1992 Ford E-250 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge