Used 1997 Ford E-250 for Sale Near Me

American cars are no good? thats what the media tells us. I love this van. I moved into a apartment and needed storage for my tools and bicycles. so i decided to buy a cargo van. this thing is 250 extended and has soooo much room in it. i bought it for $1000 put in a new batt and new tires and its good to go. i put some milage on it and it runs great! even after sitting for 2 weeks this winter in our 0 deg weather in michigan, it started up. i get 18-19 mpg on the eway (65mph). i can not say how much i love it. i had hondas and older bmws in the past. while good cars i will from now on keep my dollars on my american cars! ford rocks!

