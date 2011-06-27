Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,934
|$24,716
|$28,841
|Clean
|$16,717
|$23,023
|$26,822
|Average
|$14,283
|$19,639
|$22,786
|Rough
|$11,850
|$16,255
|$18,749
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,849
|$12,194
|$14,229
|Clean
|$8,248
|$11,359
|$13,233
|Average
|$7,047
|$9,689
|$11,242
|Rough
|$5,847
|$8,020
|$9,250
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,220
|$16,842
|$19,653
|Clean
|$11,391
|$15,688
|$18,278
|Average
|$9,733
|$13,382
|$15,527
|Rough
|$8,074
|$11,076
|$12,776
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,162
|$16,762
|$19,559
|Clean
|$11,337
|$15,614
|$18,190
|Average
|$9,687
|$13,319
|$15,453
|Rough
|$8,036
|$11,024
|$12,715
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,775
|$7,958
|$9,286
|Clean
|$5,383
|$7,413
|$8,636
|Average
|$4,599
|$6,323
|$7,337
|Rough
|$3,816
|$5,234
|$6,037
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,251
|$18,261
|$21,310
|Clean
|$12,352
|$17,011
|$19,818
|Average
|$10,554
|$14,511
|$16,836
|Rough
|$8,755
|$12,010
|$13,853
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,623
|$16,019
|$18,692
|Clean
|$10,835
|$14,922
|$17,384
|Average
|$9,257
|$12,729
|$14,768
|Rough
|$7,680
|$10,535
|$12,152
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,050
|$15,228
|$17,770
|Clean
|$10,300
|$14,185
|$16,526
|Average
|$8,800
|$12,100
|$14,039
|Rough
|$7,301
|$10,015
|$11,552
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SXT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,533
|$24,163
|$28,195
|Clean
|$16,343
|$22,508
|$26,222
|Average
|$13,964
|$19,200
|$22,276
|Rough
|$11,584
|$15,891
|$18,329
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,264
|$19,658
|$22,940
|Clean
|$13,296
|$18,312
|$21,334
|Average
|$11,360
|$15,620
|$18,123
|Rough
|$9,425
|$12,928
|$14,913
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,573
|$13,191
|$15,394
|Clean
|$8,923
|$12,288
|$14,316
|Average
|$7,624
|$10,482
|$12,162
|Rough
|$6,325
|$8,676
|$10,007
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,146
|$15,362
|$17,926
|Clean
|$10,390
|$14,311
|$16,671
|Average
|$8,878
|$12,207
|$14,162
|Rough
|$7,365
|$10,103
|$11,653
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,111
|$15,314
|$17,870
|Clean
|$10,357
|$14,265
|$16,619
|Average
|$8,850
|$12,168
|$14,118
|Rough
|$7,342
|$10,071
|$11,617
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,299
|$14,194
|$16,563
|Clean
|$9,600
|$13,222
|$15,404
|Average
|$8,203
|$11,278
|$13,085
|Rough
|$6,805
|$9,335
|$10,767
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,665
|$20,210
|$23,584
|Clean
|$13,670
|$18,826
|$21,933
|Average
|$11,680
|$16,059
|$18,633
|Rough
|$9,689
|$13,292
|$15,332
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,006
|$20,680
|$24,131
|Clean
|$13,988
|$19,264
|$22,443
|Average
|$11,951
|$16,432
|$19,065
|Rough
|$9,915
|$13,601
|$15,687
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,625
|$13,264
|$15,479
|Clean
|$8,972
|$12,356
|$14,396
|Average
|$7,666
|$10,540
|$12,229
|Rough
|$6,359
|$8,724
|$10,063
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SXT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,833
|$16,308
|$19,029
|Clean
|$11,030
|$15,191
|$17,698
|Average
|$9,424
|$12,958
|$15,034
|Rough
|$7,818
|$10,725
|$12,371
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,415
|$22,622
|$26,398
|Clean
|$15,301
|$21,074
|$24,551
|Average
|$13,074
|$17,976
|$20,856
|Rough
|$10,846
|$14,878
|$17,161
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,200
|$16,812
|$19,619
|Clean
|$11,372
|$15,661
|$18,246
|Average
|$9,716
|$13,359
|$15,500
|Rough
|$8,061
|$11,057
|$12,754