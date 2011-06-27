  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,934$24,716$28,841
Clean$16,717$23,023$26,822
Average$14,283$19,639$22,786
Rough$11,850$16,255$18,749
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,849$12,194$14,229
Clean$8,248$11,359$13,233
Average$7,047$9,689$11,242
Rough$5,847$8,020$9,250
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,220$16,842$19,653
Clean$11,391$15,688$18,278
Average$9,733$13,382$15,527
Rough$8,074$11,076$12,776
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,162$16,762$19,559
Clean$11,337$15,614$18,190
Average$9,687$13,319$15,453
Rough$8,036$11,024$12,715
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,775$7,958$9,286
Clean$5,383$7,413$8,636
Average$4,599$6,323$7,337
Rough$3,816$5,234$6,037
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,251$18,261$21,310
Clean$12,352$17,011$19,818
Average$10,554$14,511$16,836
Rough$8,755$12,010$13,853
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,623$16,019$18,692
Clean$10,835$14,922$17,384
Average$9,257$12,729$14,768
Rough$7,680$10,535$12,152
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,050$15,228$17,770
Clean$10,300$14,185$16,526
Average$8,800$12,100$14,039
Rough$7,301$10,015$11,552
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SXT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,533$24,163$28,195
Clean$16,343$22,508$26,222
Average$13,964$19,200$22,276
Rough$11,584$15,891$18,329
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,264$19,658$22,940
Clean$13,296$18,312$21,334
Average$11,360$15,620$18,123
Rough$9,425$12,928$14,913
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,573$13,191$15,394
Clean$8,923$12,288$14,316
Average$7,624$10,482$12,162
Rough$6,325$8,676$10,007
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,146$15,362$17,926
Clean$10,390$14,311$16,671
Average$8,878$12,207$14,162
Rough$7,365$10,103$11,653
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,111$15,314$17,870
Clean$10,357$14,265$16,619
Average$8,850$12,168$14,118
Rough$7,342$10,071$11,617
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,299$14,194$16,563
Clean$9,600$13,222$15,404
Average$8,203$11,278$13,085
Rough$6,805$9,335$10,767
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,665$20,210$23,584
Clean$13,670$18,826$21,933
Average$11,680$16,059$18,633
Rough$9,689$13,292$15,332
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,006$20,680$24,131
Clean$13,988$19,264$22,443
Average$11,951$16,432$19,065
Rough$9,915$13,601$15,687
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,625$13,264$15,479
Clean$8,972$12,356$14,396
Average$7,666$10,540$12,229
Rough$6,359$8,724$10,063
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SXT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,833$16,308$19,029
Clean$11,030$15,191$17,698
Average$9,424$12,958$15,034
Rough$7,818$10,725$12,371
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,415$22,622$26,398
Clean$15,301$21,074$24,551
Average$13,074$17,976$20,856
Rough$10,846$14,878$17,161
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,200$16,812$19,619
Clean$11,372$15,661$18,246
Average$9,716$13,359$15,500
Rough$8,061$11,057$12,754
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,248 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,359 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,248 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,359 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,248 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,359 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ranges from $5,847 to $14,229, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.