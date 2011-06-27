Used 2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Consumer Reviews

Great truck - second owned ... Kelly , 02/06/2016 2dr Regular Cab ST 2WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I have owned 2 of the 2002 to 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ST trucks and loved them both - zero issues outside the normal maintenance on both - no complaints and find the truck reliable, fun, comfortable, and an overall fantastic truck. I've tried Fords in the past and find this a much better truck myself. Gas mileage is about 15 average, but I'm ok with that with a powerful V8 and expected. I love the truck and feel you won't be disappointed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2002 Dodge ram 1500 quad cab 2wd 4.7 pseals , 03/26/2013 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I am the second owner of my Dodge ram and have owned it for five years. It has the 4.7 liter v8 backed by the 5 speed manual transmission at 140k now. I average 20-21 hwy and 15 in the city. I have the 17 inch stock tires and its 2wd and I follow the maintainance to the book. It pulls our 18 ft travel trailer great at a weight of 3450 lbs loaded and hauling a family of five. I will probably die with this truck as it is very reliable and comfortable and they no longer offer five speed manual transmission which is the best for towing. The dash is simple and the knobs are big and easy to see and read. I also love all the storage under the seats and the flip out shelf in the back. Happy cust. Report Abuse

02 Ram spike1961 , 05/02/2004 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This Truck has been truoble free, Fuel mileage averages 19.2 in town and 24.1 on the highway it is equiped with a 3.7 V6 it has more power than thhe f150 302fi that I traded in on it. With the 35 gallon fuel tank the range on this truck is impressive I would buy another one tomorrow if it were needed. The Boys in the White Hats are Back!! Report Abuse

Reliable truck sorry service HVB , 07/26/2009 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Almost immediately after the initial 3/36 warranty the dash cracked in 6 pieces. No problem since I purchased the 10 year/100K warranty. When I took the truck in I was told the dash is not covered since trim is not covered. (I dont feel the entire dash is trim). I was also told by the service manager that this is a problem they have never seen before, but they would see what they could do to help. The help turned out to be replace the dash at $600 each for the two parts! So I contacted Dodge directly and asked what could be done. Next I googled Dodge truck dash cracks and discovered this is a widespread problem. The Dodge rep never called back after he promised to.My last Dodge. Report Abuse