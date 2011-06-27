Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 2WD LB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,473
|$2,250
|$2,652
|Clean
|$1,322
|$2,019
|$2,384
|Average
|$1,021
|$1,558
|$1,849
|Rough
|$719
|$1,097
|$1,313
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,966
|$3,085
|$3,664
|Clean
|$1,765
|$2,769
|$3,294
|Average
|$1,362
|$2,136
|$2,554
|Rough
|$960
|$1,504
|$1,814
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,376
|$3,703
|$4,390
|Clean
|$2,133
|$3,324
|$3,947
|Average
|$1,646
|$2,565
|$3,060
|Rough
|$1,160
|$1,805
|$2,173
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 2WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,552
|$2,554
|$3,074
|Clean
|$1,393
|$2,292
|$2,763
|Average
|$1,075
|$1,769
|$2,142
|Rough
|$758
|$1,245
|$1,521
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,194
|$3,357
|$3,958
|Clean
|$1,969
|$3,013
|$3,558
|Average
|$1,520
|$2,324
|$2,758
|Rough
|$1,071
|$1,636
|$1,959
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,073
|$3,322
|$3,968
|Clean
|$1,861
|$2,981
|$3,568
|Average
|$1,436
|$2,300
|$2,766
|Rough
|$1,012
|$1,619
|$1,964
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 2WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,245
|$3,662
|$4,397
|Clean
|$2,015
|$3,287
|$3,953
|Average
|$1,556
|$2,536
|$3,065
|Rough
|$1,096
|$1,785
|$2,177
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 2WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,098
|$3,386
|$4,053
|Clean
|$1,884
|$3,039
|$3,643
|Average
|$1,454
|$2,345
|$2,825
|Rough
|$1,024
|$1,650
|$2,006