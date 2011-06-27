Used 2018 Dodge Durango Consumer Reviews

Durango GT Eric K. , 05/04/2018 GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 41 of 41 people found this review helpful I read reviews and watched videos of test drives for months. I narrowed my top 2 choices to the Nissan Murano and the Dodge Durango. After owning the Murano for a year I was disappointed by visibility and leg room for the driver. The infotainment screen was also lame. I traded it in and bought a 2018 Durango GT. The Durango has 295 hp with the V6 compared to 260 on the Murano. The acceleration is similar due to the Durango heavier weight. The V6 actually provides good acceleration and I've seen numbers as low as 7.4 seconds for 0-60 compared to the R/T which is 6.8 seconds 0-60 from test results I've read, those numbers are both impressive but not much different. Whoever rates the Durango less than 4 stars overall obviously has no clue. I've driven many SUV's and I'll tell you I was skeptical of Dodge. Now I am a huge Dodge fan. I love the spacious interior and comfy seats with 4 way adjustable lumbar support. I love the touch screen, it's 8.4 inches of stunning beauty and functionality and it's easy to use. I love the styling. The red stitching on the black leather. The magnesium paddle shifters. The grip on the leather wrapped steering wheel. Honestly the only criticisms I've seen Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I can't believe I bought a Durango... Mike , 01/17/2018 GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 93 of 97 people found this review helpful Our family needed a three row SUV. We tried to downsize to a wagon, but it didn't work. I was charged with all of the research and test driving, and I drove them all. Honda, Mazda, VW, Toyota, etc. Some were too small (Toyota), some offered horrible value (VW), some were too much like a mini-van (Honda). I was getting frustrated with my search. I tried a Ford Explorer and didn't like it at all. I was flummoxed. I had read good things about the 2018 Durango, but I have NEVER been an FCA fan, and swore I would never buy one. Then...I test drove the Durango GT. Just wow. Solid, big, handled well, and quiet as a mouse inside. I did some more research. It rides on a relative of the GL/ML platform from when Daimler Benz owned part of Chrysler (so does the Grand Cherokee). The 8-speed automatic is sourced from ASIN, the same place that BMW and other high-end manufacturers get their trannys. The handling is excellent, primarily due to the perfect 50/50 weight distribution, and the rear-wheel bias (its a RWD car when it doesn't need the traction). The Durango is so air-tight that you really need to give the door a good slam, otherwise the air pressure prevents the door from closing. I thought the Beats audio system was terrible, but like many good speakers (I am an audiophile) the system needed to break in, and stretch the speakers a bit. I think it sounds very good now (not Levinson good, but certainly better than any Bose system). If you have been skeptical of the FCA brand in the past (let's face it there's plenty of reason to be) , but you need a good sized SUV, you HAVE to drive the Durango. It won't disappoint. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Hemi Van Kim S , 12/10/2017 SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Great car if you know what you are getting into. Engine is loud and thirsty, but is part of having a super fast tow and family vehicle that is faster than my Porsche in a straight line. We checked every luxury and tech box. After a few initial set up gremlins, things have been going fine Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent vehicle Sharon wayland , 12/27/2017 GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful The Durango hands down is superb I’ve always had a suburban but this vehicle is the best.With all the immenities I got a new suburban would have been well over 2x the price I paid. If this vehicle had Jeep label they wouldn’t be able to keep them on the lot.Dodge has really got a keeper I absolutely love mine.Dodge Durango Gt 6 cylinder,leather,moon roof has it all for under $40;000. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse