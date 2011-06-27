  1. Home
2018 Dodge Durango Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,463$32,748$36,475
Clean$28,777$31,993$35,634
Average$27,407$30,483$33,952
Rough$26,036$28,973$32,270
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,955$21,404$24,183
Clean$18,514$20,911$23,626
Average$17,632$19,924$22,510
Rough$16,750$18,937$21,395
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,818$23,170$25,841
Clean$20,333$22,636$25,245
Average$19,365$21,568$24,053
Rough$18,396$20,499$22,862
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Durango GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,059$25,629$28,547
Clean$22,523$25,038$27,889
Average$21,450$23,857$26,572
Rough$20,377$22,675$25,256
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Durango GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,571$28,421$31,656
Clean$24,976$27,766$30,927
Average$23,786$26,456$29,467
Rough$22,597$25,145$28,007
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,077$32,320$35,999
Clean$28,401$31,575$35,169
Average$27,048$30,085$33,509
Rough$25,696$28,595$31,849
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,602$28,456$31,696
Clean$25,007$27,800$30,965
Average$23,816$26,488$29,503
Rough$22,625$25,176$28,042
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Durango SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,951$47,544$51,631
Clean$42,928$46,448$50,440
Average$40,884$44,256$48,059
Rough$38,839$42,064$45,679
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,674$34,093$37,975
Clean$29,960$33,308$37,099
Average$28,533$31,736$35,348
Rough$27,106$30,164$33,597
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,850$32,067$35,718
Clean$28,179$31,327$34,894
Average$26,837$29,849$33,247
Rough$25,495$28,371$31,600
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,299$30,343$33,797
Clean$26,664$29,643$33,018
Average$25,394$28,244$31,459
Rough$24,124$26,845$29,901
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Dodge Durango on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,514 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,911 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Durango is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,514 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,911 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Dodge Durango, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,514 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,911 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Dodge Durango. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Dodge Durango and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Dodge Durango ranges from $16,750 to $24,183, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Dodge Durango is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.