Estimated values
2018 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,463
|$32,748
|$36,475
|Clean
|$28,777
|$31,993
|$35,634
|Average
|$27,407
|$30,483
|$33,952
|Rough
|$26,036
|$28,973
|$32,270
2018 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,955
|$21,404
|$24,183
|Clean
|$18,514
|$20,911
|$23,626
|Average
|$17,632
|$19,924
|$22,510
|Rough
|$16,750
|$18,937
|$21,395
2018 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,818
|$23,170
|$25,841
|Clean
|$20,333
|$22,636
|$25,245
|Average
|$19,365
|$21,568
|$24,053
|Rough
|$18,396
|$20,499
|$22,862
2018 Dodge Durango GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,059
|$25,629
|$28,547
|Clean
|$22,523
|$25,038
|$27,889
|Average
|$21,450
|$23,857
|$26,572
|Rough
|$20,377
|$22,675
|$25,256
2018 Dodge Durango GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,571
|$28,421
|$31,656
|Clean
|$24,976
|$27,766
|$30,927
|Average
|$23,786
|$26,456
|$29,467
|Rough
|$22,597
|$25,145
|$28,007
2018 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,077
|$32,320
|$35,999
|Clean
|$28,401
|$31,575
|$35,169
|Average
|$27,048
|$30,085
|$33,509
|Rough
|$25,696
|$28,595
|$31,849
2018 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,602
|$28,456
|$31,696
|Clean
|$25,007
|$27,800
|$30,965
|Average
|$23,816
|$26,488
|$29,503
|Rough
|$22,625
|$25,176
|$28,042
2018 Dodge Durango SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,951
|$47,544
|$51,631
|Clean
|$42,928
|$46,448
|$50,440
|Average
|$40,884
|$44,256
|$48,059
|Rough
|$38,839
|$42,064
|$45,679
2018 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,674
|$34,093
|$37,975
|Clean
|$29,960
|$33,308
|$37,099
|Average
|$28,533
|$31,736
|$35,348
|Rough
|$27,106
|$30,164
|$33,597
2018 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,850
|$32,067
|$35,718
|Clean
|$28,179
|$31,327
|$34,894
|Average
|$26,837
|$29,849
|$33,247
|Rough
|$25,495
|$28,371
|$31,600
2018 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,299
|$30,343
|$33,797
|Clean
|$26,664
|$29,643
|$33,018
|Average
|$25,394
|$28,244
|$31,459
|Rough
|$24,124
|$26,845
|$29,901