2003 Dodge Durango Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2003 Dodge Durango SLT Plus 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,581$2,485$2,955
Clean$1,432$2,250$2,679
Average$1,135$1,779$2,126
Rough$837$1,309$1,574
Estimated values
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Durango Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,373$2,045$2,393
Clean$1,244$1,851$2,170
Average$985$1,464$1,722
Rough$727$1,077$1,275
Estimated values
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Durango SLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,286$2,022$2,406
Clean$1,165$1,830$2,181
Average$923$1,448$1,731
Rough$681$1,065$1,281
Estimated values
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Durango SLT Plus Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,474$2,315$2,754
Clean$1,335$2,096$2,497
Average$1,058$1,658$1,982
Rough$780$1,220$1,467
Estimated values
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Durango SXT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,364$2,095$2,475
Clean$1,236$1,896$2,243
Average$979$1,500$1,781
Rough$722$1,103$1,318
Estimated values
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Durango R/T 4WD 4dr SUV (5.9L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,771$2,782$3,309
Clean$1,604$2,519$3,000
Average$1,271$1,992$2,381
Rough$937$1,466$1,763
Estimated values
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Durango Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,356$2,146$2,558
Clean$1,228$1,943$2,319
Average$973$1,536$1,841
Rough$718$1,130$1,363
Estimated values
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Durango SXT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,452$2,208$2,602
Clean$1,315$1,999$2,359
Average$1,042$1,581$1,872
Rough$768$1,163$1,386
Estimated values
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Durango SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,470$2,310$2,749
Clean$1,332$2,092$2,492
Average$1,055$1,654$1,978
Rough$778$1,217$1,464
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Dodge Durango on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,228 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,943 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Durango is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,228 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,943 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Dodge Durango, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,228 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,943 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Dodge Durango. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Dodge Durango and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Dodge Durango ranges from $718 to $2,558, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Dodge Durango is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.