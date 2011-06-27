Estimated values
2003 Dodge Durango SLT Plus 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,581
|$2,485
|$2,955
|Clean
|$1,432
|$2,250
|$2,679
|Average
|$1,135
|$1,779
|$2,126
|Rough
|$837
|$1,309
|$1,574
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Durango Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,373
|$2,045
|$2,393
|Clean
|$1,244
|$1,851
|$2,170
|Average
|$985
|$1,464
|$1,722
|Rough
|$727
|$1,077
|$1,275
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Durango SLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,286
|$2,022
|$2,406
|Clean
|$1,165
|$1,830
|$2,181
|Average
|$923
|$1,448
|$1,731
|Rough
|$681
|$1,065
|$1,281
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Durango SLT Plus Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,474
|$2,315
|$2,754
|Clean
|$1,335
|$2,096
|$2,497
|Average
|$1,058
|$1,658
|$1,982
|Rough
|$780
|$1,220
|$1,467
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Durango SXT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,364
|$2,095
|$2,475
|Clean
|$1,236
|$1,896
|$2,243
|Average
|$979
|$1,500
|$1,781
|Rough
|$722
|$1,103
|$1,318
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Durango R/T 4WD 4dr SUV (5.9L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,771
|$2,782
|$3,309
|Clean
|$1,604
|$2,519
|$3,000
|Average
|$1,271
|$1,992
|$2,381
|Rough
|$937
|$1,466
|$1,763
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Durango Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,356
|$2,146
|$2,558
|Clean
|$1,228
|$1,943
|$2,319
|Average
|$973
|$1,536
|$1,841
|Rough
|$718
|$1,130
|$1,363
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Durango SXT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,452
|$2,208
|$2,602
|Clean
|$1,315
|$1,999
|$2,359
|Average
|$1,042
|$1,581
|$1,872
|Rough
|$768
|$1,163
|$1,386
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Durango SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,470
|$2,310
|$2,749
|Clean
|$1,332
|$2,092
|$2,492
|Average
|$1,055
|$1,654
|$1,978
|Rough
|$778
|$1,217
|$1,464