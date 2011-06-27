Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Club Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,813
|$4,482
|$5,406
|Clean
|$2,591
|$4,122
|$4,963
|Average
|$2,145
|$3,401
|$4,078
|Rough
|$1,699
|$2,680
|$3,193
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,668
|$3,871
|$4,540
|Clean
|$2,456
|$3,560
|$4,169
|Average
|$2,033
|$2,937
|$3,425
|Rough
|$1,611
|$2,315
|$2,682
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Club Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,708
|$3,659
|$4,188
|Clean
|$2,493
|$3,364
|$3,845
|Average
|$2,064
|$2,776
|$3,160
|Rough
|$1,635
|$2,188
|$2,474
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,139
|$5,193
|$6,329
|Clean
|$2,890
|$4,776
|$5,811
|Average
|$2,393
|$3,940
|$4,775
|Rough
|$1,895
|$3,105
|$3,739
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Club Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,996
|$3,202
|$3,870
|Clean
|$1,838
|$2,945
|$3,553
|Average
|$1,521
|$2,430
|$2,919
|Rough
|$1,205
|$1,915
|$2,286
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,310
|$5,312
|$6,418
|Clean
|$3,048
|$4,885
|$5,893
|Average
|$2,523
|$4,030
|$4,842
|Rough
|$1,999
|$3,176
|$3,792
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,018
|$4,694
|$5,621
|Clean
|$2,779
|$4,316
|$5,161
|Average
|$2,300
|$3,561
|$4,241
|Rough
|$1,822
|$2,806
|$3,320
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,869
|$4,602
|$5,562
|Clean
|$2,641
|$4,232
|$5,107
|Average
|$2,187
|$3,492
|$4,196
|Rough
|$1,732
|$2,752
|$3,286
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Club Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,943
|$4,130
|$4,791
|Clean
|$2,710
|$3,798
|$4,398
|Average
|$2,244
|$3,134
|$3,614
|Rough
|$1,777
|$2,469
|$2,830
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Club Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,848
|$4,406
|$5,269
|Clean
|$2,622
|$4,052
|$4,838
|Average
|$2,171
|$3,343
|$3,975
|Rough
|$1,720
|$2,634
|$3,113
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,107
|$4,728
|$5,625
|Clean
|$2,860
|$4,347
|$5,165
|Average
|$2,368
|$3,587
|$4,244
|Rough
|$1,876
|$2,827
|$3,323
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Club Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,991
|$5,462
|$6,280
|Clean
|$3,675
|$5,023
|$5,766
|Average
|$3,042
|$4,144
|$4,738
|Rough
|$2,410
|$3,266
|$3,710