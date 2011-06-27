  1. Home
2006 Dodge Dakota Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Club Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,813$4,482$5,406
Clean$2,591$4,122$4,963
Average$2,145$3,401$4,078
Rough$1,699$2,680$3,193
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,668$3,871$4,540
Clean$2,456$3,560$4,169
Average$2,033$2,937$3,425
Rough$1,611$2,315$2,682
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Club Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,708$3,659$4,188
Clean$2,493$3,364$3,845
Average$2,064$2,776$3,160
Rough$1,635$2,188$2,474
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,139$5,193$6,329
Clean$2,890$4,776$5,811
Average$2,393$3,940$4,775
Rough$1,895$3,105$3,739
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Club Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,996$3,202$3,870
Clean$1,838$2,945$3,553
Average$1,521$2,430$2,919
Rough$1,205$1,915$2,286
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,310$5,312$6,418
Clean$3,048$4,885$5,893
Average$2,523$4,030$4,842
Rough$1,999$3,176$3,792
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,018$4,694$5,621
Clean$2,779$4,316$5,161
Average$2,300$3,561$4,241
Rough$1,822$2,806$3,320
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,869$4,602$5,562
Clean$2,641$4,232$5,107
Average$2,187$3,492$4,196
Rough$1,732$2,752$3,286
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Club Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,943$4,130$4,791
Clean$2,710$3,798$4,398
Average$2,244$3,134$3,614
Rough$1,777$2,469$2,830
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota SLT 4dr Club Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,848$4,406$5,269
Clean$2,622$4,052$4,838
Average$2,171$3,343$3,975
Rough$1,720$2,634$3,113
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,107$4,728$5,625
Clean$2,860$4,347$5,165
Average$2,368$3,587$4,244
Rough$1,876$2,827$3,323
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Club Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,991$5,462$6,280
Clean$3,675$5,023$5,766
Average$3,042$4,144$4,738
Rough$2,410$3,266$3,710
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Dodge Dakota on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,838 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,945 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Dodge Dakota. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Dodge Dakota and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Dodge Dakota ranges from $1,205 to $3,870, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Dodge Dakota is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.