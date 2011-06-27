Estimated values
2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,937
|$19,330
|$22,601
|Clean
|$14,033
|$18,145
|$21,148
|Average
|$12,224
|$15,773
|$18,241
|Rough
|$10,415
|$13,402
|$15,335
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Challenger R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,168
|$13,159
|$15,386
|Clean
|$9,553
|$12,352
|$14,397
|Average
|$8,321
|$10,738
|$12,418
|Rough
|$7,090
|$9,124
|$10,439
Estimated values
2011 Dodge Challenger 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,234
|$10,788
|$12,686
|Clean
|$7,735
|$10,126
|$11,870
|Average
|$6,738
|$8,802
|$10,239
|Rough
|$5,741
|$7,479
|$8,607