Avery Greene Honda - Vallejo / California

This outstanding example of a 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is offered by Avery Greene Motors. This 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is a pre-owned vehicle. Some vehicles are more of a need-to-have. This one is a absolutely-must-have. If it's looks aren't enough to persuade you, the feel of the powerhouse under the hood most definitely will. Class defining, one-of-a-kind options are the standard with this Hyundai Genesis Coupe plus much, much more. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Hyundai Genesis Coupe is in a league of its own Unique and nearly impossible to find, this 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is a collector's dream come true. More information about the 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe: With a curvaceous, rakish profile and large wheels, combined with a flamboyant, cockpit-style interior layout, Hyundai's new Genesis Coupe stands out as a good-looking rival to both traditional muscle coupes like the Ford Mustang--and also to more luxurious grand-touring coupes such as the Infiniti G37. Its all-new rear-wheel-drive platform was designed for performance duty, and the Track model should attract driving enthusiasts far and wide. Price itself is another reason to put the Genesis Coupe on your list; at $22,000, the base 2.0T model is an especially well-equipped sporty coupe, and a great value. Strengths of this model include modern suspension design for good handling, priced lower than most rivals, aggressive, modern appearance inside and out, and Strong acceleration and capable handling

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHHU6KH9AU004793

Stock: P01150

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 10-02-2019