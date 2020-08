Close

Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California

Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, 24 Detailed Service Records On Carfax, Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium, 2D Coupe, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT, 5-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, RWD, Acqua Minerale Blue Metallic. 2.0T Premium20/30 City/Highway MPGThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help .You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Fulton Ave ,Sacramento CA. And As Always Promised... BEST DEALS IN TOWN !premium Wheels power Windows/Locks 24 Service RecordsAll Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st time buyer program-All vehicles pass Smog & Safety Inspection and receive a fresh oil change-Our buyers have over 10+ years of buying experience-Business HoursMonday - Saturday: 10:00am 7:00pmSunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHHT6KD3BU056728

Stock: 11169

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-06-2020