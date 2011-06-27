Used 2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe for Sale Near Me
- $9,980
2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium98,548 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, 24 Detailed Service Records On Carfax, Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium, 2D Coupe, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT, 5-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, RWD, Acqua Minerale Blue Metallic. 2.0T Premium20/30 City/Highway MPGThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help .You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Fulton Ave ,Sacramento CA. And As Always Promised... BEST DEALS IN TOWN !premium Wheels power Windows/Locks 24 Service RecordsAll Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st time buyer program-All vehicles pass Smog & Safety Inspection and receive a fresh oil change-Our buyers have over 10+ years of buying experience-Business HoursMonday - Saturday: 10:00am 7:00pmSunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD3BU056728
Stock: 11169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $8,999
2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium72,238 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
R n B Cars - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD7BU061088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,787
2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T77,755 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Virginia Auto Mall - Woodford / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD1BU042763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,995
2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T87,321 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Mart - Las Vegas / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD4BU059623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,500
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T132,904 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Heritage Motor Company - Virginia Beach / Virginia
**CALL OR TEXT CHASE NOW 757-576-1287, **VIN NUMBER INCLUDED ON FREE CARFAX, **2 OWNERS, **VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED, **INCLUDES WARRANTY, **DEALER TRADE IN, **SERVICE RECORDS, **BLUETOOTH, **AUX INPUT, **SIRIUS XM, **MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE, 18'' x 7.5J Fr. & 18'' x 8.0J Rr. Alloy Wheels, 4.181 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Front Airbags, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic Headlights, BluetoothÂ® Hands-Free Connectivity, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Cruise Control, Deluxe Cloth Seating Surfaces, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, iPod Cable, Leather-Wrapped Tilt Steering Wheel w/Audio Ctrls, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Air Conditioning, Manual Driver's Lumbar Support, Metal Grain & Chrome Interior Accents, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 01, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows/Door Locks/Mirrors, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 w/iPod/USB/Aux Input, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm/Panic, Security system, Speed control, Sport-Tuned Suspension w/Front Strut Brace, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Trip Computer, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 20/30 City/Highway MPG We are located on Shore Drive across from the Little Creek Amphibious Base. We happily serve our community, and we proudly offer our military exclusive deals. -In-House Financing & Bank Financing On Location. -Bad Credit / No Credit / NO PROBLEM! -Low Down Payments / Bank Financing As Low As 1.9%... -Proudly serving the Military and all of Hampton Roads for 28 years. Value is the combination of quality & pricing. Meaning, High-quality with low prices equal the best value!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD3AU004319
Stock: 16810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,899
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track65,278 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Avery Greene Honda - Vallejo / California
This outstanding example of a 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is offered by Avery Greene Motors. This 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is a pre-owned vehicle. Some vehicles are more of a need-to-have. This one is a absolutely-must-have. If it's looks aren't enough to persuade you, the feel of the powerhouse under the hood most definitely will. Class defining, one-of-a-kind options are the standard with this Hyundai Genesis Coupe plus much, much more. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Hyundai Genesis Coupe is in a league of its own Unique and nearly impossible to find, this 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is a collector's dream come true. More information about the 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe: With a curvaceous, rakish profile and large wheels, combined with a flamboyant, cockpit-style interior layout, Hyundai's new Genesis Coupe stands out as a good-looking rival to both traditional muscle coupes like the Ford Mustang--and also to more luxurious grand-touring coupes such as the Infiniti G37. Its all-new rear-wheel-drive platform was designed for performance duty, and the Track model should attract driving enthusiasts far and wide. Price itself is another reason to put the Genesis Coupe on your list; at $22,000, the base 2.0T model is an especially well-equipped sporty coupe, and a great value. Strengths of this model include modern suspension design for good handling, priced lower than most rivals, aggressive, modern appearance inside and out, and Strong acceleration and capable handling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KH9AU004793
Stock: P01150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-02-2019
- $8,700
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium137,419 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Suburban Chevrolet - Claremore / Oklahoma
**CERTIFIED BY CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS**, **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX ONE OWNER**, **NAVIGATION**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **MOONROOF**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **AM/FM/HD/RADIO**, **FRONT USB CHARGING PORTS**, **MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE**, **SMALL TOWN PRICES WITH BIG CITY INVENTORY**, **SAVE MORE $$ IN CLAREMORE**, **WE DELIVER ANYWHERE**.Circuit Silver Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT RWDReviews:* Sharp handling; spirited performance; livable ride quality; sporty cabin design; strong four-cylinder fuel economy; good value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD2CU078723
Stock: U695321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- Price Drop$15,299
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track47,540 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vandergriff Hyundai - Arlington / Texas
NAVIGATION / NAVI / GPS, LEATHER, GREAT DEAL, PRICED TO MOVE!!!!, RARE FIND!!!!, ONE OWNER!!!!, BLUETOOTH!!!, ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX!!!, Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track, 2D Coupe, 3.8L V6 MPI DOHC 24V Dual CVVT, 6-Speed, RWD, Tsukuba Red, Black w/Leather Seat Trim w/Cloth Inserts, 19' x 8.0 Fr. 19' x 8.5J Rr. Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Compass, Dual Power Heated Body-Colored Side Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats w/Power Driver's Seat, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation Package, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power Tilt Slide Glass Sunroof, Radio: 360-Watt Infinity AM/FM/XM/CD Player/MP3, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control. Here at Vandergriff Hyundai we strive to provide some of the best prices in the DFW Metroplex and surrounding areas. Our team works hard to give you the best Pre-Owned purchase experience. Thank you for choosing Vandergriff Hyundai. Price excludes tax, title, license, and document fee.. Please print this page and come see us NOW for a personalized test drive towards your new vehicle! At Vandergriff Hyundai, we go above and beyond expectations. Come experience the difference in our services, products, and processes....professionalism, integrity,and commitment. Located at I-20 and Cooper across from the Parks Mall in Arlington. Recent Arrival! Reviews: * Sharp handling spirited performance livable ride quality sporty cabin design strong four-cylinder fuel economy good value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KH0CU079434
Stock: CU079434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $8,999Fair Deal
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T76,407 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas
* CHECK THIS OUT * GREEN * 2010 HYUNDAI GENESIS ONLY 76K * PRICED TO SELL * POPULAR * SPORTY *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD3AU037644
Stock: B5430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,900
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring35,303 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tripe Chevrolet - Alma / Nebraska
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe with 35k miles andpriced to sell. Locally owned, LOW miles and extremely sleek looking. This two door coupe isa few years old, but it's style and grace is still relevant today and make this one a head turner. Equipped with a 3.8l 6 cylinderwith an automatic transmission your going to really enjoy the ride with this one. Call today and speak with one of our friendly small town sales staff with any questions you may have or to set up a test drive. Don't wait this one will not last.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KH2CU076602
Stock: 837
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2019
- $12,991
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring69,985 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Courtesy Hyundai Tampa - Tampa / Florida
Courtesy Hyundai Tampa is going the extra mile for our customers WE WILL BRING THIS CAR TO YOU FOR A TEST DRIVE! If you elect to move forward, we can also complete your paperwork wherever you are. Clean Carfax, One Owner, Low Miles, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Moonroof. Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! Silverstone Metallic 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2D Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring Grand Touring RWD ZF 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.8L V6 MPI DOHC 24V Dual CVVTOdometer is 16236 miles below market average! 17/27 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Sharp handling; spirited performance; livable ride quality; sporty cabin design; strong four-cylinder fuel economy; good value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KH8CU071369
Stock: CU071369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $9,999
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring110,797 milesDelivery available*
Zander Motors - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KH8AU034206
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$9,495
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track123,369 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation USA Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Cargo Mat Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Rear Spoiler Ipod Cable Black; Leather Seat Trim Shoreline Drive Blue Standard Equipment Pkg 1 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Buy with confidence, this vehicle is AutoNation Certified and comes with a 90 Day or 4,000 mile warranty at no additional charge. Every vehicle has a Worry Free Folder inside with a copy of a current CarFax, Kelley Blue Book Value Guide and a service inspection report. Our Certified technicians preform a 120 point safety inspection on every vehicle we offer. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are backed by a 5 day 250 mile money back guarantee. We specialize in all types of finance options for every type of credit history. All trade-ins accepted including motorcycles, no year or mile restrictions! Whether you buy a $3000 vehicle or a $30,000 one, we treat you like family. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KH0CU079496
Stock: CU079496
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- $11,995
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T87,897 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Priority Chevrolet Newport News - Newport News / Virginia
FREE OIL AND FILTER CHANGES!!, FREE STATE INSPECIONS!!, PRIORITIES FOR LIFE!!, ABS brakes, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Alloy wheels, Automatic Light Control, Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Tilt Steering Wheel, Power door mirrors, Power Windows/Door Locks/Outside Mirrors, Radio: 170W AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 w/iPod/USB/Aux Input, Sport-Tuned Suspension w/Front Strut Brace, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering-Wheel-Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Trip Computer & Multi-Information Display (MID), Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 2781 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPG 2012 Acqua Minerale Blue Metallic Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T 2D Coupe RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT Because we care about having you as a customer for life, at Priority Chevrolet every pre owned vehicle comes with Priority for life coverage! Oil & Filter Changes for Life, State Inspections for Life! It's how car buying should be! Please call or email us today to schedule your test drive or simply stop on in! *See Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD8CU067886
Stock: PC08250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $11,995
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T76,395 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Suntrup Hyundai South - Saint Louis / Missouri
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Nordschleife Gray Pearl 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T RWD 5-Speed Automatic with ShiftronicThe Suntrup family have been servicing and selling cars since 1957 for the St Louis area.The Suntrup Automotive Group is active in its communities and believes in giving back. Today Suntrup Automotive Group has nine brands, eleven locations, thousands of cars and is every bit committed to providing excellent customer service in every aspect of the business. There's never been a better time to drop on by at our dealership here in 5926 So Lindbergh Blvd St Louis, Missouri, proudly serving drivers from Ballwin, Affton and Kirkwood. We're very much looking forward to it.2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT Odometer is 10463 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Sharp handling; spirited performance; livable ride quality; sporty cabin design; strong four-cylinder fuel economy; good value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD2CU075790
Stock: H14050-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $12,888
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T61,952 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Hyundai of Reno - Reno / Nevada
GREAT MILES 61,952! SILVERSTONE exterior and BLACK interior, 2.0T trim. EPA 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Satellite Radio, REAR LIP SPOILER, Alloy Wheels, Turbo. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES ON THIS HYUNDAI GENESIS: Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. Hyundai 2.0T with SILVERSTONE exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 210 HP at 6000 RPM*. HYUNDAI GENESIS: BEST IN CLASS: "The world's fifth largest automaker, Hyundai -- yes, Hyundai -- sees its first rear-drive luxury car, the Genesis, as a worthy rival to the Lexus ES 350. And no one's laughing. There's no laughter at BMW or Mercedes-Benz, either, when Hyundai compares the Genesis to the 5-Series and E-Class respectively. And at much lower cost." -- Detroit News. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT US: Lithia Hyundai of Reno sells new Hyundai's, certified pre-owned Hyundai's, and used cars, trucks, and SUV's! We have excellent finance options as low as 0% on select models, in addition to all avilable Hyundai incentives and rebates! We also specialize in second chance financing! We are located in Northern Nevada at 2620 Kietzke Ln. Reno, NV 89502. 775-682-3300. Our hours are Monday-Saturday 8: 30am - 8pm and Sundays 10am - 6pm. 100% customer satifaction is our priority! Please call us today! Price does not include $449 Dealer doc fee, taxes, and license fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD8CU067435
Stock: CU067435A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- New Listing$9,708
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track124,864 milesDelivery available*
Quebedeaux Buick GMC - Tucson / Arizona
Red 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 R-Spec RWD 6-Speed Manual 3.8L V6 MPI DOHC 24V Dual CVVTDAILY INTERNET SPECIALS FOUND ON QBUICKGMC.COM! WAY TO GO QUEBEDEAUX!!! Recent Arrival! 17/26 City/Highway MPGShop us online at http://www.qbuickgmc.com or visit us in person at 3566 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716. You can also call us at 520-795-5550. Proudly serving the community of Tucson, Sierra Vista, Sahuarita, Nogales, Marana and all of southern Arizona. Quebedeaux Buick GMC has been open and serving our community for over 60 years and we stand behind our service to our customers and our community.Reviews:* Sharp handling; spirited performance; livable ride quality; sporty cabin design; strong four-cylinder fuel economy; good value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KH2CU077975
Stock: Q68991A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $9,500
2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Track87,685 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
QCAutoplex.com - Eldridge / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Track with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD9AU013316
Certified Pre-Owned: No