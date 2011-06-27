Used 2011 Dodge Challenger Consumer Reviews

New Pentastar V6 Shines Bright! gepfund , 03/07/2011 100 of 105 people found this review helpful The New 2011 Challenger Rallye is now the car to buy. I held off buying one until now because the old V6 engine was a slug. This new Pentastar V6 engine with over 300 HP and over 260 lb-feet of torqe is the smoothest thing since satin coats, which by the way would look great on anybody driving a 70's flashback car like the Challenger. let's also talk power! This engine will throw you back in your seats all the while growling like a angry puppy. This engine is loving this car. Hemi's are great but let's talk insurance premiums and 5 dollar gas plus city traffic. The Challenger Rallye is the complete muscle car of the future because it lives the part and gets 29 mpg on highway. Report Abuse

The Beast ramdeer98 , 07/17/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have owned my 2011 Challenger SRT8 392 Hemi for a month now and I am TOTALLY pleased. The performance is great, push you back in the seat type, FAST FAST FAST!! Comfortable as all and handles fantastic. I have the gray w/black stripes, every where I go I am getting compliments! Boy did they get it right this time!!! I have taken down a couple of Mustangs and Camaros! Next weekend going to race track and get the true times. When planting the pedal down the sound and feel makes me feel like I am a teenager again... haha I can not say anything bad about it except for the gas guzzler tax. I am glad I waited a year for the 2011. Turn off the radio, open the windows and sunroof to listen!! Report Abuse

Rallye with Super Sport - Best Value amcmastertech , 07/03/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I waited 3 years for the Pentastar and it was well-worth the patience. The engine delivers exceptionally smooth performance from idle all the way to redline. Combined with a cabin that is very quiet, you'd almost think that the engine was turned-off while stopped at an intersection or light; I asked the salesman if the car had some sort of "engine shutdown" feature during the initial test-drive. The big letdown is the 5-speed automatic, which lags badly when you need instant throttle response. Excellent engine, not-so-great gearbox. The Rallye Super Sport repsresents a good value with interior, suspension, steering, braking, and axle-ratio upgrades. Report Abuse

Year old and still #1 in my choice fuelfromh2o , 05/01/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Purchased July 2011, have 17k miles on the hub with NO problems in quality, performance & reliability. Added a CAI and HHO to the V6 and it came alive after 8k miles of break in. For a V6 it turns 0 - 60 in 6sec flat all day long. It will bury the needle with a little effort approaching the 140mph mark. Dodge did it "RIGHT" with this combination. Can honestly admit that the Challenger can hang with the Mustang or Camero of equal equipment any day of the week and in most cases walk away in second gear and never look back. Report Abuse