Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

2013 Chevrolet Traverse Review

Pros & Cons

  • Agreeable ride quality
  • generous cargo capacity
  • top crash test scores
  • seating for up to eight.
  • Compromised rear visibility
  • interior materials lack a premium look and feel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Restyled inside and out, the 2013 Chevrolet Traverse retains most of its underpinnings and remains a worthy consideration among large crossover SUVs.

Vehicle overview

From outward appearances, the 2013 Chevrolet Traverse looks almost fully redesigned. Gone is the signature Chevy split grille, replaced by a nose that looks more at home on a large sedan. The new design may lack personality, but it has a slimming effect that makes its predecessor look bloated by comparison. With a sharper, more defined tailgate and angled lights, the same holds true for the rear of this large crossover.

The interior also received the nip/tuck treatment, with sculpted surfaces and shapes integrated more fluidly into the overall design, and additional features including a standard rearview camera and Chevrolet's new MyLink infotainment interface at the driver's disposal. Similar to MyFord Touch, the MyLink system provides a wealth of audio, navigation and other system control through a simple touchscreen.

The rest of the 2013 Chevrolet Traverse remains unchanged and that's a good thing. Interior cargo capacity continues to be a top draw, with an impressive 116 cubic feet available behind the first-row seats. We like the way the Traverse drives, too, as its comfortable ride quality and 281-horsepower V6 put this big Chevy right at home on city streets and on the highway.

That said, there are great choices for large crossover SUV buyers. The Ford Flex is a funkier take on the same theme and definitely worth checking out, along with the more athletic-handling Mazda CX-9. And if you're willing to drop down a bit in size, the new Hyundai Santa Fe impresses with its all-around excellence. But with a sharper look inside and out, the updated 2013 Chevrolet Traverse holds its place as a smart choice among family-friendly large crossovers.

2013 Chevrolet Traverse models

With seating for up to eight passengers, the 2013 Chevrolet Traverse is classified as a large crossover SUV. It is offered in four trim levels: LS, 1LT, 2LT and LTZ.

Standard features on the LS Traverse include 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, roof rails, cruise control, front and rear air-conditioning, keyless entry, full power accessories, cloth upholstery, 60/40 split-folding third-row seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer, Bluetooth, OnStar telematics, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player, USB/auxiliary audio inputs, and satellite and HD radio.

Steeping up to the 1LT trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, remote ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wood grain interior trim and an eight-way power driver seat with power lumbar adjustments. On top of that, the 2LT tacks on power-folding mirrors, an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, a power rear liftgate, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats and the MyLink infotainment interface (voice activation, Bluetooth audio connectivity and smartphone radio app integration).

The range-topping LTZ trim includes 20-inch wheels, a blind-spot monitoring system, a rear cross-traffic alert system, second-row captain's chairs (reducing seating capacity to seven), leather upholstery, a 10-way power driver seat with power lumbar adjustments, driver memory functions, an eight-way power front passenger seat, ventilated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

As comprehensive as this list is, there isn't a lot of room for options. Available on the 2LT and LTZ trims are a navigation system and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound system. All but the LS trim can also opt for a dual-panel sunroof, rear-seat DVD entertainment center with USB input and a 110-volt household power outlet.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Chevrolet Traverse receives multiple changes this year, including refreshed exterior styling, improved interior materials, a new electronics interface and new safety features.

Performance & mpg

Powering most 2013 Chevrolet Traverse models is a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 281 hp and 266 pound-feet of torque. The LTZ trim features twin exhaust outlets that increase output to 288 hp and 270 pound-feet. A six-speed automatic is the only available transmission, but buyers can choose front- or all-wheel drive.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg in combined driving for the front-drive Traverse and 16/23/19 mpg for the all-wheel-drive model -- average results for crossovers in this class.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2013 Chevy Traverse models include four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, a rearview camera, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags for all three rows. OnStar is also standard and includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

An inboard driver-seat side airbag that helps protect front occupants from colliding into each other in the event of a side impact is optional on the LS trim and standard on all others. A blind-spot and rear cross-traffic monitoring system is only available on the top LTZ trim.

In government crash tests, the Traverse earned a top five-star rating for overall performance, with five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Traverse also aced the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, where it earned the highest rating of "Good" in moderate frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.

Driving

Overall, the 2013 Chevrolet Traverse delivers a smooth and quiet highway ride. On curves and passes, the big SUV minimizes body roll and feels more secure and planted than you expect. The V6 engine generates good horsepower, but lacks punch and tends to sound harsh and unrefined under acceleration -- an indication of the mass it's tasked to carry. The thin steering wheel also feels a little outdated and the transmission is slow to react, though gearchanges are smooth.

Whether running errands in the suburbs or traveling the interstates, the Traverse is well suited to delivering several people in comfort or cargo in abundance. Despite its dimensions, it maneuvers well in tight parking lots -- it's just harder to see out of than most competitors.

Interior

The 2013 Chevrolet Traverse features an attractive new interior, but a few flaws detract from an otherwise successful effort. Most touch-surfaces are decently padded, but the quality of the materials lacks a premium look and feel. Drivers will also notice poor rearward visibility, particularly in reverse. Fortunately, the standard rearview camera provides a clear and comprehensive view.

The rearview monitor and all infotainment functions are controlled by a touchscreen display in the dash, but the screen itself is mounted low in the driver's sight line, and requires a longer glance away from the road ahead. The MyLink interface, which allows smartphone radio app integration, features a clean layout and intuitive menu structure. Touch inputs are occasionally slow or missed entirely, however, making the interface a bit frustrating. We're also not fond of the USB port placement in a dash-top bin where direct sun and high temperatures can bake electronics.

Front-row passengers will enjoy abundant head- and legroom, as will second-row occupants, but the middle-row seat cushions are a bit low. Sliding those seats all the way back alleviates this issue, but that effectively kills third-row legroom. The slide release is also difficult to access. The narrow, flat third-row seats are easily deployed and stowed, but are really suited to kids and smaller adults.

The Traverse scores points for generous cargo capacity. Even with the third-row seats in place, the Traverse can carry up to 24.4 cubic feet of luggage. That figure jumps to 70.3 cubes with the rearmost seats folded flat and a cavernous 116.3 cubes with the second row stowed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Chevrolet Traverse.

5(40%)
4(27%)
3(0%)
2(13%)
1(20%)
3.5
15 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Be Cautious!!!
Jessica,06/16/2017
LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
We purchased my 2013 Traverse pre-owned in January 2016. It was a GM Certified Pre-owned that did have warranty coverage. I will say that I LOVE how it drives for such a large SUV. I love the back up camera and sensors as well. We were generally comfortable, even on long road trips. My husband did complain of knee-room while driving, but he is 6'5" so he is taller than the norm. My problems began with the first oil change, they found an oil leak and had to remove the engine to find it. They also noticed that my timing chains were loose and went ahead and tightened those. A few months later, the blower for the rear A/C went out completely and had to be replaced (almost a week in the shop). That September we were returning from vacation and an A/C hose "popped" while we were driving down the interstate and we were stuck in Alabama an extra day. At the beginning of this year, as I was driving home from my mom's, all the lights on my dash starting going off, I couldn't move my steering wheel, and my engine shut off ( I was in the middle of a curve on a backroad with my toddler in the car). I was able to coast to a safe spot and had the car towed to the dealership. This was caused by "catastrophic engine failure" and had to replace my engine. Everything up to this point has been covered under warranty (Thank goodness!) Two days ago, the same thing happened with the addition of a squealing noise. This time my A/C compressor locked up. So this twice that my car has completely shut off while driving down the road (with my son in it) and this repair is going to cost me almost $2200.00. If I had to pay for all of these repairs I would have spent $7-10,000.00! I have spent about a month and a half in demo cars total because of time that my car was being repaired. I will say that the dealership and service that I deal with is FANTASTIC and they are helping me find a comparable vehicle to do an even trade and are giving me a good value for my car, and I am so thankful for that. I may have bought the one truly defective Traverse, but it has been nothing but a headache from the get-go.
Nice car but a pain in the neck
cjq,07/08/2013
I bought a new Traverse last month and I really like car, except for the headrest. The headrest sticks out so far, it gives me a pain the neck. There is no way to turn it around, or have it go far enough back to not cause the problem. So when you test the drive, be aware of this and make sure you fit into the seat as it is designed.
Impressed Chevy Owner 2013
silverado224,05/01/2013
Traded 2011 Chevy Equinox for 2LT for 2013 1LT Traverse and we love it!!! The acceleration is great for a SUV and the ride is very smooth. This vehicle was purchased for my wife. I drive a 2011 Chevy Silverado LTZ, but have no problems feeling comfortable in the Traverse. I looked at a Tahoe and when I saw the limited cargo space, I said pass!!! Looks like you would have a hard time getting a gallon of milk back there. The Traverse has been a great investment and I look forward to taking many road trips in it!!!
This was my LAST GM vehicle EVER!
Mike,12/30/2017
LTZ 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Before buying this car I would be sure that there were no other cars available anywhere in the world to buy. Though we entered our purchase of this vehicle when it was brand new, the manufacturer recalls (4 the first year) and ongoing odor problem in the A/C system pretty much ruined it for us. After EIGHT visits to the dealer about the odor, the NINTH was the charm - exactly one visit beyond the warranty! Once it was out of warranty, they managed to fix the 3-year-plus odor problem for $1300...and then told us to take it our complaints to GM if we didn't like it. GM promptly denied our appeals, and when the engine's transmission became rough between 3rd-4th gears, we traded it for a new Honda Pilot the next week. We had had enough, and this was definitely our LAST GM PURCHASE EVER! UPDATE: STILL haven't touched a GM product since the original review and it feels GREAT! Anyone believing all those "JD Power" commercials about their award-winning vehicles does so at their own peril. Stay away from GM products - or be prepared for heartache, strife and hate for life...
See all 15 reviews of the 2013 Chevrolet Traverse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2013 Chevrolet Traverse features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Chevrolet Traverse

Used 2013 Chevrolet Traverse Overview

The Used 2013 Chevrolet Traverse is offered in the following submodels: Traverse SUV. Available styles include LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and LTZ 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Chevrolet Traverse?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Chevrolet Traverse trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT is priced between $8,986 and$16,500 with odometer readings between 92250 and145043 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ is priced between $11,695 and$14,999 with odometer readings between 102031 and135409 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LS is priced between $8,900 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 116250 and125000 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Chevrolet Traverses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Chevrolet Traverse for sale near. There are currently 13 used and CPO 2013 Traverses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,900 and mileage as low as 92250 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Chevrolet Traverse.

Can't find a used 2013 Chevrolet Traverses you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Traverse for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,025.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,408.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Traverse for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,437.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,764.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Traverse lease specials

