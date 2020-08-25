Used 2010 Chevrolet Traverse for Sale Near Me

6,444 listings
Traverse Reviews & Specs
  • 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT1 in Silver
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT1

    161,404 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,995

    $1,666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LS in Silver
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Traverse LS

    120,937 miles
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $2,886 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT2 in Silver
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT2

    101,705 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $5,895

    $2,767 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT1 in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT1

    122,024 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,700

    $2,526 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LS in Silver
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Traverse LS

    265,751 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $2,988

    $909 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT2 in White
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT2

    175,013 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $5,950

    $1,876 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT2 in White
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT2

    122,422 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,500

    $1,590 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT2 in Gray
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT2

    138,896 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,990

    $1,176 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT2 in Gray
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT2

    153,839 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $979 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT2 in Silver
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT2

    123,399 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,995

    $4,084 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT1 in Gray
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT1

    137,818 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $1,499

    $5,051 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LS in Silver
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Traverse LS

    127,286 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT2 in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT2

    90,680 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $8,477

    $868 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT1 in Black
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT1

    100,680 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $8,900

    $233 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT2 in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT2

    105,000 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LS in Gray
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Traverse LS

    106,964 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $8,980

    $473 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT2 in Black
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT2

    161,156 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,999

    $702 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT2 in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT2

    129,780 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,474

    $253 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Traverse searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Traverse

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Traverse
Overall Consumer Rating
3.682 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 82 reviews
  • 5
    (38%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (15%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (15%)
traction control and stabilitrak systems 2nd time
vbwolf1,08/22/2015
LTZ 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Has anyone experienced your 2011 Traverse having a sudden loss of power and loss of acceleration followed by error messages for both the traction control and stabilitrak systems?? This is the 4th trip to the dealer when for my car losing all power following by the above error messages. There is no warning only ding.ding..ding and loss of power!! The dealer has said it was a sensor problem, then tried taking out the transmission and working on its sensors, and today they say it is a throttle body issue. Help! Has anyone else had this issue and what finally fixed your car?? Thank you for your help! My car has been having this issue for the past 8 months and has about 65,000 miles. Prior to this there were no big issues or problems with the car.The first time the dealer thought this was the computer board and at the cost of $1009.00 I am still having issues. Called Chevy main number spoke to Gwendolyn and she is going to ensure the dealership in Waldorf Maryland fixes this problem she personally is going to call the dealership. I told Chevy this car is not reliable I am afraid to drive my car. Its only 5 yrs old with 67,000 miles and is acting like 20 yr old car....This year 2010 and 2011 needs to be investigated for possible 50 state recall, to pay all repairs from here on out because of this issue...I was coming from the vet today and the car just powers down, all controls read nothing ( no water, no gas, no speed, everything is off the charts)...this is scary, you can make the car go because the gas isn't going through the car. Something is stopping everything.
