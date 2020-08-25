Used 2010 Chevrolet Traverse for Sale Near Me
- 161,404 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$1,666 Below Market
- 120,937 miles
$5,995$2,886 Below Market
- 101,705 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,895$2,767 Below Market
- 122,024 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,700$2,526 Below Market
- 265,751 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,988$909 Below Market
- 175,013 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,950$1,876 Below Market
- 122,422 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,500$1,590 Below Market
- 138,896 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,990$1,176 Below Market
- 153,839 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$979 Below Market
- 123,399 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$4,084 Below Market
- 137,818 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$1,499$5,051 Below Market
- 127,286 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,990
- 90,680 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,477$868 Below Market
- 100,680 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,900$233 Below Market
- 105,000 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990
- 106,964 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,980$473 Below Market
- 161,156 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999$702 Below Market
- 129,780 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,474$253 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Traverse
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Traverse
See all 82 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.682 Reviews
Report abuse
vbwolf1,08/22/2015
LTZ 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Has anyone experienced your 2011 Traverse having a sudden loss of power and loss of acceleration followed by error messages for both the traction control and stabilitrak systems?? This is the 4th trip to the dealer when for my car losing all power following by the above error messages. There is no warning only ding.ding..ding and loss of power!! The dealer has said it was a sensor problem, then tried taking out the transmission and working on its sensors, and today they say it is a throttle body issue. Help! Has anyone else had this issue and what finally fixed your car?? Thank you for your help! My car has been having this issue for the past 8 months and has about 65,000 miles. Prior to this there were no big issues or problems with the car.The first time the dealer thought this was the computer board and at the cost of $1009.00 I am still having issues. Called Chevy main number spoke to Gwendolyn and she is going to ensure the dealership in Waldorf Maryland fixes this problem she personally is going to call the dealership. I told Chevy this car is not reliable I am afraid to drive my car. Its only 5 yrs old with 67,000 miles and is acting like 20 yr old car....This year 2010 and 2011 needs to be investigated for possible 50 state recall, to pay all repairs from here on out because of this issue...I was coming from the vet today and the car just powers down, all controls read nothing ( no water, no gas, no speed, everything is off the charts)...this is scary, you can make the car go because the gas isn't going through the car. Something is stopping everything.
