Used 2010 Chevrolet Traverse for Sale Near Me

Superior Ford - Plymouth / Minnesota

Running Great. WAS $3,488, PRICED TO MOVE $1,300 below NADA Retail!, EPA 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! LS trim. Third Row Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, Local Trade. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! CHEVY TRAVERSE: UNMATCHED DEPENDABILITY: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. THE RIGHT TRAVERSE AT THE RIGHT PRICE: Get world-leading performance at a great value: Reduced from $3,488. This Traverse is priced $1,300 below NADA Retail. KEY FEATURES ON THIS TRAVERSE INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. Chevrolet LS with Silver Ice Metallic exterior and Dk Gray/Lt Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 281 HP at 6300 RPM*. THE CHEVY TRAVERSE IS BEST IN CLASS: “There's more usable space behind the raised 3rd-row seat than in most midsize SUVs, plus a handy under-floor compartment. Both the 2nd- and 3rd-row seats fold forward easily, though not completely flat. Several bins and cubbies provide ample interior storage.” -- Consumer Guide. Great Gas Mileage: 24 MPG Hwy. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Whether you're from Minneapolis, St. Paul, anywhere in Minnesota, or surrounding states you can rest assured that when you shop for a new or used Ford, you're shopping for quality and reliability, no matter which model appeals to you. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNLREED4AS107920

Stock: 20266B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020