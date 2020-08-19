Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 93,014 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Government UseGreat Deal
$12,999$2,107 Below Market
Country Chevrolet - Warrenton / Virginia
BACKUP CAMERA...306L V6...AWD....Check us OUT!!!!!!!.......Welcome to the COUNTRY! Big City Volume with a Small Town Feel....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVFED7FJ214616
Stock: 25588A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 83,230 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,349$2,756 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With Navigation Ebony; Seat Trim; Perforated Leather-Appointed Seats On First And Second Rows Engine; 3.6L Sidi V6 Ltz Preferred Equipment Group Reclining Front Buckets Seating; 7-Passenger (2-2-3 Seating Configuration) Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Tungsten Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Quality and prestige abound with this Chevrolet Traverse LTZ. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Chevrolet Traverse. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Chevrolet Traverse. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Traverse LTZ. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVJKD0FJ283218
Stock: FJ283218
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 68,049 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,895$3,897 Below Market
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Offering a family-friendly option with plenty of style, our 2015 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT in beautiful White Diamond Tricoat is the transportation solution you've been looking for! Motivated by a 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 281hp while paired with a smooth shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission that provides seamless shifts. This Front Wheel Drive machine is solid and luxurious as it rides on 18-inch alloy wheels set off by chrome accents, providing superior handling and stunning visuals while attaining near 24mpg on the open road. Slide into the cockpit of our Traverse 1LT where the interior reveals ample amenities like an 8-way power driver seat, remote starter system, leather-wrapped steering wheel and ambient interior lighting that make every drive first-class. It seats eight comfortably and has the most cargo space in its class thanks to wide opening doors and smart slide second-row seat. This makes loading and unloading unbelievably easy. Chevrolet offers advanced technology, and safety features are everywhere like StabiliTrak, six airbags, and a high-strength steel cage to make Traverse one of the safest family vehicles available. Give your family the security, performance, and comfort that only come from owning the Traverse. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKRGKDXFJ193856
Stock: J193856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-13-2020
- 47,505 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,998
MINI of the Woodlands - Conroe / Texas
Traveler'S Package Seating; 7-Passenger (2-2-3 Seating Configuration) 3rd Row Seat Power Outlet; 3-Prong Household Style; 120-Volt Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Air Conditioning; Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control Audio System Controls; Rear With Headphone Jacks Audio System Feature; Bose 5.1 Surround Sound 10-Speaker System Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With Rear Seat Entertainment Ebony; Seat Trim; Premium Cloth Engine; 3.6L Sidi V6 Entertainment System; Rear Seat Dvd Player With Remote Control; Overhead Display Lt Preferred Equipment Group Reclining Front Buckets Tires; P255/65R18 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheels; 4 - 18" X 7.5" (45.7 Cm X 19.1 Cm) Machined White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. You can find this 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT and many others like it at Mini of The Woodlands. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The Traverse LT doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Chevrolet marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. You can tell this 2015 Chevrolet Traverse has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 47,505mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse: The Chevrolet Traverse starts at just about $31,000 and offers a lot of space and luxury for the price. Unlike other minivans available, the Traverse has bold SUV-like styling without giving up too much interior volume. The interior space combines with a cushy ride, to make the Traverse a fairly pleasant place to spend time in. The vehicle strikes a very nice balance between these various attributes, making it a good value for families seeking comfortable transportation. This model sets itself apart with upscale amenities, attractive styling, Room for up to eight, car-like handling, and available all-wheel-drive *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKRGKD1FJ178677
Stock: FJ178677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 81,139 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,998$2,580 Below Market
Mountain States Toyota - Denver / Colorado
Come see this 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Traverse features the following options: TUNGSTEN METALLIC, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILERING EQUIPMENT includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and (VR2) trailer hitch, TRAILER HITCH, FACTORY INSTALLED, SEATING, 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION) with 2nd row flat-folding Captains Chair and third row 60/40 split flat folding bench seat (STD), SEAT TRIM, LEATHER-APPOINTED, PROCESSING CODE, SEAT ADJUSTER, PASSENGER 8-WAY POWER, RECLINING FRONT BUCKETS (STD), POWER OUTLET, 3-PRONG HOUSEHOLD STYLE, 120-VOLT, and NAVTRAFFIC is available in over 130 markets and works with your vehicle's navigation system to give you detailed traffic data right when you need it most - while you're driving. You'll avoid traffic tie-ups, save time and gas by getting alternate routes, and, in some cases, receive traffic speed and drive-time information. Plus, you can use NavTraffic at the same time you're enjoying SiriusXM Satellite Radio. You'll find that once you start using NavTraffic, you won't want to drive without it.. See it for yourself at Mountain States Toyota, 201 W 70th Ave, Denver, CO 80221.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVHKD8FJ222322
Stock: YFJ222322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 124,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,788$1,887 Below Market
iDeal Auto - Raleigh / North Carolina
* GREAT DEAL AT $9,788 * * 2015 ** Chevrolet * * Traverse * * LS * Don't miss out on this 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LS! It comes with a rear air conditioning, backup camera, parking assistance, braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, a MP3 player, anti-lock brakes, and dual airbags for an even better ride. If you're ready to switch up your aesthetic, this car is just what you need. Its timeless blue velvet metallic exterior pairs well with the dk. gray interior. This one scored a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars. Don't regret waiting on this one! Call today to schedule your test drive. Contact Information: Ideal Auto, 4328 Louisburg Rd, Raleigh, NC, 27604, Phone: (919) 876-7286, E-mail: idealautoraleigh@gmail.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKRFED9FJ248139
Stock: 14325A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,328 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,250$2,001 Below Market
Honda of Ocala - Ocala / Florida
This vehicle has a clean CARFAX report. It comes equipped with alloy wheels, automatic transmission, power windows, and power locks. Also comes with the Honda of Ocala Advantage: One year of free maintenance and lifetime car washes! Also backed by our 1 year CARFAX buyback guarantee! This is a locally serviced non-smoker trade-in and the price has just been reduced!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKRGKD3FJ140822
Stock: B063770A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- certified
2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT51,291 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,988
Beck & Masten North GMC Buick - Houston / Texas
Get it while it's hot! Premium 'turn-by-turn' navigation system included. Call today to schedule your test drive. The rear view camera is perfect for backing into tight spots. The keyless entry system is really convenient. Why look any further? Tinted windows not only provide you with added privacy but they work to keep your car cooler during hot summer days. You'll also love this 2015 Traverse's Bluetooth enabled, extremely convenient cruise control, low tire pressure warning and airbags.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKRHKDXFJ281280
Stock: G374943B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 77,806 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,495$1,951 Below Market
Imperial Auto of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Front Heated Seats. This Chevrolet Traverse also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Surround Sound, Touch Screen, Rear Spoiler, OnStar, Center Arm Rest, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Rear-Side Airbags, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Rear Radio Control, Compass And Temperature Display, Voice Control. Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Radio Control, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact IMPERIAL AUTO Sales at 540-891-6611 or info@myimperialauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVHKD9FJ194028
Stock: 4028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-04-2019
- 71,152 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,499$2,299 Below Market
World Auto Sales - Nebraska City / Nebraska
$292.00 per month for 63 months at 4.69% with $1000 down or trade equity for well-qualified buyers W.A.C. Motor Trend reports Traverse has ample cargo room. Consumer Guide 2014 credits Traverse with expansive versatile passenger and cargo room. AM/FM/CD audio system auxiliary input jack bluetooth wireless technology electronic cruise control interior lighting w/theater dimming manual dimming rearview mirror third row seating OnStar capability w/navigation power door locks power windows rear vision camera system rear window defogger satellite radio capability single zone manual air conditioning steering wheel-mounted cruise control tilt/telescoping steering column USB ports daytime running lamps front & rear intermittent wipers w/washers halogen headlamps w/automatic lap control manual rear liftgate power manual-folding exterior mirrors remote keyless entry 4-wheel disc anti-lock brakes constant effort power steering electronic trailer sway control hill start assist stabilitrak electronic stability control tire pressure monitoring system traction control system child safety rear door locks front/front-side/side-curtain airbags proactive roll avoidance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVFED7FJ112667
Stock: 112667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,956 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$13,055$2,894 Below Market
Garry's Auto Sales - Dunbar / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVGKD2FJ257240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,324 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$13,897$1,707 Below Market
Bob Howard Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2015 Chevrolet Traverse? This is it. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Chevrolet Traverse LT is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Chevrolet Traverse, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. More information about the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse: The Chevrolet Traverse starts at just about $31,000 and offers a lot of space and luxury for the price. Unlike other minivans available, the Traverse has bold SUV-like styling without giving up too much interior volume. The interior space combines with a cushy ride, to make the Traverse a fairly pleasant place to spend time in. The vehicle strikes a very nice balance between these various attributes, making it a good value for families seeking comfortable transportation. Strengths of this model include upscale amenities, attractive styling, Room for up to eight, car-like handling, and available all-wheel-drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVHKD4FJ334597
Stock: FJ334597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 126,283 milesGreat Deal
$11,000$1,696 Below Market
Coastal Chevrolet - Pawleys Island / South Carolina
$2,300 below NADA Retail!, EPA 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Third Row Seat, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Onboard Communications System, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, Aluminum Wheels SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System. Rear Spoiler, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry. OPTION PACKAGES AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK 6.5' diagonal color touch-screen display, AM/FM/SiriusXM radio with CD player, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; Hands-Free smartphone integration with Pandora and Stitcher; voice-activated technology for radio and phone (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) (STD). Chevrolet LT with WHITE exterior and TITANIUM interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 281 HP at 6300 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says '. large crossover SUVs give you the flexibility that few other vehicles provide. And among these modern beasts of burden, the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse stands out as one of the best available, thanks to its expansive interior space, smooth ride and top crash test scores.'. Great Gas Mileage: 24 MPG Hwy. A GREAT TIME TO BUY This Traverse is priced $2,300 below NADA Retail. Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKRHKD4FJ144206
Stock: N2155A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 67,478 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,000$2,195 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!!! - DVD - Bluetooth - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Navigation - Power Seats - Sunroof - Premium Leather Seats - Heated Seats - Rear Climate Control - Third Row Seats - Premium Sound - Power Accessories - Immaculate Condition - Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge-This Brand New State of the Art Dealership is only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. Over 200 Certified cars available for Immediate Delivery. To take advantage of the special pricing for this vehicle, the purchase must be consummated based on mutually agreed upon method of payment (cash or finance) and customer must present ad at arrival and take same day delivery. $0 down available. Prices are adjusted and modified frequently -weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Price adjustment is a function of website traffic, inquiries, and bidding on any one vehicle. For more information and up to date accuracy of pricing and terms of sale, please visit our website, www.eastjeep.com. Excludes sales tax, registration fees, finance and reconditioning charges (dealer fees may apply). Aftermarket/Mopar warranties and coverages are available but not necessary to purchase any vehicle. A complete listing of these items are available on site and upon request. Vehicles sold cosmetically as is, not responsible for typos. Customer Inquiries only- No Dealer or Wholesale calls please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVJKDXFJ118566
Stock: U201163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 81,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,995
Sterling McCall Lexus Clear Lake - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2015 Chevrolet Traverse. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This Chevrolet Traverse LT defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Chevrolet Traverse LT. It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse: The Chevrolet Traverse starts at just about $31,000 and offers a lot of space and luxury for the price. Unlike other minivans available, the Traverse has bold SUV-like styling without giving up too much interior volume. The interior space combines with a cushy ride, to make the Traverse a fairly pleasant place to spend time in. The vehicle strikes a very nice balance between these various attributes, making it a good value for families seeking comfortable transportation. This model sets itself apart with upscale amenities, attractive styling, Room for up to eight, car-like handling, and available all-wheel-drive We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKRHKD2FJ138050
Stock: FJ138050
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 102,555 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$14,970$1,606 Below Market
Saybrook Auto Barn - Old Saybrook / Connecticut
LTZ... I Have The Bells And The Whistles!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVJKD2FJ359859
Stock: 359859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,512 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,495$1,922 Below Market
Efkamp Auto Sales Urbandale - Des Moines / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVHKD4FJ245158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,206 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,973$2,668 Below Market
Les Mack Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lancaster / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVGKD7FJ210589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Traverse searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Traverse
- 5(71%)
- 4(19%)
- 3(5%)
- 1(5%)
Related Chevrolet Traverse info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
- Used Kia Soul EV 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Manchester NH
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt Lincoln NE
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Fairfax VA
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche Plano TX
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Sacramento CA
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Modesto CA
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt Syracuse NY
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Virginia Beach VA
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo Chattanooga TN
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Kansas City KS
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2016 Montgomery AL
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2012 Tulsa OK
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2011 Saint Petersburg FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan Murano News
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2020 Impreza
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Cayenne
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News