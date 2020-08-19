Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse for Sale Near Me

Car World - Hawthorne / California

Offering a family-friendly option with plenty of style, our 2015 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT in beautiful White Diamond Tricoat is the transportation solution you've been looking for! Motivated by a 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 281hp while paired with a smooth shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission that provides seamless shifts. This Front Wheel Drive machine is solid and luxurious as it rides on 18-inch alloy wheels set off by chrome accents, providing superior handling and stunning visuals while attaining near 24mpg on the open road. Slide into the cockpit of our Traverse 1LT where the interior reveals ample amenities like an 8-way power driver seat, remote starter system, leather-wrapped steering wheel and ambient interior lighting that make every drive first-class. It seats eight comfortably and has the most cargo space in its class thanks to wide opening doors and smart slide second-row seat. This makes loading and unloading unbelievably easy. Chevrolet offers advanced technology, and safety features are everywhere like StabiliTrak, six airbags, and a high-strength steel cage to make Traverse one of the safest family vehicles available. Give your family the security, performance, and comfort that only come from owning the Traverse. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNKRGKDXFJ193856

Stock: J193856

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-13-2020