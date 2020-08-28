Used 2018 Chevrolet Traverse for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth

    7,833 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,993

    $3,865 Below Market
  • 2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth

    29,720 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $25,772

    $2,500 Below Market
  • 2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth

    36,683 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,977

    $3,475 Below Market
  • 2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth in Gray
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth

    27,518 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,399

    $3,247 Below Market
  • 2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather in Gray
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather

    24,751 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $28,900

  • 2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth

    27,817 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,377

    $2,434 Below Market
  • 2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth in Gray
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth

    37,061 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,500

    $3,448 Below Market
  • 2018 Chevrolet Traverse High Country in Black
    certified

    2018 Chevrolet Traverse High Country

    13,641 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $39,480

    $3,521 Below Market
  • 2018 Chevrolet Traverse Premier in Gray
    certified

    2018 Chevrolet Traverse Premier

    22,600 miles
    Great Deal

    $33,498

  • 2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth in Light Brown
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth

    17,474 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,949

    $2,037 Below Market
  • 2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth in Silver
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth

    20,064 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $26,700

    $2,388 Below Market
  • 2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth in Silver
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth

    52,140 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,451

    $6,292 Below Market
  • 2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth in Silver
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth

    24,840 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,980

    $2,697 Below Market
  • 2018 Chevrolet Traverse LS in Silver
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Traverse LS

    28,444 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,981

    $1,690 Below Market
  • 2018 Chevrolet Traverse LS in Silver
    certified

    2018 Chevrolet Traverse LS

    34,963 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,995

    $1,658 Below Market
  • 2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth in Black
    certified

    2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth

    32,460 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,692

    $2,357 Below Market
  • 2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth

    42,051 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,400

    $2,174 Below Market
  • 2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather in Black
    used

    2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather

    24,415 miles
    Great Deal

    $28,000

    $2,324 Below Market
2018 CHEV HIGH COUNTRY DISAPPOINTMENT
DJ,04/04/2018
High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
This vehicle has given us nothing but headaches since purchasing end of Oct 2017! It began within a few days of purchase, the LED headlight assembly started flashing erratically, other cars began pulling over when I drove up behind them, I assume they were thinking that they were being pulled over by an unmarked police car. Into the dealership it went. Right after we got it back from the dealership(they replaced the headlight assemble) we noticed a strong jerk at various speeds and thought it was the transmission. We brought it back in and were told that the computer was dropping programs but they were positive the problem was fixed. It was not, it continued and seemed to get worse. Honestly it was embarrassing to have others ride with me in my vehicle, it was like a whip-lash jerk. Then the check engine light came on. Back to the dealership we went and were told they had to replace the entire emissions unit. They said the replacement was most likely the reason it was still jerking. They were wrong, it again jerked(feels like a major hard shift) at 32, 44, 56, 68 you name it, it jerked. We brought it back in and it sat another week at the dealership. They claimed the computer dropped programs again and it was fixed. It was not. Went back to the dealership and spoke to the dealer who sold it to us. He said he would take care of the concerns we had. 1,000 miles later(put on by the dealership to replicate the concern) We were told the vehicle was fixed and the problem was due to an electronical issue that was causing the torque converter to not work properly. We were also told that the dealership could do nothing for us as far as getting a buy back. We were told we had to contact Chevy to initiate a buy back. We did so... and if you think the problems above were frustrating enough, this process was much more painful. We have called numerous times and told 72 hours and someone will call you back. No one did. We had to have our dealership send a message through the dealership to get Chevy to call us back. We were told by Chevy that the district manager came to our dealership and looked at our vehicle. We stressed that we felt this was a major safe issue and did not feel comfortable transporting our young children in this vehicle. We also challenged back because we had the vehicle when said district manager visit occurred. The rep denied it did not occur. We contacted our dealership who confirmed said visit did not happen, the only contact they had was an email request for all the repair records. We then got a call from Chevy and he told us they would be buying back our vehicle BUT THEN SAID "oh sorry I have the wrong paperwork in front of me actually we will not be able to do anything for you". We were shocked. We asked why our families safety was not as important as the first families buy back letter he had mistakenly thought was ours. We asked to speak to his manager and were told no and they he made the buy back decisions and there was nothing that would change. We again demanded to speak to his manager. He then said she would call us Friday or Monday. She called us Tuesday and told us there was nothing they were willing to do. We called our dealership who were also very confused as to what criteria is needed to lemon out a vehicle especially since ours has been in the dealership with several safety concerns since purchase. Dealership said they would try to get some answers. So here we are waiting for answers and contimplating contacting an attorney. To top it off it continues to have electrical issues, now the carplay connection goes in and out when I have a phone call. It will start through the speakers then about a minute in change over to my cell and then back to speakers again if I am lucky. Dreading having to return to the dealership yet again to get a loaner while they try to troubleshoot the issue. We have owned several chevy's and sadly this most likely will be the last due to Chevy's lack of customer regard for safety and blatant disregard for a consumers time, money, efforts and dissatisfaction with a product.
