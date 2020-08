Used 2009 Chevrolet Traverse for Sale Near Me

Chiefland Ford - Chiefland / Florida

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Traverse LT1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNER23D49S132130

Stock: 5132130

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-17-2020