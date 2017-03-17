Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse for Sale Near Me

I traded in my 2010 Equinox since the equinox had started to have some rather costly repairs. So i figured to get something bigger with more space. And that is exactly what I got. Compared to the equinox, the Traverse has en enormous amount of space. Even with the third row up, there is still ample cargo room in the back. That and passengers in the third row can actually sit comfortably and have plenty of head room and leg space. Since this was a bigger vehicle, it did take some time to get use to it. I have a narrow drive way and it took some effort to adjust to a wider car. Aside from that so far the ride is comfortable and acceleration is very nice considering the size of the engine. I thought i would be underwhelmed since the V6 i had in the Equinox made it very quick, and the steering was very precise and responsive. The Traverse is a little more muddy but not too much, i think that i am just feeling the weight a lot more then i did on the Equinox. So I feel the weight a lot more on the turns then i did on the Equinox. But not so much that its an issue. Its more something that i need to get use to. Over all I am happy with the Traverse. Since what i needed was a family SUV with lots pf space for kits and and entertainment option for long trips, the Traverse was exactly what I was looking for. The only thing negative that i can report was that when we fist got the car and took it on the express way, there was a noticeable vibration in the steering. We took it back to the dealer and that was corrected quickly and no fuss. Aside from that we have made some long trips and it has been great. Entertainment system is adequate even though i wish i would have been able to get one with a newer version on Chevy's MyLink. But these are minor grips since so far a really like this SUV.

