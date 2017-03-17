Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse for Sale Near Me

6,444 listings
Traverse Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Chevrolet Traverse Premier in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Traverse Premier

    33,548 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $20,999

    $7,176 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Gray
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    44,072 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,399

    $6,269 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    21,869 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $20,999

    $3,267 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS

    42,867 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,890

    $4,508 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS in Silver
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS

    45,291 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,177

    $4,322 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    5,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,031

    $3,950 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Black
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    28,755 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $20,850

    $3,861 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Silver
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    41,626 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,600

    $4,042 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    26,529 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,677

    $4,001 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    59,871 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $16,942

    $3,753 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    46,025 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,495

    $4,106 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS in White
    certified

    2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS

    30,814 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $18,972

    $2,821 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Silver
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    23,268 miles
    Great Deal

    $22,995

    $3,513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Black
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    66,454 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $19,999

    $4,129 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    81,387 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,854

    $4,195 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Silver
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    55,427 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $19,988

    $4,390 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    32,309 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,999

    $3,940 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Black
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT

    68,281 miles
    Great Deal

    $17,000

    $4,075 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Traverse

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Traverse
Overall Consumer Rating
428 Reviews
Write a review
  • 5
    (43%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (18%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (7%)
Stepped up to something bigger
Adrian Q,03/17/2017
LT w/1LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I traded in my 2010 Equinox since the equinox had started to have some rather costly repairs. So i figured to get something bigger with more space. And that is exactly what I got. Compared to the equinox, the Traverse has en enormous amount of space. Even with the third row up, there is still ample cargo room in the back. That and passengers in the third row can actually sit comfortably and have plenty of head room and leg space. Since this was a bigger vehicle, it did take some time to get use to it. I have a narrow drive way and it took some effort to adjust to a wider car. Aside from that so far the ride is comfortable and acceleration is very nice considering the size of the engine. I thought i would be underwhelmed since the V6 i had in the Equinox made it very quick, and the steering was very precise and responsive. The Traverse is a little more muddy but not too much, i think that i am just feeling the weight a lot more then i did on the Equinox. So I feel the weight a lot more on the turns then i did on the Equinox. But not so much that its an issue. Its more something that i need to get use to. Over all I am happy with the Traverse. Since what i needed was a family SUV with lots pf space for kits and and entertainment option for long trips, the Traverse was exactly what I was looking for. The only thing negative that i can report was that when we fist got the car and took it on the express way, there was a noticeable vibration in the steering. We took it back to the dealer and that was corrected quickly and no fuss. Aside from that we have made some long trips and it has been great. Entertainment system is adequate even though i wish i would have been able to get one with a newer version on Chevy's MyLink. But these are minor grips since so far a really like this SUV.
Report abuse
