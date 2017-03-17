Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse for Sale Near Me
- 33,548 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$20,999$7,176 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $10037 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse Premier with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVJKDXHJ246549
Stock: C296183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-10-2020
- 44,072 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,399$6,269 Below Market
World Auto - Long Island City / New York
Welcome to World Auto, located in Long Island City, NY, where Complete Customer Satisfaction and Remarkable Quality of Service comes first. We understand that your trust starts with a car and ends with it as well. We perform a 125 Point Inspection by our licensed technicians to ensure that it meets the safety and quality standards completely & give our customers a Pieceof Mind with their purchase. Free Car fax Car History Report is available on every single vehicle we sell. We want to ensure that the customers receive full transparency on any vehicle which they intend to buy. Regardless of negative credit history we pride ourselves in our success of working hard to get you the best deal possible. All advertised are only after $1995 down payment and finance through dealer except for any Car guru's advertised listing prices (Car guru's customers must print and present AD to the dealership to honor Carguru's special price). All Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. Se habla Espanola
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVGKD7HJ295601
Stock: 5601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 21,869 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$20,999$3,267 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $7744 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVGKD9HJ133016
Stock: C305793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 42,867 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,890$4,508 Below Market
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
The internet advertised price excludes all other offers and discounts and does not include: (1)applicable taxes/fees, including sales, use and tire taxes/fees; (2) title/license plate/registration/DMV fees; (3) vehicle inspection fees (4) vehicle destination and transportation costs; (5) repair/reconditioning costs and fees incurred by the dealer, including but not limited to brakes, tires, and fluids; (6) dealer document/service fees; (7) finance charges; and (8) any additional fees required by law. Prices also exclude any additional charges included with the cost of closing/financing, including any governmental charges and taxes, any finance charges, documentation, preparation or VSC. The internet advertised price for this vehicle is a reflective after $1995 down payment @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+), must be financed through dealer and subject to primary lenders approval. With the exception of CarGurus and True car Customers. Cash Buyers are also welcomed. All internet advertised Vehicles are special promotion prices and offered on a first come first serve basis. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous certified and backed inspection. Some of our vehicles may be subject to a government and/or manufacturer safety recalls. All Pre-Owned Vehicles have been Certified for an additional cost of CPO.,($1995-$4995) depending on year, make, model and mileage. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVFED9HJ256823
Stock: 6823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 45,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,177$4,322 Below Market
Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet Northpoint - Alpharetta / Georgia
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Boasts 22 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Chevrolet Traverse delivers a Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 4 - 18 X 7.5 (45.7 CM X 19.1 CM) MACHINED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES, P255/65R18 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL.* This Chevrolet Traverse Features the Following Options *LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE , SILVER ICE METALLIC, SEATING, 8-PASSENGER (2-3-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION) with 2nd and 3rd row 60/40 split flat-folding bench seat (STD), SEAT, 8-WAY POWER DRIVER WITH POWER LUMBAR, RECLINING FRONT BUCKETS (STD), LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, LPO, MOLDED ASSIST STEPS, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) (STD), DARK TITANIUM/LIGHT TITANIUM, PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM, AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH AM/FM/SIRIUSXM RADIO WITH CD PLAYER 6.5 diagonal touch-screen display (STD).* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet Northpoint, 2175 Mansell Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30009 to claim your Chevrolet Traverse!*Contact Us*Phone: 678-352-2003, E-mail: swalker@malcolmcunninghamauto.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKRFKD5HJ353235
Stock: 587275A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 5,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,031$3,950 Below Market
Basil Resale Sheridan - Buffalo / New York
2017 Chevrolet Traverse 4D Sport Utility LT 1LT blue velvet metallic 3.6L V6 SIDI AWD. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2031 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 6 Month/6000 Mile Power Train Warranty Available On Most Vehicles. As a VIP customer you can take advantage of our Direct to Manager and Vehicle Pull Around programs both put in place to provide the highest standard of customer service! If you think this is the vehicle for you call our Customer Care Department at 716-210-3360 to schedule your visit today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVGKD1HJ193050
Stock: SP4161T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 28,755 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$20,850$3,861 Below Market
Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet - Augusta / Georgia
Check out this 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Traverse features the following options: WHEELS, 4 - 20" X 7.5" (50.8 CM X 19.1 CM) PAINTED ALUMINUM, UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES, P255/55R20 H-RATED, BLACKWALL, STYLE AND TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE includes (UI6) Chevrolet MyLink radio, (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats, (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (QQD) P255/55R20 H-rated blackwall tires, (PJG) 4 - 20" x 7.5" (50.8 cm x 19.1 cm) painted aluminum wheels and (NV7) variable effort power steering, STEERING, POWER, VARIABLE EFFORT, SEATS, HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, SEATING, 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION) with 2nd row flat-folding Captains Chair and third row 60/40 split flat folding bench seat, RECLINING FRONT BUCKETS (STD), and MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC. Stop by and visit us at Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet, 2031 Gordon Highway, Augusta, GA 30909.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKRGKD5HJ116315
Stock: P8865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 41,626 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,600$4,042 Below Market
Napleton's Valley Hyundai - Aurora / Illinois
One Owner, Clean Car Fax, 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT in Champagne Silver Metallic, 3rd Row Seats, Dual Moonroof, Heated Front Seats, Rear View Camera, Buetooth, Fog Lamps, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Navigation from Telematics, Privacy Glass, Rear A/C, Rear Bucket Seats, Rear Parking Aid, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration,Tire Pressure Monitor WiFi Hot spot, Woodgrain Interior Trim. Napleton's Valley Hyundai also offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represent the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure. Our all-new staff is dedicated to the highest customer service in sales, parts and service departments. We have over 50 loaner vehicles and offer free carwashes for life! All of our pre-driven vehicles undergo a complete, thorough inspection and if we feel they meet our standards we then fully recondition and detail them to sell to our valued customers.This dealer group has 58+ stores and is committed to the highest service. We have served all of Chicagoland including Aurora, Naperville, Yorkville, Sandwich, Plainfield, Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Palos, Oak Brook, Hinsdale, Lombard, Schaumburg, Palatine, Barrington, Elgin, Wheaton, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Elmhurst, Oak Park, Chicago, Norridge, Evanston, Northbrook, Winnetka, Wilmette, Kenilworth, Glencoe, Highland Park, Lake Forest, Lake Bluff and anywhere in the United States For Over 30 Years! 1 Block South of Fox Valley Mall west of Rt. 59 on Ogden Ave.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKRGKD6HJ248919
Stock: P13374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 26,529 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,677$4,001 Below Market
Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet Northpoint - Alpharetta / Georgia
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Only 26,522 Miles! Boasts 22 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Chevrolet Traverse delivers a Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 4 - 20 X 7.5 (50.8 CM X 19.1 CM) PAINTED ALUMINUM, UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD).* This Chevrolet Traverse Features the Following Options *STYLE AND TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE includes (UI6) Chevrolet MyLink radio, (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats, (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (QQD) P255/55R20 H-rated blackwall tires, (PJG) 4 - 20 x 7.5 (50.8 cm x 19.1 cm) painted aluminum wheels and (NV7) variable effort power steering, LPO, 'HIT THE ROAD' PACKAGE includes the following dealer-installed options: (VQM) Chrome assist steps, LPO and (S49) roof rack longitudinal C-channels and cross rails, LPO , TIRES, P255/55R20 H-RATED, BLACKWALL, STEERING, POWER, VARIABLE EFFORT, SIREN RED TINTCOAT, SEATS, HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, SEATING, 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION) with 2nd row flat-folding Captains Chair and third row 60/40 split flat folding bench seat, RECLINING FRONT BUCKETS (STD), LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, LPO, ROOF RACK LONGITUDINAL C-CHANNELS AND CROSS RAILS.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet Northpoint, 2175 Mansell Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30009 to claim your Chevrolet Traverse!*Contact Us*Phone: 678-352-2003, E-mail: swalker@malcolmcunninghamauto.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKRGKDXHJ214420
Stock: P5443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 59,871 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$16,942$3,753 Below Market
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2017 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE LT - 59,871 MILES - SUMMIT WHITE EX TERIOR / BLACK INTERIOR - FACTORY 5 YEAR 60,000 MILE WARRANTY EXCLUSIVE OPTIONS! Comes equipped with: Back up camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Automatic headlights, Digital climate control, Premium sound system, Auxiliary input, Keyless entry, 3.6L DOHC V6, Front wheel drive, Automatic transmission, + More! VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKRGKD9HJ294101
Stock: 13770A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 46,025 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,495$4,106 Below Market
Caseys Frontier Chevrolet - Livingston / Tennessee
Style and functionality go hand in hand with the used Chevrolet Traverse! Basically new, this SUV is in its prime. Featuring 4 Wheel Disc Brakes, AM/FM Stereo, Air Bag - Driver, Air Bag - Passenger, Air Bag - Side, Air Bag-Side-Head only-Rear, Air Bags - Head, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioning - Rear, Audio-Satellite Radio, Brakes-ABS-4 Wheel, Bucket Seats, CD Player, COOLING SYSTEM, HEAVY-DUTY, Child Safety Locks, Cloth Seats, Communications-Onboard Hands Free, Cruise Control, DARK TITANIUM/LIGHT TITANIUM, PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Daytime Running Lights, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6, Floor Mats-Front, Fog Lights, Headlights-Auto-Off, Heated Side Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, LPO, 'HIT THE ROAD' PACKAGE ,Front Wheel Drive, LPO, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, FIRST AND SECOND ROW, LPO, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, THIRD ROW, LPO, ALL-WEATHER REAR CARGO MAT, LPO, CHROME ASSIST STEPS, LPO, INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE, LPO, ROOF RACK LONGITUDINAL C-CHANNELS AND CROSS RAILS, LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, MP3 Sound System, Mirrors-Pwr Driver, Mirrors-Vanity-Driver, Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illuminated, Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger, Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illuminated, Parking Assist, Power Door Locks, Power Driver Seat, Power Steering, Power Windows, RECLINING FRONT BUCKETS, Reading Lamps-Front, Reading Lamps-Rear, Rear Defrost, Remote Keyless Entry, SEATING, 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION), SEATS, HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER, STEERING, POWER, VARIABLE EFFORT, STYLE AND TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, SUMMIT WHITE, Seat-Additional Rear On Station Wgn, Seat-Lumbar-Driver, Seat-Rear Pass-Through, Side view mirror blinker indicator, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Stereo Controls, Steering Wheel-Leather Wrapped, TIRES, P255/55R20 H-RATED, BLACKWALL, TRAILER HITCH, FACTORY INSTALLED, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, Telephone-Hands-Free Wireless Connection, Tilt Wheel, Tinted Glass - Deep, Tire-Pressure Monitoring System, Traction Control, Trip Computer, UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE, WHEELS, 4 - 20' X 7.5' (50.8 CM X 19.1 CM) PAINTED ALUMINUM and Wheels-Aluminum, the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse almost has it all. It's a 6 cylinder Summit White SUV that defines spacious comfort.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKRGKD5HJ202160
Stock: PU3663
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-30-2020
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS30,814 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$18,972$2,821 Below Market
Advantage Chevrolet of Bolingbrook - Bolingbrook / Illinois
*** 1.9% AVAILABLE *** ONE OWNER *** THIRD ROW SEATING *** REAR VISION CAMERA *** 6-SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, PREMIUM CHEVY MYLINK PIONEER STEREO, HANDS-FREE SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION WITH PANDORA AND STITCHER, BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING, ROOF LUGGAGE RACKS, FOG LIGHTS, * YOU GET THE BALANCE OF THE 5yr / 60,000 MILE OF POWERTRAIN WARRANTY TILL 04/04/2022 **These days a great value like this is hard to find. ADVANTAGE CHEVROLET of Bolingbrook is located in the Southwest suburbs of Chicago. We are only minutes from O'hare and Midway Airports.We have hundreds of Pre-Owned vehicles as well as over 1,000 new Chevrolet's to choose from.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKRFEDXHJ113917
Stock: 43585A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 23,268 milesGreat Deal
$22,995$3,513 Below Market
Lindsay Ford - Lebanon / Missouri
Interested in more information about this used vehicle? Call or text Amber at 417-531-2554. We appreciate your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVGKDXHJ302377
Stock: T-7990A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-09-2020
- 66,454 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$19,999$4,129 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $38,650*** ***WARRANTY COVERAGE EXPIRED*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW If you're looking to transport a passel of passengers or a boatload of belongings, a crossover SUV such as the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse could work out well. Much of the Traverse's appeal comes from its spacious interior, with seating for up to eight passengers in three rows of seats. The Traverse 2LT includes all of the above, plus an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power liftgate, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, second-row captain's chairs (the second-row bench seat is still available as an option), and rear-seat audio controls and headphone jacks. You also get the MyLink infotainment interface, which includes Bluetooth audio connectivity, voice controls, internet radio app integration and a 10-speaker Bose audio system. A Graphite Edition package equips the 2LT with 20-inch wheels, special exterior trim and a navigation system. FEATURES AWD 3rd Row Seat Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Fog Lamps Heated Seats Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Parking Assist Power Seats Privacy Glass Rear A/C Rear Bucket Seats Satellite Radio Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor WiFi Hotspot Woodgrain Interior Trim
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVHKD7HJ134820
Stock: 134820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-20-2020
- 81,387 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,854$4,195 Below Market
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com. Third Row Seating! Check out this 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT equipped with an FWD 3.6L V6 engine. Top options include Heated Seats, Remote Start, Backup Camera, 6.5" Touchscreen Media Center, Third Row Seating & so much more. This vehicle's stock is 17MM33-152
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKRHKDXHJ167637
Stock: 17MM33
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 55,427 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$19,988$4,390 Below Market
Vallery Ford - Waverly / Ohio
Come in and check out this 2017 Chevrolet Traverse. A 2LT edition with all wheel drive. Also has a clean carfax and is a local trade-in. Stop in today for a test drive or give us a call. Thanks for looking.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVHKD2HJ139908
Stock: P5925A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT32,309 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$21,999$3,940 Below Market
Flow Chevrolet Buick GMC - Winston Salem / North Carolina
BACK UP CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE!, CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER!, HEATED FRONT SEATS, Low tire pressure warning, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Rear Park Assist, Remote Vehicle Start, Speed control.Flow GM Auto Plaza is pleased to offer this charming 2017 Chevrolet Traverse blue velvet metallic LT. Certified. Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVGKD4HJ206633
Stock: SO250047
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 68,281 milesGreat Deal
$17,000$4,075 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!!! One Owner Vehicle - Bluetooth - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Power Seats - Premium Cloth Seats - Heated Seats - Third Row Seats - Rear Climate Control - Power Accessories - Immaculate Condition - Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVGKD7HJ224009
Stock: U200716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
