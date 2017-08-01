2018 Chevrolet Traverse Review
Pros & Cons
- Generous room for passengers in all three rows
- Feature-rich standard infotainment system
- Some safety features only available on top trims
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Traverse does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.3 / 10
For 2018, the redesigned Chevy Traverse loses weight and gains power, passenger space and technology, along with a new luxury-level top trim. In this case, the big numbers are almost 400 less pounds to cart around and an extra 3 inches of legroom for the second-row passengers. Third-row legroom has also increased, offering more than the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander. You'll be hard-pressed to find more passenger room without stepping up to a full-size SUV.
Along with the extra passenger space is an increase in overall cargo capacity. With 98.5 cubic feet of available space, the Traverse is tops in the class when it comes to interior space. It also has more room behind the third-row seat compared to other vehicles in its class. Interestingly, the dimensions of this year's Traverse have grown a bit, but its fraternal twin, the GMC Acadia, actually shrank for its 2017 redesign. This marks the first time the two vehicles are sized differently.
This lighter Traverse carries over the same V6 from the last generation, but it gains 29 horsepower to make a total of 310 hp and is paired with a new nine-speed transmission. This pairing, along with some aerodynamic tweaks, improves fuel economy by about 3 mpg to a maximum of 21 mpg combined (18 city/27 highway). There's also a new turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but it's only available on the sport-styled RS trim.
A bigger 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and OnStar (with a 4G connection and Wi-Fi) are standard across the range. Chevy's Teen Driver system — which lets you track the car, receive notifications if it's in an accident, and set limits on functions such as stereo volume — is standard equipment in the new model. Safety features such as blind-spot monitoring are available across more of the range now, and adaptive cruise control comes to the Traverse, although only to the top High Country trim.
Speaking of the High Country: Chevy is expanding the Traverse range to push up against near-luxury offerings. This new, leather-draped trim features LED headlights as well as all of Chevy's available driver aids and safety tech. There's also a special all-wheel-drive system designed to improve traction and control both on- and off-road compared to the other trim levels' optional AWD systems. Unfortunately, adaptive cruise and related safety features, such as forward collision alert with automatic braking, are limited to the top two trims.
That extended range of trims means the Traverse isn't just taking on traditional competitors such as the versatile Honda Pilot, fun Mazda CX-9 or practical Toyota Highlander. A 2018 Chevrolet Traverse High Country is priced above the top trims of most direct competitors and the entry-level trims for luxury SUVs, such as the sporty Acura MDX, classy Volvo XC90 or very German Audi Q7.
Still, whether Chevy can play with the heavy hitters of the luxury class won't be relevant to most buyers. The midlevel trims offer a competitive list of features and lots of passenger space all wrapped up in an appealing package. We'll have a better idea of just how the new Traverse stacks up once we get our hands on one, but based on what we know so far, this looks like a strong entry in the three-row crossover category.
2018 Chevrolet Traverse models
The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse boasts seven trim levels: L, LS, LT Cloth, LT Leather, RS, Premier and High Country. These trims run the gamut from reasonably well-equipped to luxury SUV competitor. Most of these trim levels are fitted with a V6, but the sport-styled RS trim is unique in that it comes with a torquey turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
The standard engine for the Traverse is 3.6-liter V6 (310 hp, 266 lb-ft of torque) paired with Chevy's new nine-speed automatic transmission. Most trims can be had in either front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive configuration.
Traverse L
While it may be the base model, the Traverse L comes respectably equipped with LED running lights, xenon headlights, heated mirrors, 18-inch wheels and engine stop-start. Inside, you get cloth upholstery, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, seating for eight, a rearview camera, OnStar communications (with a 4G LTE connection and onboard Wi-Fi hotspot), Chevy's Teen Driver system, and a 7-inch MyLink touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.
The L is only available in front-wheel drive and doesn't have access to most optional extras. It's a build-to-order trim, so you're unlikely to ever even see a Traverse L on a dealer lot.
Traverse LS
Functionally, the LS trim will be the base trim you'll likely come across. The LS has the same equipment as the L, but can be had with all-wheel drive and a few optional extras, such as second-row tablet mounts with dedicated USB charging ports and a cargo management package.
Traverse LT Cloth
Stepping up to the LT Cloth gets you second-row captain's chairs in place of a bench, reducing seating capacity to seven but improving accessibility and comfort. The LT Cloth also gets roof rails, mirror-integrated turn signals and a power-adjustable driver seat.
Two notable options packages are available for the FWD Traverse Cloth. The Convenience and Driver Confidence package adds rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, a power liftgate, remote engine start, an upgraded 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, a color driver information display, and heated front seats. It also includes some active safety features: blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors. The Trailering package adds a trailer hitch and heavy-duty cooling system. Note that optioning the LT Cloth with all-wheel drive gets you the Convenience and Driver Confidence package standard.
Traverse LT Leather
The LT Leather, in either front- or all-wheel drive, gets the Convenience and Driver Confidence package and adds navigation functionality to the MyLink system. It also gets some luxury upgrades. These start, as you might expect, with leather upholstery and continue with a 10-speaker Bose sound system, a 120-volt power outlet, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with a built-in rearview camera display, a top-down parking camera system, and a power-adjustable passenger seat. A panoramic sunroof is available as a stand-alone upgrade.
Traverse RS
The RS trim receives a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (257 hp, 295 lb-ft of torque) and is only available in front-wheel drive. It is equipped much the same as the LT Leather, but with unique styling cues and accents, including 20-inch wheels and a blacked-out grille and bowtie badge.
Traverse Premier
Near the top of the range, the Premier trim adds LED headlights, auto-dimming side mirrors, hands-free operation for the liftgate, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a power-adjustable steering column, and driver-seat memory settings.
Major packages for the Premier include the Driver Confidence II package, which adds forward collision alert with pedestrian detection and low-speed automatic braking as well as lane departure warning and intervention. There's also the Redline Edition package, an appearance package that blacks out all the chrome trim and adds the panoramic sunroof. Adding all-wheel drive to the Premier trim gets you the Driver Confidence II package, Trailering package and adaptive headlights.
Traverse High Country
The range-topping High Country comes with all the Premier's goodies and adds a special all-wheel-drive system with an auto-locking rear differential, along with automatic high beams, the panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, a power-folding third-row seat, and unique interior leather upholstery. It can only be had with all-wheel drive.
Trim tested
Driving7.0
Comfort4.0
Interior7.5
Utility8.5
Technology8.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.3 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|4.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Traverse models:
- Teen Driver Mode
- Limits some systems, prevents safety features being deactivated and reports driving behavior.
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Warns the driver when a lane change may result in a collision with another vehicle.
- Front Automatic Braking
- Automatically applies the brakes to help you avoid potential collisions with vehicles in front of you.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Traverse
Related Used 2018 Chevrolet Traverse info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer