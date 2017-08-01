This vehicle has given us nothing but headaches since purchasing end of Oct 2017! It began within a few days of purchase, the LED headlight assembly started flashing erratically, other cars began pulling over when I drove up behind them, I assume they were thinking that they were being pulled over by an unmarked police car. Into the dealership it went. Right after we got it back from the dealership(they replaced the headlight assemble) we noticed a strong jerk at various speeds and thought it was the transmission. We brought it back in and were told that the computer was dropping programs but they were positive the problem was fixed. It was not, it continued and seemed to get worse. Honestly it was embarrassing to have others ride with me in my vehicle, it was like a whip-lash jerk. Then the check engine light came on. Back to the dealership we went and were told they had to replace the entire emissions unit. They said the replacement was most likely the reason it was still jerking. They were wrong, it again jerked(feels like a major hard shift) at 32, 44, 56, 68 you name it, it jerked. We brought it back in and it sat another week at the dealership. They claimed the computer dropped programs again and it was fixed. It was not. Went back to the dealership and spoke to the dealer who sold it to us. He said he would take care of the concerns we had. 1,000 miles later(put on by the dealership to replicate the concern) We were told the vehicle was fixed and the problem was due to an electronical issue that was causing the torque converter to not work properly. We were also told that the dealership could do nothing for us as far as getting a buy back. We were told we had to contact Chevy to initiate a buy back. We did so... and if you think the problems above were frustrating enough, this process was much more painful. We have called numerous times and told 72 hours and someone will call you back. No one did. We had to have our dealership send a message through the dealership to get Chevy to call us back. We were told by Chevy that the district manager came to our dealership and looked at our vehicle. We stressed that we felt this was a major safe issue and did not feel comfortable transporting our young children in this vehicle. We also challenged back because we had the vehicle when said district manager visit occurred. The rep denied it did not occur. We contacted our dealership who confirmed said visit did not happen, the only contact they had was an email request for all the repair records. We then got a call from Chevy and he told us they would be buying back our vehicle BUT THEN SAID "oh sorry I have the wrong paperwork in front of me actually we will not be able to do anything for you". We were shocked. We asked why our families safety was not as important as the first families buy back letter he had mistakenly thought was ours. We asked to speak to his manager and were told no and they he made the buy back decisions and there was nothing that would change. We again demanded to speak to his manager. He then said she would call us Friday or Monday. She called us Tuesday and told us there was nothing they were willing to do. We called our dealership who were also very confused as to what criteria is needed to lemon out a vehicle especially since ours has been in the dealership with several safety concerns since purchase. Dealership said they would try to get some answers. So here we are waiting for answers and contimplating contacting an attorney. To top it off it continues to have electrical issues, now the carplay connection goes in and out when I have a phone call. It will start through the speakers then about a minute in change over to my cell and then back to speakers again if I am lucky. Dreading having to return to the dealership yet again to get a loaner while they try to troubleshoot the issue. We have owned several chevy's and sadly this most likely will be the last due to Chevy's lack of customer regard for safety and blatant disregard for a consumers time, money, efforts and dissatisfaction with a product.

