Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(79)
Appraise this car

2018 Chevrolet Traverse Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous room for passengers in all three rows
  • Feature-rich standard infotainment system
  • Some safety features only available on top trims
Chevrolet Traverse for Sale
Used Traverse for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Which Traverse does Edmunds recommend?

We think the LT Cloth with the Convenience and Driver Confidence package (which is standard on the all-wheel-drive version) will give you everything you need. Between the LT's basic upgrades and the option package's suite of useful safety features, the LT Cloth strikes a good balance between cost and livability.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.3 / 10

For 2018, the redesigned Chevy Traverse loses weight and gains power, passenger space and technology, along with a new luxury-level top trim. In this case, the big numbers are almost 400 less pounds to cart around and an extra 3 inches of legroom for the second-row passengers. Third-row legroom has also increased, offering more than the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander. You'll be hard-pressed to find more passenger room without stepping up to a full-size SUV.

Along with the extra passenger space is an increase in overall cargo capacity. With 98.5 cubic feet of available space, the Traverse is tops in the class when it comes to interior space. It also has more room behind the third-row seat compared to other vehicles in its class. Interestingly, the dimensions of this year's Traverse have grown a bit, but its  fraternal twin, the GMC Acadia, actually shrank for its 2017 redesign. This marks the first time the two vehicles are sized differently.

This lighter Traverse carries over the same V6 from the last generation, but it gains 29 horsepower to make a total of 310 hp and is paired with a new nine-speed transmission. This pairing, along with some aerodynamic tweaks, improves fuel economy by about 3 mpg to a maximum of 21 mpg combined (18 city/27 highway). There's also a new turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but it's only available on the sport-styled RS trim.

A bigger 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and OnStar (with a 4G connection and Wi-Fi) are standard across the range. Chevy's Teen Driver system — which lets you track the car, receive notifications if it's in an accident, and set limits on functions such as stereo volume — is standard equipment in the new model. Safety features such as blind-spot monitoring are available across more of the range now, and adaptive cruise control comes to the Traverse, although only to the top High Country trim.

Speaking of the High Country: Chevy is expanding the Traverse range to push up against near-luxury offerings. This new, leather-draped trim features LED headlights as well as all of Chevy's available driver aids and safety tech. There's also a special all-wheel-drive system designed to improve traction and control both on- and off-road compared to the other trim levels' optional AWD systems. Unfortunately, adaptive cruise and related safety features, such as forward collision alert with automatic braking, are limited to the top two trims.

That extended range of trims means the Traverse isn't just taking on traditional competitors such as the versatile Honda Pilot, fun Mazda CX-9 or practical Toyota Highlander. A 2018 Chevrolet Traverse High Country is priced above the top trims of most direct competitors and the entry-level trims for luxury SUVs, such as the sporty Acura MDX, classy Volvo XC90 or very German Audi Q7.

Still, whether Chevy can play with the heavy hitters of the luxury class won't be relevant to most buyers. The midlevel trims offer a competitive list of features and lots of passenger space all wrapped up in an appealing package. We'll have a better idea of just how the new Traverse stacks up once we get our hands on one, but based on what we know so far, this looks like a strong entry in the three-row crossover category.

2018 Chevrolet Traverse models

The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse boasts seven trim levels: L, LS, LT Cloth, LT Leather, RS, Premier and High Country. These trims run the gamut from reasonably well-equipped to luxury SUV competitor. Most of these trim levels are fitted with a V6, but the sport-styled RS trim is unique in that it comes with a torquey turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

The standard engine for the Traverse is 3.6-liter V6 (310 hp, 266 lb-ft of torque) paired with Chevy's new nine-speed automatic transmission. Most trims can be had in either front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive configuration.

Traverse L

While it may be the base model, the Traverse L comes respectably equipped with LED running lights, xenon headlights, heated mirrors, 18-inch wheels and engine stop-start. Inside, you get cloth upholstery, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, seating for eight, a rearview camera, OnStar communications (with a 4G LTE connection and onboard Wi-Fi hotspot), Chevy's Teen Driver system, and a 7-inch MyLink touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The L is only available in front-wheel drive and doesn't have access to most optional extras. It's a build-to-order trim, so you're unlikely to ever even see a Traverse L on a dealer lot.

Traverse LS

Functionally, the LS trim will be the base trim you'll likely come across. The LS has the same equipment as the L, but can be had with all-wheel drive and a few optional extras, such as second-row tablet mounts with dedicated USB charging ports and a cargo management package.

Traverse LT Cloth

Stepping up to the LT Cloth gets you second-row captain's chairs in place of a bench, reducing seating capacity to seven but improving accessibility and comfort. The LT Cloth also gets roof rails, mirror-integrated turn signals and a power-adjustable driver seat.

Two notable options packages are available for the FWD Traverse Cloth. The Convenience and Driver Confidence package adds rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, a power liftgate, remote engine start, an upgraded 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, a color driver information display, and heated front seats. It also includes some active safety features: blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors. The Trailering package adds a trailer hitch and heavy-duty cooling system. Note that optioning the LT Cloth with all-wheel drive gets you the Convenience and Driver Confidence package standard.

Traverse LT Leather

The LT Leather, in either front- or all-wheel drive, gets the Convenience and Driver Confidence package and adds navigation functionality to the MyLink system. It also gets some luxury upgrades. These start, as you might expect, with leather upholstery and continue with a 10-speaker Bose sound system, a 120-volt power outlet, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with a built-in rearview camera display, a top-down parking camera system, and a power-adjustable passenger seat. A panoramic sunroof is available as a stand-alone upgrade.

Traverse RS

The RS trim receives a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (257 hp, 295 lb-ft of torque) and is only available in front-wheel drive. It is equipped much the same as the LT Leather, but with unique styling cues and accents, including 20-inch wheels and a blacked-out grille and bowtie badge.

Traverse Premier

Near the top of the range, the Premier trim adds LED headlights, auto-dimming side mirrors, hands-free operation for the liftgate, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a power-adjustable steering column, and driver-seat memory settings.

Major packages for the Premier include the Driver Confidence II package, which adds forward collision alert with pedestrian detection and low-speed automatic braking as well as lane departure warning and intervention. There's also the Redline Edition package, an appearance package that blacks out all the chrome trim and adds the panoramic sunroof. Adding all-wheel drive to the Premier trim gets you the Driver Confidence II package, Trailering package and adaptive headlights.

Traverse High Country

The range-topping High Country comes with all the Premier's goodies and adds a special all-wheel-drive system with an auto-locking rear differential, along with automatic high beams, the panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, a power-folding third-row seat, and unique interior leather upholstery. It can only be had with all-wheel drive.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Chevrolet Traverse Premier (3.6.L V6 | 9-speed automatic | FWD).

Driving

7.0
The Traverse feels decidedly average. It has sufficient power, but it's no speed demon. The brakes have good stopping power, but they're without much pedal feel. Handling is acceptable. It's not a standout in the class in terms of performance.

Acceleration

8.0
The V6 provides a nice bit of thrust off the line when you put your foot down. You'll have to press on the gas when you're going up hills since the transmission prefers a higher gear for fuel economy. It covered 0-60 mph in 7.1 seconds, average for the class.

Braking

7.0
Brake pedal effort is light with a long pedal stroke, which makes for smooth and easy operation around town. At our test track, a simulated-emergency stop from 60 mph took 130 feet, a few feet longer than average for the class.

Steering

7.5
There isn't a lot of steering feedback compared to class leaders, but it's not far off from what most would expect in a big, comfy three-row crossover. There's good on-center return as well as a chunky wheel to wrap your hands around and a lot of assist at low speeds, which is a benefit in parking lots.

Handling

6.5
The Traverse changes direction well enough, with a moderate amount of body roll movement due to its size and soft suspension. We weren't expecting a sporty driving experience out of the Traverse, but class leaders such as the Honda Pilot and the Mazda CX-9 feel more composed.

Drivability

7.5
Low-speed drivability is good, with smooth acceleration control and relatively quick shifts from the nine-speed automatic transmission. The auto stop-start feature is one of the less intrusive systems on the market, but unfortunately it can't be disabled.

Comfort

4.0
If you're looking for comfortable and quiet family transport above all else, the Traverse should be on your short list. Its relatively hushed cabin has enhanced appeal thanks to the top-notch ride quality and pleasant seats in all three rows.

Seat comfort

8.0
The driver's seat has sufficient bolstering with lots of lumbar support. The basic seat adjustments are all that is needed to get comfy. The second- and third-row seat bottoms are a bit flatter but still comfortable enough for long rides. There's enough legroom in all three rows offer for average-size adults.

Ride comfort

9.0
The ride comfort is excellent and well-suited to long highway trips. The tires provide additional cushion against smaller, sharper impacts. And larger bumps are sorted out by the suspension, which is tuned to be compliant without being floaty.

Noise & vibration

8.0
No noticeable rattles or squeaks, and road noise is minimal. At 75 mph, there's just the slightest hint of wind noise over the side mirrors, which is easily drowned out by the stereo. The V6 is a bit noisier at full throttle than the optional four-cylinder, but it's not a persistent sound.

Climate control

7.5
The climate system cools the large cabin well. But there are a lot of buttons, and the rear climate controls are buried deep in the touchscreen. The heated steering wheel and front seats warm at an acceptable rate but could use more intensity. The seats lack GM's usual split-heating mode.

Interior

7.5
There's ample space inside the Traverse for adults in all three rows, getting in and out is a cinch, and the center stack controls are easy to use. But some of our editors found the driver's footrest to be in an awkward position, and rear visibility is limited due to large rear pillars.

Ease of use

7.0
The buttons and knobs on the center stack are logically arranged, but the touchscreen is a bit of a reach. The infotainment menus are easy to get used to almost right away. Some may find the steering wheel buttons hard to locate without taking their eyes off the road.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Despite its SUV ride height, the Traverse doesn't require that much of a step up to get in. Average-size adults will be able to slide in and out without a problem. The door openings are large, and the gap between the second-row captain's chairs allows for easy access to the third row.

Driving position

6.5
The driver's left footrest may not be situated ideally for some, leading to uncomfortable leg positioning while driving. Some of our editors had issues; others didn't notice. The steering wheel offers plenty of tilt-and-telescoping extension, though, and a nice, high commanding driving position.

Roominess

9.0
First, second and third rows are more than sufficient for adults, with plenty of legroom, headroom, elbow room and shoulder room across the board. This cabin is one of the biggest in the segment, and regardless of seating position, you can stretch out quite a bit.

Visibility

6.5
Forward visibility is acceptable with average-size windshield pillars. Rear over-the-shoulder visibility is terrible, though, with the seats and giant pillars blocking the rear view. Blind-spot monitoring, a rearview camera and rear parking sensors are all standard on this trim, which helps.

Quality

6.0
The build quality is acceptable, but it feels a bit low-rent for this price point. Many of the buttons look as if they could come from a Chevy Sonic that's half the price. It's even worse when you put the Traverse up against a comparably priced Honda, Mazda or Volkswagen rival.

Utility

8.5
There is abundant space for adults, child seats, water bottles and whatever else you can think of. The Traverse is one of the largest vehicles in the class. And it pays dividends on the inside, where there's plenty of room for passengers or cargo of almost any kind.

Small-item storage

8.0
There are big door pockets, a large center console, decent-size cupholders, and plenty of little places to put phones, water bottles and miscellaneous pocket-size items. Small-item storage is good, but segment leaders such as the Pilot have a larger center console space and bigger cupholders.

Cargo space

9.5
Behind the third row, the Traverse has 23 cubic feet of cargo space, which is excellent. With both rows folded, the Traverse has a massive 98 cubes. That's 10 cubes more than the Honda Pilot and the Ford Explorer and 20 more cubes than the Mazda CX-9. The trunk load height is average for the class.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
There's plenty of space for car seats of almost all sizes in the second and third rows. The second row has easily accessible LATCH points in the captain's chairs and single top tethers on each seat. The third row is sufficient for two more child seats. For any more space, you'd need a full-size SUV.

Towing

7.0
Our test vehicle was only capable of towing a modest 1,500 pounds. If you add on Chevy's Trailering package, that number increases to a more respectable 5,000-pound tow rating. That's right in line with three-row crossover rivals.

Technology

8.0
A standard Wi-Fi connection, a high-quality upgraded sound system, and easy-to-use voice controls give the Traverse an edge in this category. Optional safety equipment provides an acceptable experience, but you have to spring for the mid- to high-level trims for access.

Audio & navigation

8.0
The 10-speaker Bose audio system turns up nice and loud without any distortion. Navigation has a clear screen with clear directions, but the map is relatively small compared to the size of the screen. Satellite radio is included for the first three months of ownership, which is typical at this price point.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Apple CarPlay worked well during our test, as did Bluetooth and USB integration of other devices. Songs indexed quickly. But if you have a big library, not all playlists will display right away. CarPlay and Android Auto are standard even on the base Traverse, which is a nice addition.

Driver aids

7.0
Our test vehicle came with blind-spot monitoring and rear parking sensors plus the Driver Confidence II package, which offers forward collision warning and lane keeping assist, but no adaptive cruise). The systems worked well with a good amount of sensitivity. But getting all this safety tech can be pricey.

Voice control

8.0
Speak clearly with commands like "Play artist U2" and the Traverse will have no problem comprehending. Change songs, switch radio stations, input navigation — you name it. Some commands took repeated attempts in testing. But once the menu structure is figured out, things go quickly.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse.

5(37%)
4(15%)
3(10%)
2(15%)
1(23%)
3.3
79 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 79 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2018 CHEV HIGH COUNTRY DISAPPOINTMENT
DJ,04/04/2018
High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
This vehicle has given us nothing but headaches since purchasing end of Oct 2017! It began within a few days of purchase, the LED headlight assembly started flashing erratically, other cars began pulling over when I drove up behind them, I assume they were thinking that they were being pulled over by an unmarked police car. Into the dealership it went. Right after we got it back from the dealership(they replaced the headlight assemble) we noticed a strong jerk at various speeds and thought it was the transmission. We brought it back in and were told that the computer was dropping programs but they were positive the problem was fixed. It was not, it continued and seemed to get worse. Honestly it was embarrassing to have others ride with me in my vehicle, it was like a whip-lash jerk. Then the check engine light came on. Back to the dealership we went and were told they had to replace the entire emissions unit. They said the replacement was most likely the reason it was still jerking. They were wrong, it again jerked(feels like a major hard shift) at 32, 44, 56, 68 you name it, it jerked. We brought it back in and it sat another week at the dealership. They claimed the computer dropped programs again and it was fixed. It was not. Went back to the dealership and spoke to the dealer who sold it to us. He said he would take care of the concerns we had. 1,000 miles later(put on by the dealership to replicate the concern) We were told the vehicle was fixed and the problem was due to an electronical issue that was causing the torque converter to not work properly. We were also told that the dealership could do nothing for us as far as getting a buy back. We were told we had to contact Chevy to initiate a buy back. We did so... and if you think the problems above were frustrating enough, this process was much more painful. We have called numerous times and told 72 hours and someone will call you back. No one did. We had to have our dealership send a message through the dealership to get Chevy to call us back. We were told by Chevy that the district manager came to our dealership and looked at our vehicle. We stressed that we felt this was a major safe issue and did not feel comfortable transporting our young children in this vehicle. We also challenged back because we had the vehicle when said district manager visit occurred. The rep denied it did not occur. We contacted our dealership who confirmed said visit did not happen, the only contact they had was an email request for all the repair records. We then got a call from Chevy and he told us they would be buying back our vehicle BUT THEN SAID "oh sorry I have the wrong paperwork in front of me actually we will not be able to do anything for you". We were shocked. We asked why our families safety was not as important as the first families buy back letter he had mistakenly thought was ours. We asked to speak to his manager and were told no and they he made the buy back decisions and there was nothing that would change. We again demanded to speak to his manager. He then said she would call us Friday or Monday. She called us Tuesday and told us there was nothing they were willing to do. We called our dealership who were also very confused as to what criteria is needed to lemon out a vehicle especially since ours has been in the dealership with several safety concerns since purchase. Dealership said they would try to get some answers. So here we are waiting for answers and contimplating contacting an attorney. To top it off it continues to have electrical issues, now the carplay connection goes in and out when I have a phone call. It will start through the speakers then about a minute in change over to my cell and then back to speakers again if I am lucky. Dreading having to return to the dealership yet again to get a loaner while they try to troubleshoot the issue. We have owned several chevy's and sadly this most likely will be the last due to Chevy's lack of customer regard for safety and blatant disregard for a consumers time, money, efforts and dissatisfaction with a product.
2018 shifting issue
Michael logston,05/02/2018
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
Buyer beware. Any traverse that came off the line before april 18 2018 has a known shifting problem. GM says it doesnt exist but bulletin 18-NA-121 1st gear or reverse no upshift. Vehicle wont go above 40mph. Mine just came back from the shop. They are replacing the valve body spacer plate. Gm lied and said no issue but my dealer gave me a copy of the bulletin. So they had to tear into my brand new traverse to fix the trans. 8k miles.
Hope I don't regret purchase...
LH,09/23/2017
LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
Purchased LT Traverse August 2017. Had Traverse back to dealer after owning literally a week and a half as the brake assist turned on when driving in town at 35 MPH and coming to a stop slowly. Additionally, received transmission error following day. Apparently connector issue, and was fixed. One week later brake assist came on again. Dealership indicated software update should resolve issue. Now Engine has been much louder when sitting idle, as it seems that the Stop/Start function is not working properly since software update. Other than these major issues, vehicle has more space than older model; better storage space in rear. This vehicle has more features that are electric powered, and hoping there are no major issues. I recommend the extended warranty, even if buying brand new. I'm regretting not purchasing now. ****Update 3/2018: Since purchase in August of '17, have had Traverse in four times to dealership for the Brake Assist Error Message. Had vehicle into dealership three times between August and October of '17. Went almost five months with no issues after they had fixed a wire with a sensor in October, however March of '18 Brake Assist Error kicked on again. I was at a speed of 18 mph and slowly came to a stop sign, and brake assist kicked on, and brake was pushed to the floor. You can actually hear the grinding of the brakes. This feature would be great in a situation where you are about to rear-end someone, however, I have been the one who would be rear-ended due to the feature kicking on at incorrect times. Brake assist issue continued for another 2 miles, as it had done in the past. Dealership was great and got Traverse in right away, and GM has apparently rebuilt a part as more Traverse owners have had this "Brake Assist" error message generate. Fingers crossed, otherwise I will be contacting GM as this is dangerous and could cause you to get rear-ended. I can only imagine at high speeds what would happen. Still not a fan of the transmission; shifts from first to second with a lag, and sometimes jolts the vehicle so you will fly forward in your sit a bit.
Buyer's BEWARE!!!!
Brian D,05/22/2018
LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
We recently leased a 2018 Chevy Traverse on 4/26/2018. On 4/28/2018, two days after purchase the car began flashing all services lights (All Wheel Drive, Steering Assist Service, Power Steering, Etc) My wife immediately pulls over the car and contacts the dealership service department letting them know what happened (6 months pregnant and with our 1 1/2 year old) They advised they could fit us in for a check of the vehicle 2 weeks later, and to continue driving it. She drives 3 houses further down the street and the engine begins to knock and shuts down and locks up. (Wish I could post the videos on here) Now the dealership advises they can send a tow truck to pick up the vehicle for us. They call 2 days later saying the computers just needed to be reset and everything was fine. We picked up the vehicle on 4/30/2018, and the next day the check engine light comes on again! Bring it back to the dealership that night, and they say they want to keep the traverse for a week to make sure everything was perfect. It is now 5/21/2018 and we still do not have the vehicle because when they think they fixed the problem the engine light keeps coming back on, and this morning they advised they are having a problem with the windshield wipers and they sometimes do not shut off. I have been back and forth with Chevy directly trying to get a new vehicle and set up a claim with them and have been advised there is nothing they can do and continue to communicate with the dealership to get it fixed! The worst service imaginable. The car has 90 MILES on it, we have owned it for 24 days and have only been able to drive it for a day and half.
See all 79 reviews of the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 8
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2018 Chevrolet Traverse features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Traverse models:

Teen Driver Mode
Limits some systems, prevents safety features being deactivated and reports driving behavior.
Side Blind Zone Alert
Warns the driver when a lane change may result in a collision with another vehicle.
Front Automatic Braking
Automatically applies the brakes to help you avoid potential collisions with vehicles in front of you.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.9%

