2009 Chevrolet Traverse Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2009 Chevrolet Traverse. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Chevrolet Traverse.

5(56%)
4(15%)
3(14%)
2(11%)
1(4%)
4.1
161 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 161 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Horrible 2009 Traverse
aburgener,10/06/2014
We have had the Traverse for about 2 years and just on Friday I was driving down a 4 lane highway and it didn't want to shift. Barely, made it home alive and took it to the auto center. They informed me they would not work on it because it would happen again and so when I tried to move it, it would not go in reverse. We have had problems with the power steering and 3 recalls on it. Something is wrong with the 2009 version of this car. My brother had the same problem and when we were at the repair shop the owner said his sister had the same problem. We are getting another estimate because the first one said it was the transmission... if you have money for lots of repair go for it.
Steering Shaft defect
mngirl,03/28/2013
Currently there is 51K on my Traverse. I do like it, it fits our family of five perfectly with room to spare. I didn't give the review 5 stars simply because there is always room for improvement. That said, I had a major problem with my steering column recently. While driving the vehicle, I suddenly and with no warning had no control of my tires - zero steering! When the vehicle was hauled to the shop, I was told that the steering shaft was completely dismembered and fell "out of place". Hmm....has this happened to anyone before?
Transmission Failed!
Amin Khan,09/18/2015
LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Be aware and stay away. A quick internet search will tell the whole story. My transmission is shot, broken,kaput! Constant water leaks, Squeky steering Dead battery, no explanation passenger seat belt light comes on without warning Drinks gas
many many issues
nomoregm4me3,05/01/2014
we have own the traverse since its release. we have had timing chain issues, transmission issues, A/C issues, and power steering issues. keep an extended warranty or get ready to fork over some cash for poor design, and poor workmanship.
See all 161 reviews of the 2009 Chevrolet Traverse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2009 Chevrolet Traverse features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2009 Chevrolet Traverse

Used 2009 Chevrolet Traverse Overview

The Used 2009 Chevrolet Traverse is offered in the following submodels: Traverse SUV. Available styles include LT1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Chevrolet Traverse?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Chevrolet Traverse trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Chevrolet Traverse LT1 is priced between $6,200 and$12,000 with odometer readings between 123627 and141592 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Chevrolet Traverse LS is priced between $6,300 and$6,300 with odometer readings between 180001 and180001 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Chevrolet Traverse LT2 is priced between $6,000 and$6,000 with odometer readings between 182509 and182509 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Chevrolet Traverses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Chevrolet Traverse for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2009 Traverses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,000 and mileage as low as 123627 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Chevrolet Traverse.

Can't find a used 2009 Chevrolet Traverses you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Traverse for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $7,329.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,996.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Traverse for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,260.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $15,589.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

