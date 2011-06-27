Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,851
|$11,986
|$13,764
|Clean
|$9,448
|$11,484
|$13,170
|Average
|$8,641
|$10,478
|$11,982
|Rough
|$7,835
|$9,473
|$10,794
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,649
|$10,626
|$12,269
|Clean
|$8,295
|$10,180
|$11,740
|Average
|$7,587
|$9,289
|$10,681
|Rough
|$6,879
|$8,397
|$9,622
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,260
|$12,891
|$14,254
|Clean
|$10,799
|$12,350
|$13,639
|Average
|$9,877
|$11,269
|$12,409
|Rough
|$8,955
|$10,188
|$11,179
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,504
|$12,667
|$14,467
|Clean
|$10,074
|$12,136
|$13,843
|Average
|$9,214
|$11,073
|$12,594
|Rough
|$8,354
|$10,010
|$11,346
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,948
|$12,137
|$13,958
|Clean
|$9,541
|$11,628
|$13,356
|Average
|$8,726
|$10,610
|$12,151
|Rough
|$7,912
|$9,592
|$10,947
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,876
|$14,266
|$16,258
|Clean
|$11,390
|$13,668
|$15,556
|Average
|$10,418
|$12,471
|$14,153
|Rough
|$9,446
|$11,275
|$12,750
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Traverse LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,267
|$11,327
|$13,040
|Clean
|$8,888
|$10,852
|$12,477
|Average
|$8,129
|$9,902
|$11,352
|Rough
|$7,371
|$8,952
|$10,227
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,087
|$9,973
|$11,543
|Clean
|$7,756
|$9,555
|$11,045
|Average
|$7,094
|$8,719
|$10,049
|Rough
|$6,432
|$7,882
|$9,053