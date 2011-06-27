Vehicle overview

While the average American family has 2.6 kids, sometimes you end up with a Brady Bunch-sized clan. If you can relate, and you need something bigger than the typical midsize sedan to cart around your brood, the 2012 Chevrolet Traverse is worth a look.

One of the best modern family haulers to come out in the last few years, the Traverse is a large crossover that boasts a refined ride and an enormous cabin that can fit as many as eight adults. Thanks to its carlike unibody architecture, it's lighter and more maneuverable than traditional SUVs like Chevy's Tahoe. The Traverse has other advantages as well, including more interior space than other competing crossovers, decent fuel economy and top crash test scores.

It's important to note, however, that the 2012 Traverse is actually one of three vehicles GM sells with this body style and 288-horsepower V6. The Buick Enclave and GMC Acadia differ in styling, interior design, some feature availability and the quality of some cabin materials, but otherwise they are mechanically identical. As for picking one, it really comes down to price, style and which dealer treats you best.

The Traverse does have some downsides. It's not as easy to drive or see out of as slightly smaller competitive crossovers. As such, you might be inclined to check out the more athletic Mazda CX-9 or our top choice, the well-rounded Ford Flex. Also worth noting are the Dodge Durango and Ford Explorer; they don't offer quite as much interior space as any of the above models, but each is certainly desirable in its own right.

All these choices may make your family hauler search a little tougher. But if Marcia, Greg, Peter, Jan, Bobby, Cindy, Mike and Carol all need to fit into one vehicle, the Traverse should work out well. You just won't be able to bring Alice.