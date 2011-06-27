Vehicle overview

Large crossover SUVs have become the vehicle of choice for many large families. And it's easy to see why, as these crossovers offer plenty of room for passengers and their belongings, as well as the availability of all-wheel drive to get them confidently to their destinations in foul weather conditions. Among these new-age station wagons, the 2014 Chevrolet Traverse stands as a sensible choice.

Among the Traverse's many attributes is its very spacious interior that can seat up to eight passengers. Or, with the second- and third-row seats flipped down, it can provide a cavernous 116 cubic feet of cargo capacity. The cabin is attractive, too, benefiting from last year's refresh that brought more harmonious styling along with a standard rearview camera and Chevrolet's MyLink infotainment interface. The latter controls a wealth of audio, navigation and phone functions through a simple touchscreen.

As you'd expect, there are other good choices for a large crossover. The 2014 Ford Flex, with its more traditional wagonlike styling, is a funkier take on the same theme and definitely worth checking out, as is the more athletic-handling and nearly as spacious Mazda CX-9. And if you're willing to drop down a bit in size, the Hyundai Santa Fe impresses with its all-around excellence. But with its handsome styling, enormous cabin and impressive day-to-day functionality, the 2014 Chevrolet Traverse more than holds its own in the current population of family-friendly crossovers.