If you're looking to transport a passel of passengers or a boatload of belongings, a crossover SUV such as the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse could work out well. Much of the Traverse's appeal comes from its spacious interior, with seating for up to eight passengers in three rows of seats. Fold those second- and third-row seats down, and you have a humongous cargo hold rivaled only by the Chevy's mechanical twin, the Buick Enclave.

Although its Buick relative is a bit more upscale, the Traverse is far from being a poor second cousin. In fact, in upper trim levels, the Traverse can hold its own in terms of both aesthetics and content, with attractive finishes and many of the same high-end features. Other advantages to buying a Traverse include a comfortable ride and top scores in government and insurance industry crash tests. And though this big crossover's size and wide turning circle can make it a handful in situations like parking garages where space is at a premium, it's still much less cumbersome to drive than a full-size SUV such as Chevrolet's own Suburban.

As for 2017 model-year alternatives, the Honda Pilot is coming off an extensive redesign last year that included fresh new styling and a slightly larger third-row seat. The Ford Explorer isn't as roomy as the Traverse, but it does offer engine options that are more powerful or more fuel-efficient. Other recommended models include the redesigned GMC Acadia (it's smaller this year), the well-equipped Hyundai Santa Fe and the perennially popular Toyota Highlander. All are great choices, but the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse holds its own, particularly if abundant space is a priority for you.

Standard safety features on all 2017 Chevy Traverse models include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags, and a rearview camera. OnStar is also standard and includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

A center airbag between the front seats, which is designed to protect occupants from colliding with one another in the event of a side impact, is an option on the 1LS trim level and standard on the LT and Premier. Rear parking sensors are standard on the LT and Premier. A blind-spot and rear cross-traffic monitoring system is also standard on the Premier, as are forward collision alert and lane departure warning. The latter two are available as options on 2LT models.

In Edmunds brake testing, an all-wheel-drive Premier required 119 feet to stop from 60 mph, a better-than-average result for a large three-row crossover SUV.

In government crash tests, the Traverse earned a top five-star (out of five) rating for overall performance, with five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Traverse also fared well in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, in which it received the highest rating of Good in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The Traverse's seat/head restraint design was also rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts.