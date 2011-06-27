  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Traverse
  4. Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(28)
Appraise this car

2017 Chevrolet Traverse Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride even when the road isn't
  • Can accommodate up to eight passengers
  • Plenty of cargo space behind the third row
  • Peace of mind that comes with top safety scores
  • As cumbersome to drive as its size suggests
  • Infotainment and climate controls are behind the times in design and functionality
  • Underwhelming acceleration, particularly with many passengers aboard
Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
Chevrolet Traverse for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
List Price Range
$14,999 - $31,878
Used Traverse for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

If you're looking to transport a passel of passengers or a boatload of belongings, a crossover SUV such as the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse could work out well. Much of the Traverse's appeal comes from its spacious interior, with seating for up to eight passengers in three rows of seats. Fold those second- and third-row seats down, and you have a humongous cargo hold rivaled only by the Chevy's mechanical twin, the Buick Enclave.

Although its Buick relative is a bit more upscale, the Traverse is far from being a poor second cousin. In fact, in upper trim levels, the Traverse can hold its own in terms of both aesthetics and content, with attractive finishes and many of the same high-end features. Other advantages to buying a Traverse include a comfortable ride and top scores in government and insurance industry crash tests. And though this big crossover's size and wide turning circle can make it a handful in situations like parking garages where space is at a premium, it's still much less cumbersome to drive than a full-size SUV such as Chevrolet's own Suburban.

As for 2017 model-year alternatives, the Honda Pilot is coming off an extensive redesign last year that included fresh new styling and a slightly larger third-row seat. The Ford Explorer isn't as roomy as the Traverse, but it does offer engine options that are more powerful or more fuel-efficient. Other recommended models include the redesigned GMC Acadia (it's smaller this year), the well-equipped Hyundai Santa Fe and the perennially popular Toyota Highlander. All are great choices, but the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse holds its own, particularly if abundant space is a priority for you.

Standard safety features on all 2017 Chevy Traverse models include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags, and a rearview camera. OnStar is also standard and includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

A center airbag between the front seats, which is designed to protect occupants from colliding with one another in the event of a side impact, is an option on the 1LS trim level and standard on the LT and Premier. Rear parking sensors are standard on the LT and Premier. A blind-spot and rear cross-traffic monitoring system is also standard on the Premier, as are forward collision alert and lane departure warning. The latter two are available as options on 2LT models.

In Edmunds brake testing, an all-wheel-drive Premier required 119 feet to stop from 60 mph, a better-than-average result for a large three-row crossover SUV.

In government crash tests, the Traverse earned a top five-star (out of five) rating for overall performance, with five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Traverse also fared well in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, in which it received the highest rating of Good in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The Traverse's seat/head restraint design was also rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

2017 Chevrolet Traverse models

The 2017 Chevrolet Traverse is a crossover SUV with seating for seven or eight passengers, depending on the second-row seating configuration. There are essentially three main trim levels: LS, LT and Premier. However, the LS is further divided into Base (1SM) and LS, and the LT is subdivided into 1LT and 2LT variants.

Standard features on the entry-level LS Base (1SM) include 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, roof rails, a rear spoiler, front and rear air-conditioning, 60/40-split folding second- and third-row seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth phone connectivity, the OnStar telematics system (with 4G LTE and Wi-Fi hot spot), a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio input jack, a USB audio interface and two additional USB charge-only ports. The Base LS model is offered only with front-wheel drive.

The LS (1LS) model adds satellite radio. All-wheel drive and other extra-cost options not offered on the 1SM are available on the 1LS.

Stepping up to the 1LT trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, remote start, an occupant-protection airbag mounted between the front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar) and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The Traverse 2LT includes all of the above, plus an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power liftgate, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, second-row captain's chairs (the second-row bench seat is still available as an option), and rear-seat audio controls and headphone jacks. You also get the MyLink infotainment interface, which includes Bluetooth audio connectivity, voice controls, internet radio app integration and a 10-speaker Bose audio system. A Graphite Edition package equips the 2LT with 20-inch wheels, special exterior trim and a navigation system.

The top-of-the-line Premier model comes with 20-inch alloy wheels, power-folding mirrors, a blind-spot monitoring system, a rear cross-traffic alert system, forward collision warning and lane departure alert. Inside, the Premier boasts leather upholstery, driver memory settings, an eight-way power front passenger seat, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a navigation system. The second-row captain's chairs are mandatory.

Some of the upper trim levels' standard features are available as options on lesser models. Also available, depending on trim level, are a panoramic sunroof, a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system, a rear-seat entertainment system (including a household-style electrical outlet) and a towing package.

The 2017 Chevrolet Traverse features a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 281 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque in the LS and LT trim levels. The Premier model's dual exhaust outlets bump output up to 288 hp and 270 lb-ft. A six-speed automatic is the only available transmission, but buyers have a choice of standard front-wheel or optional all-wheel drive in all but the Base LS model (which is front-wheel-drive only).

In Edmunds testing, an all-wheel-drive Premier sprinted to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds, which is a bit slow for a large crossover. EPA fuel economy estimates are 18 mpg combined (15 city/22 highway) with front-wheel drive and 17 mpg combined (15 city/22 highway) with all-wheel drive. These are average fuel economy numbers for a large, V6-powered crossover.

Properly equipped, the 2017 Traverse can tow 5,200 pounds, a higher-than-average figure for this class.

Driving

From behind the wheel, the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse's 3.6-liter V6 engine provides perfectly acceptable performance around town. But in situations in which strong acceleration is required, such as passing slower vehicles on a stretch of a winding back road, it can seem a little weak-kneed. This tendency is amplified by the six-speed automatic transmission. It shifts smoothly, but it can take its time in situations that require a downshift to generate a quick burst of speed.

In terms of road manners, the Traverse tackles the open highway with aplomb. The suspension delivers an exceptionally comfortable ride quality, and the body structure and sound-deadening materials keep wind and road noise at bay. Handling is confident but not particularly sporty. You should also keep in mind that this is a large vehicle with a 40-foot turning circle, and it's not going to be as maneuverable in tight quarters as some of its slightly smaller crossover competitors.

Interior

When it comes to interior room, the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse handily bests most of its competitors. Front seat occupants are afforded abundant head- and legroom. Second-row passengers enjoy comfortable accommodations, though the low height of the bottom cushion might make taller passengers wish for a little more legroom, a fault that can easily be remedied by sliding those seats rearward. Not surprisingly, doing so eats into legroom for denizens of the third row.

On the upside, the third-row bench is actually capable of holding larger kids and even smaller adults with those second-row seats scooted forward. Getting back there is made easier by large rear doors, though the release to slide the second-row seats forward can be difficult to access. Buyers intending to make frequent use of the Traverse's way-back seats might want to measure it against the third row of the redesigned Honda Pilot for comparison.

Elsewhere, the Chevy Traverse's cabin gets generally high marks thanks to a handsome design and good quality materials. The overall look ranges from likable enough to downright deluxe on the top-of-the-line Premier model. As in many seven- and eight-passenger vehicles, the view out the back suffers with all the seats occupied, a fact that makes the standard rearview camera a welcome feature.

The dash's central element is the 6.5-inch touchscreen that displays the image from the rearview camera and hosts the controls for Chevrolet's MyLink infotainment system. The system's operation is relatively intuitive, but the low mounting position that requires the driver to look away from the road and the system's occasional slow response to touch inputs earn it a demerit in our view. Another downside are the touch-sensitive buttons surrounding the display, which might look cool but don't work as well as more traditional versions.

The interior's most prominent strong point is its abundant storage space. Even with the third-row seats up, it can swallow more luggage than many rivals. With the second and third-row seats folded down, its cavernous cargo hold can haul more than anything in its class, save for its Buick sibling.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse.

5(43%)
4(28%)
3(18%)
2(4%)
1(7%)
4.0
28 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Stepped up to something bigger
Adrian Q,03/17/2017
LT w/1LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I traded in my 2010 Equinox since the equinox had started to have some rather costly repairs. So i figured to get something bigger with more space. And that is exactly what I got. Compared to the equinox, the Traverse has en enormous amount of space. Even with the third row up, there is still ample cargo room in the back. That and passengers in the third row can actually sit comfortably and have plenty of head room and leg space. Since this was a bigger vehicle, it did take some time to get use to it. I have a narrow drive way and it took some effort to adjust to a wider car. Aside from that so far the ride is comfortable and acceleration is very nice considering the size of the engine. I thought i would be underwhelmed since the V6 i had in the Equinox made it very quick, and the steering was very precise and responsive. The Traverse is a little more muddy but not too much, i think that i am just feeling the weight a lot more then i did on the Equinox. So I feel the weight a lot more on the turns then i did on the Equinox. But not so much that its an issue. Its more something that i need to get use to. Over all I am happy with the Traverse. Since what i needed was a family SUV with lots pf space for kits and and entertainment option for long trips, the Traverse was exactly what I was looking for. The only thing negative that i can report was that when we fist got the car and took it on the express way, there was a noticeable vibration in the steering. We took it back to the dealer and that was corrected quickly and no fuss. Aside from that we have made some long trips and it has been great. Entertainment system is adequate even though i wish i would have been able to get one with a newer version on Chevy's MyLink. But these are minor grips since so far a really like this SUV.
A good size and ride vehicle with too many CONS.
GerryC,10/16/2017
LT w/1LT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
CONS, NOT IN ANY PARTICULAR ORDER: 1st gas mileage., on busy streets, around 12 MPG. Best highway 23 MPG. 2nd the AC CIRC mode turns off every time you turn the key off, having to reset it every time you restart the car. 3rd the location and shape of the front roof columns obstruct your view of pedestrians and even some cars VERY DANGEROUS. 4th the shifting. Some times when shifting out of 1st gear it kicks really bad, since brand new. BAD. 5th in case of a flat you have to place the regular tire in the cargo area. Impossible to do when you have luggage in it. This is HORRIBLE. PROS I liked the ride and the idea that the leg room in the second of seats can be adjusted to to accommodate passengers in all 3 rows.
Got this after the 2015 Journey
Jennifer,10/17/2017
LT w/1LT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Coming from a 2015 Journey, I can say that overall, I prefer the 2017 Chevy Traverse so far.I have the LT1, which I understand to be the mid range model. Much roomier, wonderfully smooth ride, captains chairs in the middle row bring more comfort for the backseat passengers and also make it easier to access the 3rd row. I feel it has a classier interior with the dual brown/gray color combination. Better fuel economy, much more storage space with both the 3rd row up and down and from the drivers perspective, much more fun to drive as it handles very well and as I said previously, has such a smooth ride. The down side? The infotainment center isn't as up to date and user friendly as the Journey, it won't connect to my iphone 5s so I can't use the texting or pandora features, it doesn't have the auto unlock feature where all the doors unlock when the driver grabs the door handle, it starts with a key instead of a button start which means I have to get used to having my keys out when I leave where before I could just leave them in my purse and my final gripe is that it doesn't have a digital speedometer!! I have had a digital speedometer since my 2012 DodgeCaravan and I am finding it hard adjusting to actually having to read the speedometer instead of just glancing down to see the digital number. I do believe that all of these features I don't like were eliminated with the 2018 Traverse so in 2 years when I turn in my lease, if I were to get another one and those features were upgraded, I would give it 5 starts
Sleeper vehicle now owned for 19 months
FJDTraverse,09/14/2016
LT w/2LT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Handling is very good . Gas mileage is great if you know how to drive on the highway. If the road is level and you are traveling at 65 I have had gas mileage numbers at 25.5-26 mpg. If there are rolling hills then the mileage will be between 23.8 to 24.5 mpg. I traveled from Twin mountain NH on 302 to North Conway NH at 50 mph I averaged 28.8 mpg distance about 29 miles. Adults sitting in the third report that the leg room is a little short. This is due to the second row captains chairs needing to be moved backward to accommodate child car seats, no problem if child seats are not in place. I have had no other issues with this vehicle. I still will give it 5 stars. It is now 2 years with the vehicle. Still no issues. no warranty work needed. current mileage 15880. No rattles. I still think this is a great vehicle. Would have no reservations about buying another traverse.
See all 28 reviews of the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
288 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse

Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse Overview

The Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse is offered in the following submodels: Traverse SUV. Available styles include LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and LS Base 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LT is priced between $17,778 and$29,698 with odometer readings between 7991 and112341 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse LS is priced between $14,999 and$23,523 with odometer readings between 22018 and78083 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse Premier is priced between $24,463 and$31,878 with odometer readings between 8448 and64729 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Chevrolet Traverses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Chevrolet Traverse for sale near. There are currently 171 used and CPO 2017 Traverses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,999 and mileage as low as 7991 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse.

Can't find a used 2017 Chevrolet Traverses you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Traverse for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,725.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,540.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Traverse for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,473.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,523.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Traverse lease specials

Related Used 2017 Chevrolet Traverse info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles