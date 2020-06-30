2022 Chevrolet Traverse Review

While compact SUVs are ultimately more popular, three-row crossovers are still big business for automakers. They're especially important for domestic manufacturers putting all their eggs into the SUV business. That's why the 2018 debut of the second-generation Chevrolet Traverse felt like such a missed opportunity. While there wasn't anything offensively bad about it, there also wasn't anything unique. Now, midway through its life cycle, the refreshed 2022 Chevrolet Traverse looks to flip the script with a handful of updates to keep it competitive.

The most immediately recognizable change is to the front end, which now bears a striking resemblance to the Chevy Blazer. The Traverse also borrows the Blazer's sleek and slim headlight design, which incorporates the turn signal into the daytime running light. It's a cool visual trick that distinguishes the Traverse's headlight signature even from far away. The taillights are also redesigned to carry on the new narrow theme.

Interior additions are primarily limited to tech offerings. The central touchscreen is loaded with Chevrolet's newest infotainment system, which supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. A handful of previously optional driving aids — including forward collision warning and lane departure warning — are now standard on all models.

These changes address some of the current Traverse's flaws, but many drawbacks are likely to remain. These include low-quality interior materials, poor rear visibility and a stiff price tag. With tough competition from newer and better rivals such as the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade, the enhancements to the 2022 Traverse might not be enough to differentiate it from the pack.