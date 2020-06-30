2022 Chevrolet Traverse
Release Date
- Fall 2021
What to expect
- Refreshed front fascia and redesigned headlights and taillights
- New infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Some previously optional driving aids are now standard
- Part of the second Traverse generation introduced for 2018
What is the Traverse?
While compact SUVs are ultimately more popular, three-row crossovers are still big business for automakers. They're especially important for domestic manufacturers putting all their eggs into the SUV business. That's why the 2018 debut of the second-generation Chevrolet Traverse felt like such a missed opportunity. While there wasn't anything offensively bad about it, there also wasn't anything unique. Now, midway through its life cycle, the refreshed 2022 Chevrolet Traverse looks to flip the script with a handful of updates to keep it competitive.
The most immediately recognizable change is to the front end, which now bears a striking resemblance to the Chevy Blazer. The Traverse also borrows the Blazer's sleek and slim headlight design, which incorporates the turn signal into the daytime running light. It's a cool visual trick that distinguishes the Traverse's headlight signature even from far away. The taillights are also redesigned to carry on the new narrow theme.
Interior additions are primarily limited to tech offerings. The central touchscreen is loaded with Chevrolet's newest infotainment system, which supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. A handful of previously optional driving aids — including forward collision warning and lane departure warning — are now standard on all models.
These changes address some of the current Traverse's flaws, but many drawbacks are likely to remain. These include low-quality interior materials, poor rear visibility and a stiff price tag. With tough competition from newer and better rivals such as the Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade, the enhancements to the 2022 Traverse might not be enough to differentiate it from the pack.
Why does it matter?
As Chevrolet winds down its car offerings, SUVs are more important to the brand's bottom line than ever. When it debuted in 2018, this Traverse generation failed to impress, and a handful of more competitive vehicles have since entered the fray. The Traverse needs these newly announced upgrades to keep a foot in the fight, but they might not be significant enough in the end.
What does it compete with?
The Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride twins are the newest kids on the block, and they offer more room than almost any other midsize three-row crossover. The Volkswagen Atlas got a mild refresh for 2021, and we think this passenger- and cargo-friendly SUV is ideal if you need space for a full house of adults. Don't count out the recently redesigned Toyota Highlander, which is the best-selling vehicle in the class. And despite a rough launch, the recently redesigned Ford Explorer remains the Traverse's toughest domestic rival.
Edmunds says
The refreshed 2022 Chevrolet Traverse looks more dynamic than its predecessor and makes its driving aids more accessible. The upgrades might be enough to move it up a notch or two in our rankings of midsize three-row SUVs.
