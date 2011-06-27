UPDATE: November 16, 2016 I've taken the Traverse on a number of long-distance trips since I bought it in February, and I am very happy with its comfort and smooth ride. I continue to get 19 miles to the gallon city, and 21 on the highway. I bought a utility trailer to pull behind it on rare occasions. Again, the Traverse pulls just fine: on the highway, uphill and on level streets. Since I don't have the towing package, I have to keep the extra haul weight to around 2000 pounds. But that's OK with me since the weight of the trailer and any stuff I haul never come close to that maximum. Had I done a little more research at the time I bought the Traverse, I would have spent the extra money for the tow package; and it wasn't that expensive either. To add a tow package now would be impractical according to the sources I have consulted, and very expensive. I have also added a very versatile, fold-up, hitch cargo carrier for hauling smaller items that don't fit comfortably in the cabin. This has actually been a workhorse piece of everyday equipment. Rather than put the groceries inside the vehicle, I employ the cargo carrier. The problem with having a carrier attached to the trailer hitch is that it significantly blocks the backup camera view when in the fold-up position. And anytime you have something mounted that close to the rear bumper, it deactivates the Park Assist "radar." * * * ORIGINAL REVIEW: I've owned the Traverse for three months now, and I am even more impressed than the day I drove it off the lot. It's comfortable for my 6'4" height, carries all the cargo I could want to carry, it handles well on the road and it gets relatively good gas mileage for its weight. Here is the one annoying thing I've discovered about the vehicle, a think which I have learned to adjust for: The rearview mirror seems to sit low on the windshield for someone as tall as me. Because of that, when I am stopped at a four-way intersection and I look to my right to ensure no other traffic is about to cross, I have to deliberately duck my head a little to be certain that no vehicles or pedestrians are hidden by the rearview mirror. This has happened to me on several occasions. The mirror takes up so much real estate and is so low that it blocks a considerable part of my vision in that direction. But luckily I always take a second glance before starting into the intersection, and that's when I spot the danger. I thought this was interesting because I used to drive a 2009 Traverse at work several years ago, and I don't recall this issue. The 2015 version of the Traverse has a lot of hi-tech electronics onboard that make for a very convenient driving experience. You can read the specs for yourself, but one you won't find anywhere is the fact that there is a battery sensor that will chime and send a notification to the instrument cluster telling you when the battery is approaching a low charge state. This feature has already saved me once.

