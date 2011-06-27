  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(21)
Appraise this car

2015 Chevrolet Traverse Review

Pros & Cons

  • Compliant ride quality
  • generous cargo capacity, even behind the third row
  • seating for up to eight passengers
  • top crash test scores.
  • Can feel cumbersome to drive
  • small, antiquated audio and climate controls
  • occasionally finicky infotainment system.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Chevrolet Traverse checks nearly all of the right boxes for a large crossover SUV and remains a worthy choice for consumers who need three rows of seating and expansive cargo room.

Vehicle overview

Whether it's shuttling half the soccer team to an away game, bringing home oversize flea market finds or doing a little of both, large crossover SUVs give you the flexibility that few other vehicles provide. And among these modern beasts of burden, the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse stands out as one of the best available, thanks to its expansive interior space, smooth ride and top crash test scores.

While there's something to be said for the Traverse's handsome exterior, its real strengths lie inside. The roomy cabin is attractive and offers seating for as many as eight passengers in three rows. Folding down those seats creates the largest cargo hold in the segment, with plenty of room for whatever needs hauling. Available upgrades including Chevy's touchscreen MyLink infotainment system and a rear-seat video entertainment system make the cabin just that much more family-friendly.

New this year on models equipped with MyLink is Siri Eyes Free technology, which allows drivers with iPhones 4s and later to ask Siri to read and respond to text messages, place phone calls, play music and more by simply pushing a button on the steering wheel. Owners of Android phones can use the same button to access their phone's voice recognition capabilities. The rest of the Traverse remains the same, which is just fine by us. It provides an impressively smooth and comfortable ride while still being secure around turns, and its V6 engine is reasonably powerful and fuel-efficient.

The Traverse earned an "A" rating from Edmunds.com editors, but is still just one of several attractive entries in this large crossover segment. The Ford Flex combines distinctive styling, a more old-school wagon profile and a roomy interior, while the Mazda CX-9 balances more athletic handling with less room for people and cargo. The Toyota Highlander is perhaps the most well-rounded vehicle in the segment and also earned an A rating from our editors. All that said, the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse offers a blend of excellent comfort, remarkable room, good value and a pleasant driving experience.

2015 Chevrolet Traverse models

The 2015 Chevrolet Traverse is a large crossover SUV with seating for seven or eight passengers depending on the second-row seating configuration. There are essentially three trim levels -- LS, LT and LTZ -- though the LT model is further subdivided into 1LT and 2LT variants.

Standard features on the entry-level LS include 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, roof rails, a rear spoiler, keyless entry, front and rear air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split-folding second- and third-row seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth phone connectivity, the OnStar telematics system, a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, a USB/iPod audio interface and two additional USB charge-only ports.

Stepping up to the 1LT trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated outside mirrors, rear parking sensors, remote ignition, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar), a leather-wrapped steering wheel and wood-grain interior trim. The 2LT includes all of the above and adds auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, a power liftgate, tri-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, second-row captain's chairs (the second-row bench seat is still optional) and rear-seat audio controls and headphone jacks. You also get the MyLink infotainment interface, which includes Bluetooth audio connectivity, Internet radio app integration and new Siri Eyes Free technology.

The top-of-the-line LTZ model comes with 20-inch alloy wheels, power-folding mirrors, a blind-spot monitoring system, a rear cross-traffic alert system, forward collision warning and lane-departure alert. Inside there are leather upholstery, driver memory functions, an eight-way power front passenger seat, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a navigation system integrated into MyLink. The second-row captain's chairs are also mandatory.

Some of the upper trim levels' standard features are available as options. Also available, depending on trim level, are a panoramic sunroof, a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system, a rear-seat entertainment center (includes a house-style electrical outlet) and a towing package.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Chevrolet Traverse is unchanged except for the addition of Siri Eyes Free voice control technology to models equipped with the MyLink infotainment system.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Chevrolet Traverse features a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 281 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque in the LS and LT trim levels. The LTZ's dual exhaust outlets bump output up to 288 hp and 270 lb-ft. A six-speed automatic is the only available transmission, but buyers have a choice of standard front-wheel or optional all-wheel drive.

In Edmunds testing, an all-wheel-drive LTZ sprinted to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds, which is a bit slow for a large crossover. Properly equipped, the Traverse can tow up to 5,200 pounds. EPA fuel economy estimates are 19 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway) for front-wheel-drive models, and 19 mpg combined (16/23) with all-wheel drive. These are average fuel economy numbers for a large, V6-powered crossover.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2015 Chevy Traverse models include four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, a rearview camera, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. OnStar is also standard and includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

A unique center airbag between the front seats, which is designed to protect occupants from colliding with one another in the event of a side impact, is an option on the base LS trim level and standard on all other Traverse models. Rear parking sensors are standard on all versions except the LS. A blind-spot and rear cross-traffic monitoring system is standard on the LTZ, as are forward-collision alert and lane-departure warning systems. The latter two are optional on 2LT models.

In Edmunds brake testing, an all-wheel-drive LTZ required just 119 feet to stop from 60 mph, a better-than-average result for a large three-row crossover SUV.

In government crash tests, the Traverse earned a top five-star (out of five) rating for overall performance, with five stars for overall front-impact protection and five stars for overall side-impact protection. The Traverse also fared well in Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, in which it received the highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The Traverse's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2015 Chevrolet Traverse displays exactly the kind of road manners you'd want in a large, three-row family crossover. The ride quality is comfortable, composed and quiet on the highway, providing an assuredness that drivers switching from bigger truck-based SUVs will appreciate. At the same time, the suspension delivers sure handling and surprisingly good maneuverability for such a large vehicle, although smaller rivals are more responsive to drive on twisting roads or in tight urban spaces.

The 3.6-liter V6 engine is fine for most day-to-day driving conditions, but feels a little anemic when maximum acceleration is called for, such as attempting to pass slower traffic on a two-lane road. The six-speed automatic transmission generally delivers smooth gearchanges, but can feel a little sluggish when you need a quick downshift in situations like getting up to speed on freeway on-ramps.

Interior

Inside, the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse features a roomy interior with handsome styling and better-quality materials than those found in earlier models. The overall effect gives the space a look and feel that ranges from pleasant to downright upscale in the top LTZ trim level.

Front-row passengers will enjoy abundant head- and legroom, as will second-row occupants, but the middle-row seat cushions are a bit low. Sliding those seats all the way back alleviates this issue, but effectively kills third-row legroom. The slide release is also difficult to access. The third row is actually roomy enough for adults to fit in comfortably (as long as second-row occupants are generous), though it's realistically best suited for those of smaller stature or children. This is especially true if you want to fit three across.

As is invariably the case with three-row vehicles, rearward visibility is almost nonexistent when you have a full crew on board, so the standard rearview camera is a huge help. The camera's image and infotainment system controls are displayed on a 6.5-inch touchscreen that's mounted a little too low on the dash to view with a quick glance and surrounded by touch-sensitive secondary buttons that may look vaguely interesting, but are less functional than normal buttons. The occasionally slow response of the MyLink system to your inputs is another drawback.

When it comes to cargo space, the Traverse is definitely a leader in its class. Even with the third-row seats in place, it can carry more luggage than most rivals. Space remains abundant when lowering either the second or third rows, as the Traverse offers more cargo space than any crossover apart from its Buick and GMC siblings.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse.

5(71%)
4(19%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(6%)
4.5
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Extremely impressed
vvk,01/22/2015
LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I must say that I am extremely impressed with the 2015 Traverse LT we ended up leasing. It has a firm, well damped ride that we like, pretty good steering and drivetrain. The automatic transmission is fairly good at not driving us crazy -- all of our other cars have been manual transmission. The equipment we got was exactly what we wanted, including heated cloth seats. Interior is very well made and we love the color scheme. It is very roomy, even in the third row -- three adults across are an easy fit. The second row captains chairs allow us to have child seats and still have people get into the third row without hassle of removing child seats. Very good family car.
Surprise purchase
ehibma,08/02/2014
I actually wasn't expecting to purchase this vehicle. I drove a Pathfinder, Highlander, Durango and Ram1500 and studied the Mazda CX-9 and Hyundai Santa Fe. The Pathfinder and Highlander had horribly uncomfortable seats. The Ram was awesome, but ultimately the 8 seats and a better trade in value from my local Chevrolet dealer sealed the lease for me. Honestly, I only considered this as a lease due to reliability concerns with GM. We'll see how this goes. The Durango was my favorite, but the Traverse was the best value for the money (Dodge would have been $92/mo more expensive for 39 mos. The 8 passenger actually seats my 6 kids. By far the most comfortable seats of my test vehicles
Pleasantly surprised
ehibma,03/31/2016
LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I wrote a review shortly after starting my lease, and now after 20K miles I am even more impressed. I have been researching what to get next after this lease is up and cannot find anything I like better, for the price. I was really worried about GM quality when I started the lease and decided to do a lease as a "try-it-before-I-buy-it" approach. I have had only 2 minor issues: 1, a piece of trim came loose on the rear door and I only had to push it back on its clips; 2, a light by the license plate had the retaining clip break and was an easy fix by the dealership. I agree with some reviews that the infotainment can be touchy. That and the gas mileage would be my biggest gripes. The infotainment has trouble connecting to my iphone 6 at times, so I sometimes have to use the auxiliary headphone cord, but this hasn't been a huge deal. I really wish the gas mileage was better. I have an AWD which is rated at 16/23mpg. I am averaging 16.8mpg driving in a rural setting. This is better than my previous Suburban which was averaging 14.2mpg. The AWD system worked wonderfully this past winter, paired with Blizzak snow tires. The car feels very stable and handles well in snow and ice. Suggested improvements: 1. Headrests in the middle-position seats!! For such an important safety item I cannot believe Chevy cannot figure this out. The Japanese and Dodge seem to have this figured out. Right now I have children in booster seats so it isn't a huge issue yet, but come on Chevy, give me head rests for every seat! 2. Diesel motor!!! 3. Lose the low air dam to improve my ground clearance.
I Bought A Used 2015, But Still A Beautiful Ride
JimW,05/15/2016
LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
UPDATE: November 16, 2016 I've taken the Traverse on a number of long-distance trips since I bought it in February, and I am very happy with its comfort and smooth ride. I continue to get 19 miles to the gallon city, and 21 on the highway. I bought a utility trailer to pull behind it on rare occasions. Again, the Traverse pulls just fine: on the highway, uphill and on level streets. Since I don't have the towing package, I have to keep the extra haul weight to around 2000 pounds. But that's OK with me since the weight of the trailer and any stuff I haul never come close to that maximum. Had I done a little more research at the time I bought the Traverse, I would have spent the extra money for the tow package; and it wasn't that expensive either. To add a tow package now would be impractical according to the sources I have consulted, and very expensive. I have also added a very versatile, fold-up, hitch cargo carrier for hauling smaller items that don't fit comfortably in the cabin. This has actually been a workhorse piece of everyday equipment. Rather than put the groceries inside the vehicle, I employ the cargo carrier. The problem with having a carrier attached to the trailer hitch is that it significantly blocks the backup camera view when in the fold-up position. And anytime you have something mounted that close to the rear bumper, it deactivates the Park Assist "radar." * * * ORIGINAL REVIEW: I've owned the Traverse for three months now, and I am even more impressed than the day I drove it off the lot. It's comfortable for my 6'4" height, carries all the cargo I could want to carry, it handles well on the road and it gets relatively good gas mileage for its weight. Here is the one annoying thing I've discovered about the vehicle, a think which I have learned to adjust for: The rearview mirror seems to sit low on the windshield for someone as tall as me. Because of that, when I am stopped at a four-way intersection and I look to my right to ensure no other traffic is about to cross, I have to deliberately duck my head a little to be certain that no vehicles or pedestrians are hidden by the rearview mirror. This has happened to me on several occasions. The mirror takes up so much real estate and is so low that it blocks a considerable part of my vision in that direction. But luckily I always take a second glance before starting into the intersection, and that's when I spot the danger. I thought this was interesting because I used to drive a 2009 Traverse at work several years ago, and I don't recall this issue. The 2015 version of the Traverse has a lot of hi-tech electronics onboard that make for a very convenient driving experience. You can read the specs for yourself, but one you won't find anywhere is the fact that there is a battery sensor that will chime and send a notification to the instrument cluster telling you when the battery is approaching a low charge state. This feature has already saved me once.
See all 21 reviews of the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse

Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse Overview

The Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse is offered in the following submodels: Traverse SUV. Available styles include LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT is priced between $11,500 and$23,990 with odometer readings between 31462 and127743 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LS is priced between $12,000 and$15,952 with odometer readings between 60302 and116457 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Chevrolet Traverses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Chevrolet Traverse for sale near. There are currently 29 used and CPO 2015 Traverses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,500 and mileage as low as 31462 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse.

Can't find a used 2015 Chevrolet Traverses you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Traverse for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,992.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,958.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Traverse for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,526.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,035.

