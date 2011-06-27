  1. Home
2010 Chevrolet Traverse Review

Pros & Cons

  • Complaint ride, seating for up to eight passengers, adult-friendly split-folding third-row seat, massive cargo area, top safety scores.
  • Poor outward visibility, large size hampers maneuverability, some forgettable interior materials.
List Price Range
$4,788 - $9,900
Edmunds' Expert Review

Its USB ports all around for the 2010 Chevrolet Traverse, as the handy connectors are fitted to audio, navigation and DVD entertainment systems. Beyond that and some minor equipment shuffling, the competent Traverse enters its sophomore year essentially unchanged.

Vehicle overview

Volatile gas prices and altered priorities have forced many consumers to reconsider the need (or lack thereof) for a large, gas-thirsty, truck-based SUV. Without the need for massive towing capacity or off-road capability, these folks could be well served by the oh-so-practical and user-friendly minivan. Of course, many of them can't get around the minivan's less-than-flattering image.

Filling the breach is the large crossover SUV, a vehicle that combines nearly the same amount of family-focused functionality and car-based dynamics of a minivan with the ruggedly sporty appearance and personality of an SUV. And in this segment, the 2010 Chevrolet Traverse is one of the better vehicles for providing plenty of space, comfort and performance for an attractive price.

One of four GM quadruplets (that also includes the Buick Enclave, GMC Acadia and Saturn Outlook) built on the same "Lambda" platform, the Traverse was introduced just last year. Though it may seem like overkill to have four versions of essentially the same vehicle, they have all done well in the marketplace, with the Traverse being the value leader. As with its siblings, the Traverse boasts greater amounts of passenger and cargo space than a typical full-size, truck-based SUV while also delivering a more pleasant, car-like driving experience and superior fuel economy.

Though it's the entry-level Lambda, the Traverse doesn't necessarily look it. It shares some handsome styling cues with the well-received Malibu -- such as the split mesh grille outside and the dual-cockpit dash theme inside -- and generally makes a convincing argument for itself. True, it does have some faults, including relatively poor outward visibility and a third-row seat that's not as comfortable  as the Ford Flex's. Nor is it as comfortable to drive as the Mazda CX-9. But if you're looking for a well-performing people mover that hauls a lot of cargo and doesn't scream "mommy (or daddy) mobile", the Traverse deserves your serious attention.

2010 Chevrolet Traverse models

The 2010 Chevrolet Traverse is a large crossover SUV available in LS, LT and LTZ trim levels. Standard equipment on the LS includes 17-inch steel wheels, eight-passenger seating, split-folding second- and third-row bench seats, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, full power accessories, OnStar and a six-speaker CD/MP3 player with an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.

The midrange LT trim level is actually comprised of a choice of two sub-trims: the well-equipped 1LT and the more upscale 2LT. The 1LT package offers 18-inch alloy wheels, heated side-view mirrors, an eight-way power driver seat, a trip computer, leather-wrapped steering wheel and rear parking sensors. Select the 2LT package and get all that plus tri-zone automatic climate control, a 10-speaker Bose system (with USB port), rear audio system controls, seven-passenger seating featuring second-row captain's chairs, a power liftgate and a rearview camera integrated into the rearview mirror.

The Traverse LTZ ups the luxury ante with 20-inch wheels, leather seating, heated and ventilated power front seats (with driver memory settings), Bluetooth connectivity and remote engine start. Many of the standard features on upper trim levels can be added to the lower ones via optional packages. Other option highlights include a trailering package, a navigation system (with real-time traffic, a rearview camera, and a USB port), dual sunroofs and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system (with USB port).

2010 Highlights

As the entry-level model of its platform siblings, the 2010 Chevrolet Traverse doesn't give up much at all, providing a roomy, comfortable cabin and a pleasant-to-drive demeanor.

Performance & mpg

There is only one engine/transmission combination available for the Chevrolet Traverse -- a 3.6-liter V6 mated to a six-speed automatic with manual shift control. In the LS and LT trims, which have a single exhaust system, the V6 produces 281 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. In the uplevel LTZ, output jumps up to 288 hp and 270 lb-ft thanks to a dual-outlet exhaust.

EPA fuel economy estimates for the front-wheel-drive Traverse are 17 mpg in the city/24 mpg on the highway and 19 mpg combined. All-wheel-drive Traverse models are very close at 16/23/19 mpg. Properly equipped, the Traverse can tow up to 5,200 pounds.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags for all three rows are all standard on every 2010 Chevrolet Traverse, as is one year of GM's OnStar service, including turn-by-turn navigation and hands-free phone connectivity.

In both frontal- and side-impact crash tests performed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Traverse received a perfect five-star rating for its protection of occupants in head-on and side-impact collisions. The Traverse also aced the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, where it got the highest rating of "Good" in both the frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

Like the other three large General Motors crossovers, the 2010 Chevrolet Traverse hits a happy medium between secure handling and a comfortable ride. However, you'll never forget that it's a big and heavy vehicle (4,925 pounds with all-wheel drive), and it feels a bit more cumbersome to drive than other large crossovers on the market. Opting for the larger 19- or 20-inch wheels can also degrade the vehicle's ride quality somewhat. We have no complaints about the 3.6-liter V6, as it provides peppy acceleration in almost all situations. Previously, the six-speed automatic transmission was often reluctant to downshift, but a reprogramming for 2010 has remedied the situation.

Interior

Inside the roomy cabin of the Traverse is an attractive layout in a two-tone color scheme with brushed aluminum and chrome trim. The instrument panel consists of dual gauges featuring bright white numbers on a black background that are simple and easy to read. Minor complaints include a few lower-grade interior plastics and audio and climate controls that consist of too many small and similar-looking buttons.

Depending on the configuration chosen, the Traverse seats either seven (with second-row captain's chairs) or eight (split-folding second-row bench seat) passengers in three rows. The first- and second-row seats are quite comfortable and supportive, and the split-folding third-row seat – which is often a kids-only zone in traditional SUVs -- can accommodate adults in reasonable comfort. Maximum cargo capacity is a generous 117 cubic feet with second- and third-row seats folded down, and even with all three rows of seating in use, there are still a useful 24 cubic feet of luggage space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Chevrolet Traverse.

5(38%)
4(25%)
3(14%)
2(7%)
1(16%)
3.6
82 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 82 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

traction control and stabilitrak systems 2nd time
vbwolf1,08/22/2015
LTZ 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Has anyone experienced your 2011 Traverse having a sudden loss of power and loss of acceleration followed by error messages for both the traction control and stabilitrak systems?? This is the 4th trip to the dealer when for my car losing all power following by the above error messages. There is no warning only ding.ding..ding and loss of power!! The dealer has said it was a sensor problem, then tried taking out the transmission and working on its sensors, and today they say it is a throttle body issue. Help! Has anyone else had this issue and what finally fixed your car?? Thank you for your help! My car has been having this issue for the past 8 months and has about 65,000 miles. Prior to this there were no big issues or problems with the car.The first time the dealer thought this was the computer board and at the cost of $1009.00 I am still having issues. Called Chevy main number spoke to Gwendolyn and she is going to ensure the dealership in Waldorf Maryland fixes this problem she personally is going to call the dealership. I told Chevy this car is not reliable I am afraid to drive my car. Its only 5 yrs old with 67,000 miles and is acting like 20 yr old car....This year 2010 and 2011 needs to be investigated for possible 50 state recall, to pay all repairs from here on out because of this issue...I was coming from the vet today and the car just powers down, all controls read nothing ( no water, no gas, no speed, everything is off the charts)...this is scary, you can make the car go because the gas isn't going through the car. Something is stopping everything.
Too many corners cut!
dswiss,03/03/2016
LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I bought my 2010 Traverse brand new and it now has about 65,000 miles on it. That's averaging less than 12,000 miles per year. I have had quite a few nagging (and recurring) problems with this automobile, but it has served me relatively well as a commuting and family vehicle. First, the pros: - Good size with plenty of seating and storage options. I have 4 kids and we can all ride in the vehicle comfortably without too much trouble getting in and out. - General ride and handling are pretty good, but not great. Now, the cons: - The original dealer I bought the vehicle from was awful to deal with for service. They were a complete nightmare. They couldn't evaluate even simple problems. There were always new Service Reps when I went in (that type of turnover should be a clue). At one point they had my car for 4 days to evaluate a problem before they finally hooked it up to the "computer" to retrieve the error codes. I'm no auto mechanic, but with today's technology shouldn't that be step number 1? - After one particularly terrible experience with the service department at this dealer, GM sent me a link to an online survey via email. I went out and took the survey and explained the horrible experience. The survey asked if I would like someone from GM/Chevrolet to contact me and I selected YES. I never heard back from anyone from GM/Chevrolet. - Eventually I switched dealerships for service and the new dealer has been significantly better. - I have had to replace a gear for one of the Heating/AC system actuator doors 4 times already. The same part failed over and over in a 3.5 year period. The last time they fixed it they must have used a higher quality part or done some other repair as this time that gear has lasted for almost 2.5 years... fingers crossed. - I had to replace the "throttle body" at about 42,000 miles. I've never had to replace a throttle body on any car I have ever owned previously. Thankfully GM agreed that the throttle body shouldn't have gone bad that quickly and, since I was only a few thousand miles out of warranty, they agreed to cover the repair. - Recently I was informed that I need to replace the timing chains at only 62,000 miles. The estimated cost was almost $3,000. Once again, GM agreed that the timing chains should not need to be replaced at only 62k miles, but they only offered to cover $1,000 of the cost for this. - Other general design and aggravation issues exist with this vehicle as well. The rear windshield wiper can not be replaced DIY. In fact, last time I checked, car parts stores do not even stock the wiper blades and will tell you to go to the dealership to have it replaced. What a major pain in the neck. I also recently had a headlamp bulb that needed to be replaced. The manual states that you need to go to your dealership to have it replaced and after finding some instructional videos on YouTube I understand why. In order to simply change a headlamp build you have to jack up the car, remove the front tire on the side to be replaced and then remove a protective panel inside the wheel well just to get to the back of the headlamp assembly to change the bulb. Who in the heck designed this thing? Did someone win an 8th grade engineering design contest? - Most recently, the front windshield wiper motor failed and needs to be replaced. In summary, I have purchased new cars 6 times in my life and I have never had a vehicle that had this many issues where parts simply failed in such a short life span. It leads me to believe that lots of shortcuts were taken in the design and manufacturing of this car. I don't know if this is still an issue on newer model Traverses but my 2010 LS is simply not a very high quality automobile.
Worst vehicle I've ever owned
TRAVERSE IS a LEMON,07/13/2016
LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Catalytic converters will go out, good chance will go through plugs and wires, front AC blower and a power steering pump. Vehicle was in the shop more then it was on the road. Uncomfortable, cheaply made and lots of mechanical issues. Would steer completely clear of a Traverse. Chevy fan my entire life and will never buy another.
Road Trip King
Topps,05/20/2016
LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Bought @ 35,000, and have taken numerous trips of 1,000 plus miles. I am diligent on routine car maintenance and have a great dealer that serves us well. I have replaced a controller on the air vent control system,...but so far so good. I live in NM where the roads aren't exactly top notch and am very satisfied with with our Traverse handling and comfort level for a family of 5.
See all 82 reviews of the 2010 Chevrolet Traverse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
281 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2010 Chevrolet Traverse features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2010 Chevrolet Traverse

Used 2010 Chevrolet Traverse Overview

The Used 2010 Chevrolet Traverse is offered in the following submodels: Traverse SUV. Available styles include LT1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Chevrolet Traverse?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Chevrolet Traverse trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT1 is priced between $4,788 and$8,964 with odometer readings between 102522 and123126 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LT2 is priced between $8,477 and$9,900 with odometer readings between 90680 and137000 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LS is priced between $6,675 and$6,675 with odometer readings between 136265 and136265 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Chevrolet Traverses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Chevrolet Traverse for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2010 Traverses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,788 and mileage as low as 90680 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Chevrolet Traverse.

Can't find a used 2010 Chevrolet Traverses you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Traverse for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,877.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,687.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Traverse for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,795.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,607.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Traverse lease specials

