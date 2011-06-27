Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala Consumer Reviews
2006 Impala LS 236,000 miles
We bought a new 2006 Impala LS with front bench seat and are very pleased with it. We have 236,000 miles (all highway) and looking to move it out but have not found anything I like. It is still my new car. I have only had 3 repairs including a water pump the most expensive. My oil change mechanic says take it on trips and I do. I really can't believe how dependable the car has been. We averaged 27.7 mph overall. Going on 630 mile round trip this weekend. Should I go to 250,000 miles?
Love My Car
First up. I'm a mechanic and I've been reading the reviews on here. I love it when people complain about having to do a repair or 2 to their car, then mention it has 96,000 miles on it. This review is also probably coming from the guy who doesn't believe in regular maintenance of a vehicle and spends as little money on it as possible. My 2006 Impala 3.9 LT3 has 26,000 miles on it, and Its one of the better cars I've seen GM make. I have seen NO problems with my car personally. And I take very good care of my car. All options work as expected. and I can start my car from 200 ft away in the house with the remote. Awesome for cold days. 31 mpg at 70 mph on trip to Tennessee. Great Car.
2006 SS Impala
I recently purchased a 2006 SS and I have to say that I have been impressed. This SS is a blast. This car is not a BMW or some make that costs 2 To 3 times as much. It is a very competitively priced car that will do 150+, gets 25+ MPG and will out accelerate just about anything in it's class 0-60 MPH. If you want to pay 40- $60,000 for a foreign car that will do this then great, but for my money, this car is has big bang for the buck.
Great Car
Im suprised at all the negative reviews, then again as a former service manager, no I'm not. I bought my Impala brand new & have put over 140k on it with little or no trouble. 1 water pump @ 42k...with dealer assistance, 1 window regulator, and a battery. Ride, drive, and performance is still great. I am a maintenance freak and take great car of my cars, my plan is to give to my son for college and it will have about 180k then. I see no resson why this car wont go 2-300k.
06 Chevy Impala LTZ Rocks
This Impala LTZ is a very solid vehicle with only a couple issues. It will need a water pump and thermostat at about 8 years into service. There was also a recall on the power steering hose that was handled very well by the local dealer in the 2011 to 2012 time frame, 3.9 liter with 240 HP is responsive. The gas mileage is very good, ride comfort is great, no noises in my vehicle, interior is good for top of the line, the top of dash does seem a bit cheap and needs a good amount of detailing to look good, the sun will hammer that spot and the leather seat areas close to the windows need to be treated with leather conditioner. Bose sound system is very good.
Sponsored cars related to the Impala
Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer