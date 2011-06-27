Used 2006 Chevrolet Impala Consumer Reviews

2006 Impala LS 236,000 miles truexemplar , 07/29/2014 22 of 22 people found this review helpful We bought a new 2006 Impala LS with front bench seat and are very pleased with it. We have 236,000 miles (all highway) and looking to move it out but have not found anything I like. It is still my new car. I have only had 3 repairs including a water pump the most expensive. My oil change mechanic says take it on trips and I do. I really can't believe how dependable the car has been. We averaged 27.7 mph overall. Going on 630 mile round trip this weekend. Should I go to 250,000 miles? Report Abuse

Love My Car brianm20nascar , 01/02/2011 36 of 37 people found this review helpful First up. I'm a mechanic and I've been reading the reviews on here. I love it when people complain about having to do a repair or 2 to their car, then mention it has 96,000 miles on it. This review is also probably coming from the guy who doesn't believe in regular maintenance of a vehicle and spends as little money on it as possible. My 2006 Impala 3.9 LT3 has 26,000 miles on it, and Its one of the better cars I've seen GM make. I have seen NO problems with my car personally. And I take very good care of my car. All options work as expected. and I can start my car from 200 ft away in the house with the remote. Awesome for cold days. 31 mpg at 70 mph on trip to Tennessee. Great Car. Report Abuse

2006 SS Impala jack , 08/23/2006 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I recently purchased a 2006 SS and I have to say that I have been impressed. This SS is a blast. This car is not a BMW or some make that costs 2 To 3 times as much. It is a very competitively priced car that will do 150+, gets 25+ MPG and will out accelerate just about anything in it's class 0-60 MPH. If you want to pay 40- $60,000 for a foreign car that will do this then great, but for my money, this car is has big bang for the buck. Report Abuse

Great Car oildawg , 09/08/2011 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Im suprised at all the negative reviews, then again as a former service manager, no I'm not. I bought my Impala brand new & have put over 140k on it with little or no trouble. 1 water pump @ 42k...with dealer assistance, 1 window regulator, and a battery. Ride, drive, and performance is still great. I am a maintenance freak and take great car of my cars, my plan is to give to my son for college and it will have about 180k then. I see no resson why this car wont go 2-300k. Report Abuse