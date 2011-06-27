Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Impala LS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,843
|$2,695
|$3,168
|Clean
|$1,669
|$2,445
|$2,872
|Average
|$1,321
|$1,943
|$2,279
|Rough
|$973
|$1,442
|$1,687
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Impala LTZ 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,353
|$3,227
|$3,715
|Clean
|$2,131
|$2,927
|$3,368
|Average
|$1,686
|$2,327
|$2,673
|Rough
|$1,242
|$1,727
|$1,978
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Impala SS 4dr Sedan (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,344
|$5,873
|$7,264
|Clean
|$3,028
|$5,327
|$6,584
|Average
|$2,396
|$4,235
|$5,226
|Rough
|$1,764
|$3,143
|$3,867
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,868
|$2,609
|$3,022
|Clean
|$1,691
|$2,367
|$2,740
|Average
|$1,338
|$1,882
|$2,174
|Rough
|$986
|$1,396
|$1,609
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,109
|$2,954
|$3,424
|Clean
|$1,910
|$2,679
|$3,104
|Average
|$1,512
|$2,130
|$2,463
|Rough
|$1,113
|$1,581
|$1,823