Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Express 3500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,131
|$3,494
|$4,249
|Clean
|$1,993
|$3,268
|$3,969
|Average
|$1,719
|$2,816
|$3,407
|Rough
|$1,444
|$2,363
|$2,845
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Express 3500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,293
|$3,642
|$4,390
|Clean
|$2,145
|$3,406
|$4,100
|Average
|$1,850
|$2,934
|$3,519
|Rough
|$1,554
|$2,463
|$2,939
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Express 2500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,173
|$3,533
|$4,287
|Clean
|$2,033
|$3,304
|$4,004
|Average
|$1,753
|$2,847
|$3,437
|Rough
|$1,473
|$2,389
|$2,871
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Express 1500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,537
|$6,550
|$8,212
|Clean
|$3,309
|$6,126
|$7,670
|Average
|$2,853
|$5,278
|$6,584
|Rough
|$2,397
|$4,430
|$5,498
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Express 1500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,634
|$9,216
|$11,200
|Clean
|$5,271
|$8,619
|$10,459
|Average
|$4,544
|$7,426
|$8,979
|Rough
|$3,818
|$6,233
|$7,498