2005 Chevrolet Express 3500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,131$3,494$4,249
Clean$1,993$3,268$3,969
Average$1,719$2,816$3,407
Rough$1,444$2,363$2,845
2005 Chevrolet Express 3500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,293$3,642$4,390
Clean$2,145$3,406$4,100
Average$1,850$2,934$3,519
Rough$1,554$2,463$2,939
2005 Chevrolet Express 2500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,173$3,533$4,287
Clean$2,033$3,304$4,004
Average$1,753$2,847$3,437
Rough$1,473$2,389$2,871
2005 Chevrolet Express 1500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,537$6,550$8,212
Clean$3,309$6,126$7,670
Average$2,853$5,278$6,584
Rough$2,397$4,430$5,498
2005 Chevrolet Express 1500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,634$9,216$11,200
Clean$5,271$8,619$10,459
Average$4,544$7,426$8,979
Rough$3,818$6,233$7,498
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Chevrolet Express on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Chevrolet Express with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,271 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,619 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Express is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Chevrolet Express with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,271 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,619 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Chevrolet Express, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Chevrolet Express with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,271 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,619 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Chevrolet Express. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Chevrolet Express and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Chevrolet Express ranges from $3,818 to $11,200, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Chevrolet Express is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.