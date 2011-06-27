Used 2005 Chevrolet Express Consumer Reviews
You'll Love The Extra Room
The Express 3500 is highly recommended for large families or people who want to travel in comfort with a lot of gear. We love the extra roominess of the extended 3500 and for a vehicle of this size we have found that it handles very nicely and gets very good mileage. When it comes to parking, we sometimes have trouble in the narrow parking lots. Our 3500 is about 20 feet long and seat 15 adults comfortably.
Van for All uses
This is my second Chevrolet Express G3500 extended wheelbase 15 passenger Van. My first was a 2002 which now has over 62000 miles and both looks and runs like it is new. This 2005 has all the indications of being the same way, excellent throughout. I've had equivalent Ford's in the past and these Chev Vans are vastly better in handling and reliability. The 2005 has a 6.0 L engine which gets about 13% better fuel economy than the 5.7 on my 2002. I'm getting 18-19 mpg at 55 mph on long highway trips with this 2005. I'm very happy with it.
2005 AWD 1500 Express Cargo
I bought this van used for my plumbing business. The AWD is incredible in the snow, better than any of the 4x4 trucks I have had. It rides great, decent on gas 14-15 MPG, and drives nice. I wish it came in an extended version.
Lots of kids
Great for hauling kids, dogs, and everything. Also the 300hp. is great for pulling our 31 ft. 7800 lb. camper. Looks tough too.
