Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet Camaro RS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$612
|$1,841
|$2,502
|Clean
|$541
|$1,630
|$2,217
|Average
|$398
|$1,209
|$1,646
|Rough
|$255
|$787
|$1,075
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet Camaro IROC Z 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet Camaro IROC Z 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet Camaro RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$612
|$1,394
|$1,816
|Clean
|$541
|$1,235
|$1,609
|Average
|$398
|$916
|$1,195
|Rough
|$255
|$596
|$781