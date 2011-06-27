  1. Home
Used 1990 Chevrolet Camaro Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Camaro
12 reviews
350 F-Body Review

mindy shorr, 03/18/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

this unit is super quick, fast and stong. remember, a poor or moderate comfort rating is desirable in a performence car. it has 245 hp and 345 lb/ft of torque in standard form. the 1990-'92 f-body may be the best performer of all four generations. motor trend magaine tested this in the march 1990 issue with a 0-60 time of 5.8 seconds. and this test was without factory option slp. this was a short model year, so all '90 models were made during the last three months of 1989. why so short? g.m. did not renew its contract with the i.r.o.c. and was not licensed to use 'iroc' starting january 1990.

High School Sweetheart

rpthorp, 12/08/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I drove a dark red 1988 Iroc-Z in high school. It was the greatest present a man could give to his son. She was strong, fast, powerful, loud and impressive. The 5-speed was matched beautifully to that 5.0 liter. We had a 3.73 rear end with full time posi. She got off the line like no other. I never had any issues at all with her. I damn near cried when I sold her.

Built to last*

yoyoNvegas, 06/19/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Rs v8 5.0 L 5 speed manual trans. 177k miles I've had this car for 4 years. It's a very durable car! Its stuck with me through thick and thin ! Car runs at high temp at times. But nothing to bad. Always make sure to keep an eye on your front tires! The engine is very heavy! Wish the trunk didn't have a motor. And would lock manually.

Best Car on Earth

Iroc-U, 02/13/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The best car on earth.

IROCZ Best of the Best

Seges911, 01/08/2004
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Car and Driver rated it the best handling car in the world and they weren't kidding!!!

