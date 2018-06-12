2019 Honda Fit
What’s new
- Newly available automatic high-beam headlights
- Part of the third Fit generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Surprisingly roomy interior
- Rear-seat configurability allows for exceptional cargo capacity
- Excellent fuel economy
- Extensive list of infotainment and safety features
- Taller passengers will have issues with rear-seat headroom
- Braking performance slightly lags behind that of competitors
Which Fit does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.2 / 10
There's a lot to like about the 2019 Honda Fit. As small economy-minded hatchbacks cars go, it's engaging to drive around turns and comfortable when you're just cruising on the highway. This is especially nice when you consider just how good the Fit is at maneuvering through tight spots in big cities and how versatile its special configurable rear seats are. The Fit is one of the most efficient vehicles in the class as well. EPA fuel economy estimates for the Fit are as high as 36 mpg combined (33 city/40 highway) with the automatic transmission.
In-car technology is a strong point for the Fit. Last year, Honda added Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, which helped to address the lack of navigation in the lower trim levels. Safety features on the Fit are impressive, too. If you opt for a base-level LX but upgrade to the automatic transmission, you'll get forward collision warning with emergency automatic braking, lane departure warning and intervention, and adaptive cruise control. That's quite a bit of equipment for a relatively low price.
If you're looking for a relatively inexpensive, high-quality subcompact car, there's no doubt that the 2019 Honda Fit should be at the top of your list.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Honda Fit as one of Edmunds' Best Gas Mileage Cars for 2020.
2019 Honda Fit models
The 2019 Honda Fit is available in four trim levels: LX, Sport, EX and EX-L. All Fits have a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that drives the front wheels. A standard six-speed manual or optional CVT automatic are available on all but the EX-L trim, which only comes with the automatic. With the manual transmission, the engine is rated at 130 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. Those numbers drop slightly to 128 hp and 113 lb-ft with the CVT automatic.
The Fit LX gets you 15-inch steel wheels, a rearview camera, remote entry, air conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and driver-seat height adjustment. Infotainment duties are handled by a 5-inch display screen with Bluetooth and a four-speaker stereo. You also get the Fit's party piece, the 60/40-split folding rear seat. These Magic Seat rear seats can be positioned in a number of configurations, making the Fit able to handle more types of cargo than other hatchbacks.
Upgrading from the manual to the CVT automatic on the LX will get you forward collision warning with emergency automatic braking, lane departure warning and intervention, and adaptive cruise control.
The Sport trim adds some sporty styling highlights, as well as 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. The Sport's infotainment system is a 7-inch touchscreen interface that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also includes a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
Step up to the EX and the Fit receives a sunroof, proximity entry with push-button start, and extendable sun visors. Both manual- and CVT automatic-equipped cars get Honda Sensing, which on the EX also includes LaneWatch, a camera mounted to the passenger-side mirror that gives a clear view of the adjoining lane when the right turn signal is activated.
At the top of the Fit range, the EX-L adds heated side mirrors, heated front seats and leather upholstery. Navigation is a stand-alone option for the EX-L.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Honda Fit EX (1.5L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD) as well as a first drive of a Honda Fit EX-L (1.5L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since the 2015 test was conducted, the current Honda Fit has received some revisions, including new safety and technology features, driver aids, more sound insulation, and updates to suspension and steering. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Honda Fit, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.2 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|9.0
|Utility
|10.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.5
Braking6.5
Steering7.5
Handling8.0
Drivability8.5
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration6.5
Climate control
Interior9.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out9.0
Driving position
Roominess9.0
Visibility9.0
Quality8.0
Utility10.0
Small-item storage
Cargo space
Child safety seat accommodation
Technology
Smartphone integration
Driver aids
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Honda Fit.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- fuel efficiency
- interior
- comfort
- dashboard
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- value
- spaciousness
- safety
- doors
- appearance
- road noise
- transmission
- technology
- wheels & tires
- maintenance & parts
- infotainment system
- climate control
- cup holders
- visibility
- ride quality
- sound system
- steering wheel
Most helpful consumer reviews
Our family has 3 Fits presently and we're buying a 2019 EX-L with nav as soon as we can find it. I've owned Hondas since my first new car - a 1977 Accord (the second year of Accord). After owning a dozen of them, they are all totally reliable, handle well and are VERY well engineered. Some ride a little stiff and are not the quietest cars on the road. The Fit has to be the most practical of all. All the small short comings of our 2009, 2012 and 2016 Fit are addressed in the new 2019. It has all the updated safety and technology we want along with a fine leather interior and moonroof. The somewhat noisy ride is much quieter in the 2019 and the great handling remains along with a slightly softer ride. All Fits are great cars to own for 10 or more years and the cargo handling (moving days are a breeze) is unbelievable. This is the best first car anyone could ever have. In a perfect world, EVERYONE would own a Fit.
The Honda Fit is everything that I wanted and need in a car. I did about 100-120 hours of research on cars to find the right one for me and this certainly is everything I wanted and more. For the size, I was surprised that the Honda Fit had more leg room in both the front and back seats than the car that I traded in, which was a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier. The Honda Fit is a hatchback, while the Chevrolet Cavalier is a sedan, the total cargo room is about the same, but I think the space in the Honda Fit is more usable. The Honda fit dashboard is beautifully laid out, as all the controls can be easily reached. I love the audio and cruise controls on the steering wheel, which makes it even better. The transmission lever and steering are the easiest out of any car that I have ever owned. The gas mileage is fantastic, also better than any car that I have ever owned. About the only down sides to the Honda Fit that I can see are the front seat is a little narrower than the Chevrolet Cavalier, which isn’t a big deal and it has an idiot light instead of a temperature gauge, but to me, that isn’t really a big deal either. I feel that I made the right choice in purchasing the Honda Fit The bottom line is that I couldn’t be happier than I am with my purchase of the Honda Fit and would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a small reliable vehicle.
Love this car. Its comfortable, great gas mileage. Never lets me down at Home Depot or Costco. I'll drive friends to Airport. Two passengers, two large suitcases,two carry-on's and golf clubs. Still having extra room. You get a lot of car for your money.
Great overall compact hatchback. Good storage options. Fantastic mileage but not so long a range (but I do a lot of driving). Leather heated seats are nice but front seats are not well padded and uncomfortable on long rides. Really do not like the fact that the radio volume control is on the touch screen instead of a knob. That way you have to take your eyes off the road for a few seconds. The cup holders aren't very handy. The one on the dash is right in front of the air output so it blocks it in summer and then in winter a cold beverage could not be there because it would heat up too much. These are really minor details. The car is great overall.
Sponsored cars related to the Fit
Features & Specs
|LX 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$16,990
|MPG
|33 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|128 hp @ 6600 rpm
|EX 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$18,960
|MPG
|31 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|128 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Sport 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$18,300
|MPG
|31 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|128 hp @ 6600 rpm
|EX-L 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$20,520
|MPG
|31 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|128 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Fit safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Monitors traffic and obstructions ahead of the vehicle and warns the driver to apply the brakes in the case of a potential collision.
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Applies brakes automatically to mitigate or avoid front collisions if the driver has not acted in time.
- LaneWatch
- Displays live video of the adjoining passenger-side lane, with distance markers, on the infotainment screen.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda Fit vs. the competition
Honda Fit vs. Kia Soul
Both the Honda Fit and Kia Soul make excellent use of their available space. The Soul's boxy shape gives it better rear headroom, while the Fit is a bit more nimble in the city thanks to slightly smaller dimensions. They both feel pretty peppy, which is nice to have in a car that's so efficient. If you're looking for a subcompact to compact vehicle that's highly versatile, either is a great option.
Honda Fit vs. Honda Civic
If you're into the idea of owning a Honda hatchback but the Fit feels a bit small for your taste, you're in luck. The Honda Civic is also available in a hatchback layout and it's one of the most impressive cars in the compact class. It's comfortable, spacious, high-tech, efficient and fun to drive.
Honda Fit vs. Toyota Corolla iM
Much like the Civic and the Soul, the Toyota Corolla iM hatchback is a bit bigger than the Honda Fit. It provides a very comfortable ride as well as a long list of standard features for the class. If owning a car that's fun to drive is a priority, though, you'll want to stick with the more nimble Fit.
FAQ
Is the Honda Fit a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Honda Fit?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Honda Fit:
- Newly available automatic high-beam headlights
- Part of the third Fit generation introduced for 2015
Is the Honda Fit reliable?
Is the 2019 Honda Fit a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Honda Fit?
The least-expensive 2019 Honda Fit is the 2019 Honda Fit LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $16,190.
Other versions include:
- LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,990
- EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,960
- Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,300
- EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,520
- LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $16,190
- EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $18,160
- EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $21,520
- Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $17,500
- Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,300
- LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $17,990
What are the different models of Honda Fit?
More about the 2019 Honda Fit
While it carries over unchanged for 2019, the Honda Fit is still a car at the top of its game. It's a lightweight, highly maneuverable and comfortable subcompact with a surprising amount of interior room and lots of practicality. The Magic Seat back seat can be arranged in a number of configurations to allow the Fit to tackle oddly shaped or oversized cargo that other subcompacts couldn't dream of carrying. With the seats folded flat, the Fit offers a cargo area almost as big as some small SUVs.
Four trim levels are available for 2019: the LX, Sport, EX and EX-L. All four trims come with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. A slick six-speed manual transmission is available for all but the EX-L, and a continuously variable automatic transmission is an optional add-on (except with the EX-L, where it's standard). With the manual, the engine makes 130 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque, or 128 hp and 113 lb-ft with the CVT automatic. That's not a lot of horsepower, but the Fit feels peppy enough thanks to its small dimensions.
If you opt for the CVT automatic on any trim level, you'll also get the Honda Sensing system, which includes safety features such as forward collision warning with automatic braking and lane departure warning, as well as driver aids such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist. On the EX, even the manual transmission gets these features.
The base LX comes with a rearview camera, LED brakelights, air conditioning, configurable rear seats (Magic Seats), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a height-adjustable driver's seat. You also get Bluetooth and a four-speaker stereo system. Gone are the days when subcompact cars felt like penalty boxes, devoid of equipment and creature comforts.
Moving up to the Sport trim level gets you some unique appearance pieces, 16-inch alloy wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter knob, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Sirius satellite radio and a six-speaker stereo system.
The EX adds a sunroof, proximity entry and push-button start, and sliding sun visors, which are a must-have if you live somewhere sunny. The range-topping Fit EX-L gets heated mirrors, heated front seats and leather upholstery, and navigation is an optional extra.
We think the Fit is a great choice for a practical, fully featured and comfortable subcompact. Make sure to read the full Edmunds review to find out more, and take advantage of our shopping tools to find the best deal on a 2019 Honda Fit near you.
2019 Honda Fit Overview
The 2019 Honda Fit is offered in the following submodels: Fit Hatchback. Available styles include LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M), EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M), EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M), Sport 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT), and LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Honda Fit?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Honda Fit and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Fit 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Fit.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Honda Fit and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Fit featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Honda Fit?
Which 2019 Honda Fits are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Honda Fit for sale near. There are currently 6 new 2019 Fits listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,920 and mileage as low as 3 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Honda Fit.
Can't find a new 2019 Honda Fits you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Honda Fit for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $12,534.
Find a new Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,111.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Honda Fit?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Honda lease specials
Related 2019 Honda Fit info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda HR-V 2016
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2017
- Used Acura MDX 2017
- Used Honda Civic 2016
- Used Cadillac CTS
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2016
- Used Nissan Altima 2016
- Used Ram 2500 2018
- Used BMW M3
- Used Lexus IS 350
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 CR-V
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2020 Prius Prime
- 2019 e-Golf
- 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2019 Chevrolet Volt
- 2019 Volkswagen Beetle
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2020 Arteon
- 2020 Elantra GT
- 2019 smart EQ fortwo