5 star reviews: 83 %

4 star reviews: 11 %

3 star reviews: 6 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 18 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Fits for Everyone!

Mickey Gardner , 10/18/2018

EX-L w/Navigation 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)

Our family has 3 Fits presently and we're buying a 2019 EX-L with nav as soon as we can find it. I've owned Hondas since my first new car - a 1977 Accord (the second year of Accord). After owning a dozen of them, they are all totally reliable, handle well and are VERY well engineered. Some ride a little stiff and are not the quietest cars on the road. The Fit has to be the most practical of all. All the small short comings of our 2009, 2012 and 2016 Fit are addressed in the new 2019. It has all the updated safety and technology we want along with a fine leather interior and moonroof. The somewhat noisy ride is much quieter in the 2019 and the great handling remains along with a slightly softer ride. All Fits are great cars to own for 10 or more years and the cargo handling (moving days are a breeze) is unbelievable. This is the best first car anyone could ever have. In a perfect world, EVERYONE would own a Fit.

5 out of 5 stars, Well worth the money!

Buddy Scott , 09/17/2019

LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 6M)

The Honda Fit is everything that I wanted and need in a car. I did about 100-120 hours of research on cars to find the right one for me and this certainly is everything I wanted and more. For the size, I was surprised that the Honda Fit had more leg room in both the front and back seats than the car that I traded in, which was a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier. The Honda Fit is a hatchback, while the Chevrolet Cavalier is a sedan, the total cargo room is about the same, but I think the space in the Honda Fit is more usable. The Honda fit dashboard is beautifully laid out, as all the controls can be easily reached. I love the audio and cruise controls on the steering wheel, which makes it even better. The transmission lever and steering are the easiest out of any car that I have ever owned. The gas mileage is fantastic, also better than any car that I have ever owned. About the only down sides to the Honda Fit that I can see are the front seat is a little narrower than the Chevrolet Cavalier, which isn’t a big deal and it has an idiot light instead of a temperature gauge, but to me, that isn’t really a big deal either. I feel that I made the right choice in purchasing the Honda Fit The bottom line is that I couldn’t be happier than I am with my purchase of the Honda Fit and would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a small reliable vehicle.

5 out of 5 stars, This car does everything

TC12 , 05/31/2019

EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)

Love this car. Its comfortable, great gas mileage. Never lets me down at Home Depot or Costco. I'll drive friends to Airport. Two passengers, two large suitcases,two carry-on's and golf clubs. Still having extra room. You get a lot of car for your money.

5 out of 5 stars, Great compact hatchback with Fantastic Mileage.

Barbara P , 09/05/2018

EX-L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl CVT)

Great overall compact hatchback. Good storage options. Fantastic mileage but not so long a range (but I do a lot of driving). Leather heated seats are nice but front seats are not well padded and uncomfortable on long rides. Really do not like the fact that the radio volume control is on the touch screen instead of a knob. That way you have to take your eyes off the road for a few seconds. The cup holders aren't very handy. The one on the dash is right in front of the air output so it blocks it in summer and then in winter a cold beverage could not be there because it would heat up too much. These are really minor details. The car is great overall.

