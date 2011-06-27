Vehicle overview

In an era where fuel efficiency is environmentally chic, the 2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid offers prospective owners of a luxury sport-utility the promise of full-size utility that's socially acceptable. But whether or not this big Caddy makes sense (from either a fiscal or environmental perspective) is an equally important consideration.

On the asset side of the ledger, the full-size 2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid is certainly more fuel-efficient than its traditional counterpart -- an estimated 5-7 mpg better, in fact, depending on two-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive drivetrain and conditions. The two-mode gas/electric powertrain system (shared with similar vehicles from Chevrolet and GMC) is particularly effective in low-speed urban driving, where the two electric motors can operate independently under light load conditions. A 6.0-liter V8 kicks in to deliver more power when accelerating, pulling a heavy load or just traveling at high speed. Cylinder deactivation for the V8 enhances fuel economy, regenerative brakes recharge the batteries and the automatic transmission makes the whole business of mixing the power from the electric motors and the V8 relatively unobtrusive.

There are some liabilities to consider as well. You'll have to get used to the powertrain's mildly eccentric manners, as the transmission responds a bit lazily under full power and the brake pedal delivers a surging sensation. Those seeking maximum performance and heavy-duty towing capability might also find the Escalade Hybrid's 332-horsepower output and 5,800-pound towing limit insufficient for their needs, even as it suits a wide span of applications.

There's no question that the hybrid saves gasoline compared to a standard Escalade, but as with every hybrid, the added cost of purchase for the hybrid means that you feel the benefit in your heart, not your pocketbook. In this case, the price difference is about $10,000 over the standard. The 2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid has no competition from brands other than GM, although the smaller 2011 Lexus RX 450h hybrid and 2011 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid are reasonable alternatives as long as towing isn't required. The diesel-powered 2011 Audi Q7 TDI and 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35d are also fine alternatives.