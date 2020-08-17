Used 2012 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Valentine Motor Company - District Heights / Maryland

Valentine Motor Company is pleased to be currently offering this 2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid with 124,907mi. The Cadillac Escalade Hybrid is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Cadillac Escalade Hybrid that you won't find in your average vehicle. Equipped with 4WD, this Cadillac Escalade Hybrid gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Cadillac Escalade Hybrid is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac Escalade Hybrid . Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. More information about the 2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid: The Cadillac Escalade has a lot in common with GM's other full-size SUVs-- the Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban and GMC Yukon/XL, underneath--but you wouldn't know it inside. The Escalade's cabin is one of the most impressive, opulent interiors offered in an SUV, and ride quality and overall interior quality are top-notch. All the more impressive is the way the Escalade performs and handles considering its size and weight. The Hybrid version, although more expensive, doesn't give up any of the standard Escalade's luxury, handling, or ride quality, but does manage to get up to 50% better fuel economy. Strengths of this model include high-efficiency hybrid powertrain availability, opulent interior appointments, impressive tow ratings, Tough, stylish exterior, comfortable ride and handling for such a big truck-based vehicle, and strong V8 performance Internet special price is based on one-time customer payment or with qualifying credit. Actual price and finance charges may vary. Price does not include tax, tag or dealer processing fee. https://youtu.be/rRUAk_2oIy0

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYS4EEJ0BR206679

Stock: VAL206679

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-30-2020