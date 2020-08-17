Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid for Sale Near Me

S&R Motors - Hayward / California

2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid RWD White Diamond Tricoat 4-Speed eCVT Vortec 6.0L SFI LIVC Hybrid Certification Program Details: ***S&R Motors Pre-owned Certified Program Available. 1 Months or 1,000 Miles of Limited Warranty available and included at Advertised Pricing only, See Dealer for Details.***Cadillac Escalade Hybrid, Super tough vehicle to find, last time we were able to find one of these been more than 6 months ago and we look for them everyday, great resell value, Super Hot Luxury SUV, it got super low miles on it, only 71k miles for this year model, clean title, well maintained vehicle, it got 9 Service Records on Carfax Report alone, comes with Third Row Seat, Leather interior, Navigation System, Backup Camera, DVD player and much more, top of the Line, both interior and exterior are in excellent shape, don't wait, if you have been looking for one of these, you know how difficult it is to find one for sale. Guaranteed to Sell Quickly, right Color combo, right miles, right equipment and this low of price. Call us today to check on availability.Rare Vehicle, Great Service History, Low Miles, Leather Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Heated and Vented Seats, Heat Package, Power Package, Moonroof, Premium Audio Package, DVD Entertainment System, Navigation System.We serve AAA and Costco members, and are an USAA and True Car Certified Dealership. We are a CUDL Finance Dealership (Credit Unions Direct Lending) with Great Financing options are available. Bad Credit, No Credit, and 1st time buyers are welcome! S&R Motors Pre-owned Certified Program Available. 1 Months or 1,000 Miles of Limited Warranty available and included at Advertised Pricing only, See Dealer for Details. S&R Motors LW Base Coverage provides coverage for specified components within the following seven (3) vehicle assembly groups: Engine, Transmission/Transaxle/Transfer Case, Front/Rear Wheel Drive, See Dealer for covered components and parts, S&R Motors Certified Program is only available at advertised pricing, any discount will take away the Certified Limited Warranty*** We Accept Digital Cryptocurrency as a method of payment, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Similar Cryptocurrencies are accepted as a method of payment. Dealer will decide on the amount that will be accepted on case by case basis. See Dealer for details and Terms of acceptance. Verification of ownership is required.Go to our website srmotorsonline.com for up to 50 pics, free copy of carfax and more information, Call or txt us today at 510-571-9718 to check availability. Our goal and promise is to provide excellent Customer Service to all our customers. Let S&R Motors make you a happy car buyer!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYFC43519R118397

Stock: 4369

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-10-2020