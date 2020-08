Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Ray Skillman Shadeland Kia - Indianapolis / Indiana

ONLY 65,162 Miles! FUEL EFFICIENT 23 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Platinum trim. Moonroof, Nav System, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Entertainment System, Chrome Wheels, 4x4, Quad Bucket Seats, Hitch. OPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION, AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONIC RATIO SELECT, GM, STRONG HYBRID (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI HYBRID, LIVC WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT (332 hp [247.5 kW] @ 5100 rpm, 367 lb-ft of torque [495.4 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, COMPACT FLASH, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3/CD/DVD VIDEO/AUDIO CHANGER DSP, RDS, clock, voice recognition and USB interface (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYINGCarAndDriver.com explains "Cadillac's full-size swagger wagon offers brash, chrome-tastic styling and leather-lined luxury.". Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYS4FEJ8DR221617

Stock: 12639A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020