Vehicle overview

If you're trying to be environmentally friendly, then the 2012 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid is not the way to do it. It achieves 21 mpg combined, which is a 5 mpg improvement over the regular Escalade and a huge savings in fuel for a truck, but pretty abysmal by the expectations of a traditional hybrid. It's better for the planet, but maybe not better for you. In green metaphorical terms, it's like picking the Exxon Valdez over the Deepwater Horizon.

However, dismissing the Escalade Hybrid at this point would be foolish. It may not be truly environmentally friendly, but how many hybrids can seat as many as eight people? The answer is two, and they are the Cadillac's Chevy Tahoe and GMC Yukon hybrid siblings. Only the vastly more efficient Toyota Highlander comes close with a seven-passenger capacity, but those seven passengers will be less comfortable.

Which brings us to the Escalade Hybrid's most attractive asset: the name. As an Escalade, it brings with it a very generous features list, a more luxurious cabin and that indelible style that has made this full-size luxury SUV a different sort of urban legend. And as a hybrid, it should in theory garner whatever brand cachet comes along with the "H" word. In other words, the neighbors may be impressed. Or they might find the idea of an Escalade Hybrid to be oxymoronic and a questionable purchase.

Mostly, we fall into the latter group. If you're looking to save gasoline and still have plenty of utility, the diesel-powered BMW X5 xDrive35d and Mercedes-Benz GL350 Bluetec and the hybrid Lexus RX 450h and Porsche Cayenne Hybrid are not only equally (or more) efficient, but also are more modern, refined and don't suffer from poor braking distances. But if you're the rare person who needs to occasionally carry seven people and/or tow a boat while wishing for 20-plus mpg fuel economy and a luxurious interior the rest of the time, well, maybe the Escalade Hybrid will be the right choice after all.