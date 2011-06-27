Estimated values
2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,157
|$20,426
|$22,861
|Clean
|$16,297
|$19,380
|$21,632
|Average
|$14,577
|$17,288
|$19,172
|Rough
|$12,857
|$15,196
|$16,713
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,124
|$18,270
|$20,604
|Clean
|$14,366
|$17,334
|$19,496
|Average
|$12,850
|$15,463
|$17,280
|Rough
|$11,333
|$13,592
|$15,063
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Platinum Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,136
|$19,661
|$22,976
|Clean
|$14,377
|$18,654
|$21,740
|Average
|$12,860
|$16,641
|$19,269
|Rough
|$11,342
|$14,627
|$16,797
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,190
|$13,236
|$15,468
|Clean
|$9,679
|$12,559
|$14,636
|Average
|$8,658
|$11,203
|$12,972
|Rough
|$7,636
|$9,848
|$11,308