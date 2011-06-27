Vehicle overview

On paper, the 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid might make sense to some shoppers. Consider for a moment that this full-size SUV can seat up to eight in relative luxury and bests the conventional gasoline-powered Escalade by 5 mpg in combined driving. Then again, on paper, the New York Yankees should win the World Series every single year.

For starters, the Escalade Hybrid brings with it some discouraging drawbacks, such as slow acceleration, reduced towing capacity and a higher price than regular Escalades. On top of that, you're still stuck with the same faults that haunt the regular Escalade. Of these faults, the third-row seats are one of the most obvious, with a distinct lack of space for the center passenger. Cargo space also suffers -- the rearmost seats do not fold neatly out of the way and require complete removal in order to accommodate a respectable amount of luggage.

For these reasons, we'd suggest checking out some lesser-known alternatives. Diesel-powered luxury SUVs like the Audi Q7 TDI and Mercedes-Benz GL350 Bluetec achieve slightly better fuel economy figures without a penalty in acceleration or braking. As an added bonus, these German Suburbans also come with a significantly lower price tag, though seating is limited to seven. The 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid bests them all in terms of price and mileage, but most certainly lacks their luxury and road presence.

If you are that rare individual who needs an eight-passenger luxury hybrid vehicle, you are indeed limited to the 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid. Beyond that, however, we think you'll be happier with any of the aforementioned choices.