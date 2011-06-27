Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid
Pros & Cons
- Significantly improved fuel economy over conventional Escalade
- generous standard features
- eight-passenger seating capacity.
- Questionable value
- quirky powertrain operation
- reduced power and towing capacity
- mediocre braking
- third-row seat does not fold flat.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Unless you absolutely need seating for eight passengers, we'd suggest any number of luxury SUVs over the 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid. In terms of price and practicality, it comes up well short of alternative choices.
Vehicle overview
On paper, the 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid might make sense to some shoppers. Consider for a moment that this full-size SUV can seat up to eight in relative luxury and bests the conventional gasoline-powered Escalade by 5 mpg in combined driving. Then again, on paper, the New York Yankees should win the World Series every single year.
For starters, the Escalade Hybrid brings with it some discouraging drawbacks, such as slow acceleration, reduced towing capacity and a higher price than regular Escalades. On top of that, you're still stuck with the same faults that haunt the regular Escalade. Of these faults, the third-row seats are one of the most obvious, with a distinct lack of space for the center passenger. Cargo space also suffers -- the rearmost seats do not fold neatly out of the way and require complete removal in order to accommodate a respectable amount of luggage.
For these reasons, we'd suggest checking out some lesser-known alternatives. Diesel-powered luxury SUVs like the Audi Q7 TDI and Mercedes-Benz GL350 Bluetec achieve slightly better fuel economy figures without a penalty in acceleration or braking. As an added bonus, these German Suburbans also come with a significantly lower price tag, though seating is limited to seven. The 2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid bests them all in terms of price and mileage, but most certainly lacks their luxury and road presence.
If you are that rare individual who needs an eight-passenger luxury hybrid vehicle, you are indeed limited to the 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid. Beyond that, however, we think you'll be happier with any of the aforementioned choices.
Cadillac Escalade Hybrid models
Classified as a full-size SUV, the 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid is offered in base and Platinum Edition trim levels. It seats seven people with standard second-row captain's chairs and eight with the optional second-row bench.
Standard equipment includes 22-inch wheels, a magnetically controlled adaptive suspension, running boards, a power liftgate, automatic xenon headlights, foglamps, a roof rack, heated power-folding mirrors with driver-side auto-dimming, a blind-spot warning system, rear parking sensors, a sunroof, remote ignition and keyless ignition/entry.
Inside you get tri-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated 10-way power seats with driver memory functions and four-way lumbar adjustments, leather upholstery (first and second rows, third-row vinyl), power-adjustable pedals, a power tilt-only steering wheel, heated second-row seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Electronic features include a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone connectivity, OnStar emergency communications, a navigation system, a touchscreen interface, voice controls, a rear seat entertainment system and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, an iPod/USB audio interface and rear controls.
The Platinum Edition differentiates itself with unique front styling, 22-inch chrome wheels, LED headlamps, power-retractable running boards (optional on base), leather-covered dash and door tops, upgraded seat leather, contrasting stitching, upgraded wood trim and heated and cooled cupholders. For the Platinum, the entertainment system gets dual display screens mounted in the front headrests.
2013 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2013 Escalade Hybrid is powered by a 6.0-liter V8 working in conjunction with a battery pack mounted under the second-row seat and a pair of 60-kilowatt electric motors located inside a unique automatic transmission dubbed "Two-Mode." GM engineers say that combined output with the electric motors is 379 horsepower. The Escalade Hybrid can be had with either rear-wheel or four-wheel drive.
In Edmunds performance testing, the Escalade Hybrid went from zero to 60 mph in a slow 9.3 seconds; the regular Escalade does it in 7.5. EPA-estimated fuel economy is good for a V8-powered large SUV, returning 20 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined regardless of whether you get rear- or all-wheel drive.
Safety
All 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid models come standard with stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a blind-spot warning system and OnStar emergency communications.
In Edmunds brake testing, the Escalade Hybrid came to a stop from 60 mph in 138 feet. This is long, but nevertheless acceptable for a full-size truck. However, we recorded excessive fade after additional stops. This is in addition to the general odd feel that goes along with the regenerative braking systems found in all hybrids.
In government testing, the Escalade Hybrid received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with a perfect five-star ratings in both frontal and side impact tests, but three stars for rollover risk.
Driving
The 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid exhibits two distinct personalities depending on your motoring mode. At low speeds with a light load, this Escalade can travel in electric-only fashion, which makes for an especially peaceful cabin atmosphere devoid of mechanical vibration and noise. At higher speeds, though, you'll hear the various sounds of the hybrid powertrain at work. The ride quality suffers from the heavy 22-inch wheels and stiff low-profile tires, which transmit every bump in the road directly to your backside.
The cylinder deactivation system goes about its work seamlessly, as it automatically shuts down and restarts engine cylinders when appropriate. The regenerative braking system takes some getting used to, however, as it gives surging feedback through the pedal as you attempt to come to a smooth stop. There's also the matter of acceleration. While the regular Escalade is surprisingly quick, the Hybrid is beaten off the line by some four-cylinder compact crossover SUVs.
Interior
The Cadillac Escalade Hybrid's cabin is nearly identical to that found in the conventionally powered version, boasting a stylish contemporary design with top-quality materials and finish. The layout of its controls is straightforward and their operation is intuitive, including the standard navigation system.
There's room for as many as eight, but the rearmost seats offer cramped legroom for all but small passengers. When it comes time to load up with cargo, those 50/50-split third-row seats also don't fold away conveniently like those in competitors; they are heavy and awkward to remove, and must be stored elsewhere. Once they're out, though, there are 109 cubic feet of maximum cargo space available.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid.
Trending topics in reviews
Sponsored cars related to the Escalade Hybrid
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV 4WD
6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A
|MPG
|20 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 8
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Hybrid
|332 hp @ 5100 rpm
|Platinum Edition 4dr SUV 4WD
6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A
|MPG
|20 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 8
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Hybrid
|332 hp @ 5100 rpm
|4dr SUV
6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A
|MPG
|20 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 8
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Hybrid
|332 hp @ 5100 rpm
|Platinum Edition 4dr SUV
6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A
|MPG
|20 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 8
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Hybrid
|332 hp @ 5100 rpm
FAQ
Is the Cadillac Escalade Hybrid a good car?
Is the Cadillac Escalade Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid is the 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $74,425.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) which starts at $76,975
- Platinum Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) which starts at $86,420
- 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) which starts at $74,425
- Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) which starts at $83,870
What are the different models of Cadillac Escalade Hybrid?
More about the 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid
Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Overview
The Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Escalade Hybrid SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A), Platinum Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A), 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A), and Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A).
What do people think of the 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2013 Escalade Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2013 Escalade Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid?
Which 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrids are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid.
Can't find a new 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Cadillac Escalade Hybrid for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,348.
Find a new Cadillac for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $22,966.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Cadillac lease specials
Related Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons