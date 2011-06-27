  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade EXT
  4. Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Escalade EXT
5(64%)4(27%)3(9%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
11 reviews
Write a review
See all Escalade EXTS for sale
List Price
$16,900
Used Escalade EXT for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Ideal Truck for Me

pfromd, 09/23/2011
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Love my '08 truck. It turns heads even in Texas where trucks are dime a dozen. Bought it used with 60k, driven 12k in 6 months, no complaints. Pull a boat, take it off the pavement, rinse it off, go to dinner and have it valeted in front row next to all the "me too" luxury cars. Enjoy!

Report Abuse

Top of the Line Avalanche!

Steve Hays, 06/03/2009
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I've had two Avalanches before buying a Ford Super Duty for the diesel engine...what a mistake! Don't know if it was the new '08 diesel 6.4L or what, but fuel economy was miserable, 12mpg in town, 16mpg on interstate with no towing. I also missed the versatility of the Avalanche: side cargo bins, heavy duty covers, waterproof rear bed, and the expandable bed size. Not only that, but the EXT adds significant comfort and features: NAV, DVD entertainment, heated/cooled seats, luxurious and beautiful interior, and great looks. Take it easy on the gas pedal and you'll be getting 15-16mpg in town, 20mpg on the interstate. Hauls tools, gear, toys, and projects with ease. The ultimate upgrade!

Report Abuse

Cadillac for the young!!!

lberk, 03/25/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Living in South Florida presents some unique driving experiences and obstacles. So I traded in my 2006 Mercedes Benz CLK 350 convertible for something more utilitarian and safer for the wild roads of South Florida, my 2008 Escalade EXT. I love this truck. The buying experience was great as the dealership, coral cadillac, was a pleasure to deal with to the drive of the truck anything but that of a truck. Smooth over any type of road. It looks great (Black with the 22" chrome rims!). I can put my sons go-kart in the back and makes trips to Home depot easier. In sum, this is great truck and I look rugged pulling up to the court house next to the other attorneys driving there puny Benz's.

Report Abuse

EXT BEAST - TOTALLY UNIQUE

briefboy, 05/30/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Its a beast.. but totally fun and decadent. Nothing better to impress. Stereo is inceiable, seats are better than my living room. Bed cover leaked on delivery but was quickly fixed by dealer. I LOVE THE EXT BEAST!!!

Report Abuse

THEY ARE WRONG

KING RALPH, 10/16/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Perfect .... No bed cover leaks ever..nothing has been better than my 2004 silverado SS for doing it all but this CADILLAC ESCALADE EXT. Yes they fixed everything in the 2009 model, telescoping steering wheel,side radar enhancement and a few other small details. BOSE sound is the BEST of the CLASS!!! RIDES like a dream,and handles well too. BIG TRUCK WITH BIGGER HORSEPOWER. Will pull anything you want and all wheel drive gets it done. Add a supercharger and look out, Have you got one fast and furious ride! This truck is almost perfect and I will have another one in a few years. DA KING has SPOKEN...LONG LIVE THE KING.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Escalade EXTS for sale

Related Used 2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles