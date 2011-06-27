Estimated values
2006 Cadillac DTS Performance 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,131
|$2,562
|$2,803
|Clean
|$1,913
|$2,302
|$2,518
|Average
|$1,477
|$1,782
|$1,947
|Rough
|$1,041
|$1,263
|$1,376
Estimated values
2006 Cadillac DTS Luxury III 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,560
|$3,699
|$4,325
|Clean
|$2,298
|$3,324
|$3,884
|Average
|$1,774
|$2,573
|$3,004
|Rough
|$1,250
|$1,823
|$2,124
Estimated values
2006 Cadillac DTS Luxury I 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,190
|$3,034
|$3,499
|Clean
|$1,966
|$2,726
|$3,143
|Average
|$1,518
|$2,111
|$2,430
|Rough
|$1,069
|$1,495
|$1,718
Estimated values
2006 Cadillac DTS Luxury II 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,558
|$3,569
|$4,126
|Clean
|$2,296
|$3,207
|$3,706
|Average
|$1,772
|$2,483
|$2,866
|Rough
|$1,249
|$1,759
|$2,026