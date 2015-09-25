5 star reviews: 60 %

Bill Gobeille , 04/30/2017

Platinum 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)

Just wanted a big, solid, reliable, old fashioned American luxury car as a weekend cruiser/retirement car. Looked for a white, low mileage, DTS Platinum edition with a brown interior for years. It's a very popular used car with strong reliability and good ones sell fast, so you have to be on top of the search. Finally tripped across one on Autotrader alert after a 3 year search. The alert hit the phone, it ticked every box, clean Carfax, and the internet price was awesome (5k cheaper than 2 similar local models for sale), so I purchased. My brother drove it up for me and so far, so good. Beautiful car, easy to drive, and very comfortable. Interesting observation is that the speed never gets away from you...you know that sensation when you think you're driving one speed and you're actually going much faster...this car's perceived vs actual speed is right on the money. Other driver's take one look at it and KNOW that you're not lead footing it down the road, just enjoying the ride! Love the blind zone and lane departure alert features, just wish that a backup camera had been offered as a feature as well. Easy entry & exit for all passengers, tons of trunk space, amazing ride quality, upscale but not showy, and very solid /stable feeling. Update: Took it across country in 2018 and it was such a smooth drive. We moved west and literally packed it to the rafters, can't believe how much we stuffed into it! We hit heavy rain, a white out blizzard, a huge wind storm, bumper to bumper city to wide open highway driving, sea level to mountain terrain...handled it all like it was just cruising down the boulevard! Ran it through the car wash when we arrived and it looks like new!

JimBo , 09/25/2015

Platinum 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)

Searched for this platinum edition for over 4 years...makes an incredible used car buy given all the stats on reliability and safety, combine that with inlaid wood and cadillac logos on the upgraded leather seats with alcantara headliner and courtesy lights...the perfect chauffeuring car for taking friends and family out to dinner or cruising down the highway is where it really shines! You will probably think the ride is a bit rough for such a big luxury car, but getting it up to speed smooths things out. Bought my 4 year old DTS with 32k miles at about 1/3 the MSRP...BARGAIN! Update: sold the car because I don’t keep cars long and in this case the driver’s seat was not very comfortable to me. I was able to negotiate with the dealer on trade, he thought he would be stuck with an old caddy on his Maserati lot, but I assured him the Platinum would be gone within two weeks, and because I was buying and trading two cars, he did up his price...checked back a week later and, “you were right! It didn’t make it to the weekend before someone bought it over the phone from out of town and came within a few days to pick it up. I’ll look at these platinums differently now”...I’ve seen him add several platinum Escalades to his lot in the time since! I still highly recommend the platinum!

Harold Wells , 04/21/2016

Premium 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)

Nice car. I own 5 Cadillac's so how bad can than be.... we love GM.

John B. , 07/26/2018

Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)

The reputation of Cadillacs as gas hogs is a things of the past, good mpg, and performance now

