Used 2011 Cadillac DTS
Pros & Cons
- Roomy and quiet interior
- cushy ride
- huge trunk.
- Unimpressive performance and handling
- difficult to park
- subpar interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review
While Cadillac's full-size 2011 DTS luxury sedan has some good qualities, it's outclassed by newer and more desirable competitors.
Vehicle overview
The 2011 Cadillac DTS sedan is something of a modern take on the classic American luxury car. Although the clean, slab-sided styling is fairly contemporary, a few styling cues such as the large egg-crate grille and vertical taillights recall the days when Frank Sinatra's "My Way" played through the speakers via an eight-track player. Back then, rolling up in a Caddy carried a certain amount of prestige. The Cadillac DeVille was nothing less than an imposing, powerful luxury car with room for six and innovative features.
But current times haven't been as kind to Cadillac's full-size sedan. Though the DTS (DeVille Touring Sedan) has the requisite V8 engine and broad array of modern amenities, there are a number of other choices that top the Cadillac in several important areas. Other large luxury cars such as the BMW 7 Series, Infiniti M56, Jaguar XJ and Lexus LS 460 offer fresher styling, significantly better performance and even more high-tech gizmos.
In fairness, some of those vehicles can cost $10,000-$30,000 more than the 2011 Cadillac DTS. However the Cadillac is also outclassed by even more affordable cars like the 2011 Buick LaCrosse and Lucerne, 2011 Hyundai Equus and Genesis, and even the 2011 Toyota Avalon, all of which offer similarly soothing rides, pampering luxury features and spacious interiors. As an American luxury sedan in the classical sense, the DTS gets it right. But our recommendation is to get with the times and go with any of the aforementioned competitors.
Cadillac DTS models
The 2011 Cadillac DTS full-size sedan is available in four increasingly well-equipped trim levels: base, Luxury, Premium and Platinum.
The base DTS includes 17-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, foglights, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power front seats, OnStar and an eight-speaker CD stereo with satellite radio. Step up to the Luxury model and you get 17-inch chromed wheels, a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, triple-zone climate control system, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, driver seat memory settings and an eight-speaker Bose audio system with a six-disc CD changer.
The Premium trim level adds a body-color grille, front seats with power lumbar adjustment and massage, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, genuine burled walnut interior accents and a navigation system with real-time traffic updates.
The top-of-the-line Platinum adds a more powerful version of the base 4.6-liter V8 engine, 18-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, upgraded interior trim and lane-departure and blind-spot warning systems.
Some of the additional features on the upper trims can be added to the lower ones as options. Other notable options include adaptive cruise control and a 40/20/40-split front bench that gives the DTS seating for six.
2011 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Under the hood, the 2011 Cadillac DTS has a 4.6-liter V8. On all but the top-of-the-line DTS Platinum, this engine puts out 275 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. In the Platinum, the V8 is tweaked to make 292 hp and 288 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission, which also gets tweaked for better performance in Platinum models.
Even with the more powerful V8, the DTS's acceleration can best be described as adequate. In Edmunds testing, a DTS Platinum managed a 0-60-mph time of 7 seconds flat, which sounds respectable enough until you learn that most V8-powered luxury sedans -- and even some V6-powered models -- are considerably quicker. EPA fuel economy estimates are also just average at 15 mpg city/23 highway and 18 mpg combined for the base engine. The DTS Platinum differs with 22 mpg on the highway.
Safety
Standard safety features include electronic stability control, antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Missing from this list are active front head restraints, something that is typically standard on cars in this price range.
The 2011 Cadillac DTS has not been tested using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 testing procedure; however, its 2010 rating (which isn't comparable to the new methodology) was five stars (out of five) for the driver and four stars for the front seat passenger in frontal impacts. Side-impact tests resulted in four stars front and rear. The DTS received a top "Good" rating in frontal-offset crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, but a second-best "Acceptable" rating in side impact testing.
Driving
With a suspension tuned to favor a cushy ride over sporty handling, the 2011 Cadillac DTS is all about coddling its occupants. In other words, it's the epitome of a car built for comfort rather than speed.
The DTS Platinum is the best-driving model thanks to its more powerful V8 and the Magnetic Ride Control suspension -- the same technology offered as an option on the Chevrolet Corvette -- that automatically adjusts suspension firmness to match road conditions and your driving style. But let's keep things in perspective here, as even with these powertrain and suspension upgrades, the DTS is no sport sedan. Also, because of its size, it can be difficult to park -- especially for shorter drivers.
Ultimately, its combination of a smooth ride and a comfortable, roomy interior make the DTS best suited to drivers who prefer to motor along at a relaxed pace.
Interior
Even though the DTS is roughly 18 inches shorter than some of its ancestors, its passenger cabin still feels remarkably spacious. While front bucket seats are standard, the available 40/20/40-split front bench makes this one of the few modern sedans that offers seating for six. No matter which configuration you choose, you'll find comfortable seats and abundant head- and legroom for both front and rear seat passengers.
Wind and road noise are nicely subdued, creating a hushed environment that adds to the luxury sedan feel. In general terms, the cabin offers conservative yet stylish good looks and straightforward, intuitive controls. But while most interior materials are generally good, there are still a few cheaper plastics seen here and there.
The huge trunk offers nearly 19 cubic feet of cargo room. A pass-through opening in the middle of the rear seat makes it possible to carry long narrow items such as skis with the trunk lid closed.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2011 Cadillac DTS.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- comfort
- ride quality
- lights
- driving experience
- value
- seats
- technology
- interior
- handling & steering
- off-roading
- warranty
- fuel efficiency
- maintenance & parts
Most helpful consumer reviews
Just wanted a big, solid, reliable, old fashioned American luxury car as a weekend cruiser/retirement car. Looked for a white, low mileage, DTS Platinum edition with a brown interior for years. It's a very popular used car with strong reliability and good ones sell fast, so you have to be on top of the search. Finally tripped across one on Autotrader alert after a 3 year search. The alert hit the phone, it ticked every box, clean Carfax, and the internet price was awesome (5k cheaper than 2 similar local models for sale), so I purchased. My brother drove it up for me and so far, so good. Beautiful car, easy to drive, and very comfortable. Interesting observation is that the speed never gets away from you...you know that sensation when you think you're driving one speed and you're actually going much faster...this car's perceived vs actual speed is right on the money. Other driver's take one look at it and KNOW that you're not lead footing it down the road, just enjoying the ride! Love the blind zone and lane departure alert features, just wish that a backup camera had been offered as a feature as well. Easy entry & exit for all passengers, tons of trunk space, amazing ride quality, upscale but not showy, and very solid /stable feeling. Update: Took it across country in 2018 and it was such a smooth drive. We moved west and literally packed it to the rafters, can't believe how much we stuffed into it! We hit heavy rain, a white out blizzard, a huge wind storm, bumper to bumper city to wide open highway driving, sea level to mountain terrain...handled it all like it was just cruising down the boulevard! Ran it through the car wash when we arrived and it looks like new!
Searched for this platinum edition for over 4 years...makes an incredible used car buy given all the stats on reliability and safety, combine that with inlaid wood and cadillac logos on the upgraded leather seats with alcantara headliner and courtesy lights...the perfect chauffeuring car for taking friends and family out to dinner or cruising down the highway is where it really shines! You will probably think the ride is a bit rough for such a big luxury car, but getting it up to speed smooths things out. Bought my 4 year old DTS with 32k miles at about 1/3 the MSRP...BARGAIN! Update: sold the car because I don’t keep cars long and in this case the driver’s seat was not very comfortable to me. I was able to negotiate with the dealer on trade, he thought he would be stuck with an old caddy on his Maserati lot, but I assured him the Platinum would be gone within two weeks, and because I was buying and trading two cars, he did up his price...checked back a week later and, “you were right! It didn’t make it to the weekend before someone bought it over the phone from out of town and came within a few days to pick it up. I’ll look at these platinums differently now”...I’ve seen him add several platinum Escalades to his lot in the time since! I still highly recommend the platinum!
Nice car. I own 5 Cadillac's so how bad can than be.... we love GM.
The reputation of Cadillacs as gas hogs is a things of the past, good mpg, and performance now
Sponsored cars related to the DTS
Features & Specs
|Luxury 4dr Sedan
4.6L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Premium 4dr Sedan
4.6L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr Sedan
4.6L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|275 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Platinum 4dr Sedan
4.6L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|292 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Acceptable
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Marginal
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Cadillac DTS a good car?
Is the Cadillac DTS reliable?
Is the 2011 Cadillac DTS a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2011 Cadillac DTS?
The least-expensive 2011 Cadillac DTS is the 2011 Cadillac DTS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $46,680.
Other versions include:
- Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $51,925
- Premium 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $54,825
- 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $46,680
- Platinum 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $59,875
What are the different models of Cadillac DTS?
More about the 2011 Cadillac DTS
Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Overview
The Used 2011 Cadillac DTS is offered in the following submodels: DTS Sedan. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Premium 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and Platinum 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2011 Cadillac DTS?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2011 Cadillac DTS and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2011 DTS 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2011 DTS.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2011 Cadillac DTS and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2011 DTS featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2011 Cadillac DTS?
Which 2011 Cadillac DTSES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Cadillac DTS for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2011 DTSES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,991 and mileage as low as 35748 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2011 Cadillac DTS.
Can't find a new 2011 Cadillac DTSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Cadillac DTS for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,460.
Find a new Cadillac for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,326.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2011 Cadillac DTS?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Cadillac lease specials
Related Used 2011 Cadillac DTS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons